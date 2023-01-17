ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Up to 5,000 troops deployed to Davos World Economic Forum meeting

This year’s annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland – where hundreds of the world’s most powerful people are gathering this week – will be protected by as many as 5,000 troops from the Swiss Armed Forces. The meeting kicked off Monday and...
New York Post

Elite ‘extraterrestrials’ plot in Davos to take away your freedom

If you expect billionaires and political weasels to save the Earth, then you’ll love the World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland. The Swiss government assigned up to 5,000 Swiss troops to protect its attendees — except from prostitutes charging them $2,500 a night. Self-worship is obligatory in Davos. John Kerry, Joe Biden’s special presidential envoy for climate, hailed his fellow attendees as “extraterrestrial” for their devotion to saving the Earth. Never mind that they all flew there on private jets. WEF is whooping up the “Great Reset” — “ ‘building back better’ so that economies could emerge greener and fairer out...
POLITICO

From Davos: The race to succeed Klaus Schwab

With Alex Ward, Erin Banco, Cristina Gonzalez and Jakob Hanke Vela. ‘HE’LL DIE IN OFFICE’ — FRUSTRATION MOUNTS OVER LACK OF KLAUS SCHWAB SUCCESSION PLAN. START YOUR DAY WITH THIS: Ryan has a must-read deep-dive into the political race everyone is afraid to talk about: Who will succeed World Economic Forum founder and overlord Klaus Schwab? And will the soon-to-be 85-year-old pass on the torch while he’s alive?
WGAU

At Davos, UN chief warns the world is in a 'sorry state'

DAVOS, Switzerland — (AP) — The world is in a "sorry state" because of myriad interlinked challenges including climate change and Russia's war in Ukraine that are "piling up like cars in a chain reaction crash," the U.N. chief said at the World Economic Forum's meeting Wednesday. U.N....
CBS News

World Economic Forum warns of global "polycrisis" in next decade

Hundreds of the world's elite business people and political leaders are gathered in Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum's annual meeting. Ahead of the week-long meeting, the WEF released its 2023 Global Risks Report, warning that climate change, COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine could exacerbate inequalities and lead to a "polycrisis." Neil Irwin, chief economics correspondent for Axios, joined CBS News to discuss the report.
