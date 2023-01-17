Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1470 WMBD
Two arrested following DEA action in East Peoria
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Federal authorities say two people are in custody after a drug-related incident in East Peoria. The Drug Enforcement Administration confirms what they call an “enforcement action” Thursday in a commercial parking lot on River Road — in an area in the vicinity of both PetSmart and Walmart.
Central Illinois Proud
Former commercial building collapses in El Paso, resident makes it out safely
EL PASO, Ill. (WMBD) — A man living in a former commercial building in downtown El Paso is safe Thursday after the building collapsed around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18. The building, located at 35 East Front St., is called home for the resident. The cause of the collapse was deterioration.
Central Illinois Proud
ATM stolen from bank in Benson
BENSON, Ill. (WMBD) — An ATM was stolen from the Flanagan State Bank in Benson Thursday Morning. According to a Woodford County Sheriff’s Office press release, officers were dispatched to the bank near Washington and State Streets after a report of an open door at approximately 3:30 a.m.
starvedrock.media
Ottawa Man Rolls on Dee Bennett, Arrested at Yacht Club
A 22-year-old man from Ottawa is in some hot water after a late-night incident over the weekend. At about 2:00 on Sunday morning, James Ewing of Ottawa lost control of his vehicle while he was eastbound on Dee Bennett Road, a few miles east of Utica. According to the La Salle County Sheriff's Office, Ewing's vehicle went into the south ditch, overturned multiple times, and then struck a utility pole.
WSPY NEWS
Police Blotter for Wednesday, January 18th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 26-year-old Nathan McNeilly for driving while license suspended. He...
1470 WMBD
Main/Jefferson closed in Peoria due to bomb threat
PEORIA, Ill. — An all-clear has been given by the Peoria Fire Department after a bomb threat Thursday morning in downtown Peoria. Main Street was closed at Jefferson, as both the Peoria Fire and Police Department investigated the threat. Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger confirmed to 25 News the...
classichits106.com
City of Ottawa to hold a meeting on downtown parking
OTTAWA – The city of Ottawa is asking for the public’s input on a potential plan to reserve city parking lots for downtown employees. The purpose of the meeting is to address business owners and employees who use street parking, and the possible deterring of customers from visiting downtown businesses. Ottawa Police Chief Brent Roalson will also talk about the under-utilized validation program. The meeting will be on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Ottawa’s City Hall.
Police: Shots fired at South Grace Ave. home
Another incident involving shots fired into a Kewanee residence occurred early in the morning of Thursday, Jan. 19. In a news release, Kewanee Police Chief Nicholas Welgat said that at approximately 5:14 am, officers were dispatched to the area of Willow Street and South Grace Avenue for a report of shots being fired.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police investigating armed business robbery
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred near Baring Trace and Big Hollow Road Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers responded to the incident at approximately 9:47 p.m. A witness told police that a man entered the store wearing a mask and displayed a handgun. The man fled the scene before the police arrived.
walls102.com
Carus providing power washes and car washes for property affected by fire
PERU – Carus LLC is giving back to the community impacted by the recent plant fire with car washes. A fire last week at Carus Chemical Plant in LaSalle left many residents with a residue called potassium permanganate on yards, homes, and vehicles. Carus officials say they donated 42 car washes to community members so far and delivered car wash tokens to neighbors who were unable to attend the car wash events. Power washing services for homes also began this week. Both car wash and power washing services are available to residents free of charge. Anyone still in need of cleanup is encouraged to call the Carus hotline at 815-224-6662.
aroundptown.com
Tampico Bans Bed And Breakfast Operations
The Tampico Village Board approved a measure that would ban short term rentals including bed and breakfast facilities at their Tuesday night meeting. An ordinance was adopted, which had been under discussion for several months relating to short-term rentals in the village. The ordinance prohibits the rental of a dwelling for less than 30 days at a time as well as bed and breakfast operations. The Village zoning board recommend the measure with Mayor Kris Hill saying, “It is a good move for our community.” She added that the village does not have the resources to inspect such operations and by banning short-term rentals she hopes it will keep nuisance rental properties to a minimum. Village of Tampico Ordinances.
1470 WMBD
Police investigate armed robbery near Willow Knolls
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say a business not far from the Willow Knolls Shopping Center was the victim of an armed robbery attempt Wednesday night. Police did not identify the business, but say it happened around 9:45 p.m. on Baring Trace, not from from War Memorial Drive. A...
Central Illinois Proud
Crews battle home fire in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Two adults and a child are without a home after a fire Wednesday night. At 8:50 P.M., the Bloomington Fire Department responded to a house on fire at 709 W. Market St. There, they found flames in the back of the residence. Crews put out...
Central Illinois Proud
LaSalle man arrested for domestic battery
LASALLE, Ill. (WMBD)– LaSalle County Sheriff’s office has arrested a man for battery. According to a Lasalle County press release, 26-year-old Aaron Kirby was arrested and charged on a felony warrant for aggravated domestic battery from an incident on Jan. 6 in rural Peru. Kirby was also charged...
Illinois Thief Cuts Hole In Roof To Steal Thousands From Bar
A thief in Illinois had to put in some extra work to break into a bar but they ended up with thousands of dollars. Illinois Thief Breaks Into Sports Bar For Big Score. Some criminals in Illinois will do whatever it takes to steal money from an unsuspecting business. This thief is no exception. In fact, I would dare say they take their crime game to the next level. In the end, they ended up with thousands of dollars. Luckily, for the bar, it could've been a lot more.
fox32chicago.com
Man approached girls in Naperville, asked to take one of them to a location where she liked to 'hang out'
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Naperville police are investigating a suspicious incident that occurred Tuesday afternoon. At about 5 p.m., Naperville police responded after two middle school-aged girls said they were approached by a man as they were walking near School and Ellsworth Streets. The man began to walk with them and...
‘Gigantar’ completes journey through Central Illinois on Route 66
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many Illinoisans witnessed a peculiar site over the weekend when a ‘Gigantar’ journeyed across Central Illinois on Route 66. The 24-foot-tall guitar began its journey in Asbury Park, N.Y., known for its association with Bruce Springsteen. It then made its way to Springfield, Ill. where Ron Romero joined the journey to […]
wjol.com
Armed Robbery of 7-Eleven In Joliet
The investigation continues after a 7-Eleven in Joliet was the site of an armed robbery. It was on Monday, just after 8:30pm, that Joliet Police were called to the convenient store at 325 South Larkin Ave. after a suspect pulled a gun on a clerk in the store. Police say...
nrgmediadixon.com
Lee County Deputies Say Driver Drove Through a Franklin Grove Yard, Left Town and Then Returned and Struck a Stop Sign and Fire Hydrant
On Saturday January 14, Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies received a report of a reckless driver, who drove through a yard in the Village of Franklin Grove. The vehicle was last seen westbound on Old Mill Road. Approximately 20 minutes later, the vehicle was once again seen in the Village...
1 dead, 1 hurt, 1 charged in St. Charles home invasion: Police
St. Charles police arrived at the Fox Run Apartments and found Panagiotis Koutroubis dragging James Gheradini, wounded in the chest with a gunshot wound. Police say they and at least one other person came in and zip tied people in the apartment.
Comments / 1