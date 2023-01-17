Read full article on original website
Davos 2023: Moderna CEO says he wants to have mRNA factory on every continent
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Moderna (MRNA.O) chief executive Stephane Bancel said on Wednesday the U.S. company was in active discussions to supply COVID-19 vaccines to China.
Fact Check: Is Switzerland Deploying 5,000 Troops to WEF in Davos?
Rumors on social media suggest a brigade of troops will be flown in to guard Davos for the WEF.
Davos 2023: Saudi finance minister says China 'very important', U.S. 'strategic partner'
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's finance minister said on Wednesday that China "is very important for Saudi" and its largest trade partner, "but also the U.S. is a very important and strategic partner".
I run a 5-star Davos hotel. We rely on Red Bull and chocolate to keep morale up during the World Economic Forum.
Hans-Rudolf Ruetti runs a 24-hour operation at the Grandhotel Belvédère hotel in Davos where Bill Gates and other world leaders stay during WEF.
George Soros Suddenly Pulling Out of Davos Raises Questions
The billionaire's absence at 2023's World Economic Forum has fueled fresh conspiracy theories, with one U.S. politician tweeting, "Something is brewing..."
Elon Musk questioned why Davos is 'even a thing,' and jokingly compared the annual meeting of the global elite to online forum 4Chan
Musk has made clear in recent days that he isn't a fan of the World Economic Forum's annual conference in the Swiss Alps.
Just One G-7 Leader Will Join the Davos Elite This Year as Regular People Battle Cost-Of-Living Crisis
Germany's Olaf Scholz is the only G-7 leader scheduled to attend the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, as it returns to its usual January timeslot. The event will still be packed with some of the biggest names from the worlds of business and finance, politics, media, academia and civil society.
Up to 5,000 troops deployed to Davos World Economic Forum meeting
This year’s annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland – where hundreds of the world’s most powerful people are gathering this week – will be protected by as many as 5,000 troops from the Swiss Armed Forces. The meeting kicked off Monday and...
The rich and powerful flocked to Davos via private jet to discuss climate change, study finds
At the World Economic Forum, which started Monday in Davos, Switzerland, the global business and political elite will discuss how to combat climate change, but their own private jet travel to attend the conference will , according to a new study from Greenpeace International. The research released last Thursday, which...
Elite ‘extraterrestrials’ plot in Davos to take away your freedom
If you expect billionaires and political weasels to save the Earth, then you’ll love the World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland. The Swiss government assigned up to 5,000 Swiss troops to protect its attendees — except from prostitutes charging them $2,500 a night. Self-worship is obligatory in Davos. John Kerry, Joe Biden’s special presidential envoy for climate, hailed his fellow attendees as “extraterrestrial” for their devotion to saving the Earth. Never mind that they all flew there on private jets. WEF is whooping up the “Great Reset” — “ ‘building back better’ so that economies could emerge greener and fairer out...
From Davos: The race to succeed Klaus Schwab
With Alex Ward, Erin Banco, Cristina Gonzalez and Jakob Hanke Vela. ‘HE’LL DIE IN OFFICE’ — FRUSTRATION MOUNTS OVER LACK OF KLAUS SCHWAB SUCCESSION PLAN. START YOUR DAY WITH THIS: Ryan has a must-read deep-dive into the political race everyone is afraid to talk about: Who will succeed World Economic Forum founder and overlord Klaus Schwab? And will the soon-to-be 85-year-old pass on the torch while he’s alive?
At Davos, UN chief warns the world is in a 'sorry state'
DAVOS, Switzerland — (AP) — The world is in a "sorry state" because of myriad interlinked challenges including climate change and Russia's war in Ukraine that are "piling up like cars in a chain reaction crash," the U.N. chief said at the World Economic Forum's meeting Wednesday. U.N....
DAVOS 2023: Spain says 'very close to deal' with Britain on Gibraltar
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Spain's foreign minister said on Tuesday that Madrid and London were closing in on a deal to find a definitive solution settling the post-Brexit status of Gibraltar.
Davos 2023: What you need to know about the WEF on Tuesday
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The first day of official programming at the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual meeting kicked off on Tuesday with bold declarations by Europe and China in attempts to bolster their positions in the world.
Davos day three: Keir Starmer says Rishi Sunak should not have missed economic conference – live
Rolling coverage of the World Economic Forum in Davos, where Labour leader says ‘absence of the UK’ has been pressed on him during his meetings
World Economic Forum warns of global "polycrisis" in next decade
Hundreds of the world's elite business people and political leaders are gathered in Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum's annual meeting. Ahead of the week-long meeting, the WEF released its 2023 Global Risks Report, warning that climate change, COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine could exacerbate inequalities and lead to a "polycrisis." Neil Irwin, chief economics correspondent for Axios, joined CBS News to discuss the report.
Davos draws record crowds, but its relevance is fading
For decades, business leaders, billionaires and politicians have gathered in Davos, Switzerland under the banner of forging ties that can help solve global problems.
Mutiny erupts among WEF staff over role of ‘Mr Davos’
Founder and chair Klaus Schwab has run forum for 52 years but is now seen by some past and present staff as ‘a law unto himself’
