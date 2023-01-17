ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Blowing snow

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • January 19, 2023. Blowing snow will be possible, especially near Lake Superior, due to gusty east to northeasterly winds. Wind gusts to 35 mph will be possible, especially around Lake Superior.
DULUTH, MN
Weather Advisory And Storm Warning For Thursday

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The latest winter storm is bringing heavy snow and wind through parts of Minnesota and most of Wisconsin on Thursday. The Twin Ports area is on the northern fringe of the storm and could see 2 to 5 inches of snow with more just inland from Lake Superior in Douglas County.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
Developing snow

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • January 18, 2023. A low pressure system will bring snow to portions of the Northland tonight into Thursday night, lasting longest along the South Shore. Snowfall amounts will range from 3 to 6 inches across northwest Wisconsin, with some locally higher amounts possible across Price County and in the snowbelt of Ashland and Iron Counties. Snowfall totals will taper to a dusting to 3 inches from central Minnesota into parts of northeast Minnesota. Plan on potentially slippery roads this Thursday, especially in the morning.
DULUTH, MN
Widespread Winter Weather Advisory On Tuesday

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A Winter Weather Advisory is up for most of northern Minnesota and Wisconsin on Tuesday as snow and mixed precipitation continues to create slippery road conditions. Another inch of snow and a glaze of ice is expected through noon in most areas while the advisory...
DULUTH, MN
Tonight's forecast

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • January 17, 2023. Light snow and isolated areas of freezing drizzle are expected to come to an end this evening. Tonight will be relatively quiet with mostly cloudy skies and low temps ranging from the single digits to low 20s. A few breaks in the clouds will be possible tonight, especially in the Arrowhead.
DULUTH, MN
Photo Tour: Duluth's St. Louis County Jail Building Redeveloped Into Boutique Apartments

Take a look through Leijona, Duluth's newest and by far most unique apartment building, which began taking tenants in January 2023. Leijona is Finnish for lion and according to developers, it sets a new bar for urban living in Duluth. Located in the center of downtown, it offers 33 newly redeveloped boutique apartment units with brand-new fixtures in a restored historic building.
DULUTH, MN
Minnesota Boy Scout Sleeps Outside for 1,000 Nights In a Row

14-year-old Isaac Ortman from Duluth is a Boy Scout who is taking his scouting journey seriously. Recently, Issac has surpassed the mark of sleeping outside for 1,000 consecutive nights. This started back when Issac was only 11 years old. At his family's cabin, Issac slept outside for five nights in...
DULUTH, MN
Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth at a Duluth Bakery

Tender, flaky croissants. Rich, silky cheesecake. Satisfying, decadent desserts. No matter what your sweet tooth is craving, a Duluth bakery has it covered. Sprinkled throughout the city, these bakeries offer a wide array of goodies, from cookies, bars, muffins and bread to croissants, cheesecake, scones and more. Pro tip: Indulge in something right away, but make sure you also get a to-go bag for later. Because the only thing that’ll make all these treats taste even better is enjoying them with a view of Lake Superior.
DULUTH, MN
A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News

The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
DULUTH, MN
Third candidate plans to run for Duluth Mayor

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A third candidate is hoping to earn a spot in the Duluth mayor’s office. Robert Schieve said he plans to run for mayor during a press conference he held Monday, January 15. Mayor Emily Larson is running for re-election and former State Lawmaker...
DULUTH, MN
Mayor Emily Larson: ‘NO We Do Not Live In The Twin Cities’

As the Duluth mayoral race heats up, Mayor Emily Larson is squashing rumors that she and her husband, Doug, do not live in Duluth full time, but that she may actually live sometimes in Twin Cities. To read the full story, visit the Fox 21 News site here.
DULUTH, MN
Level III predatory offender released in Duluth

From WDIO News Staff - WDIO News - January 18, 2023. The Duluth Police Department is notifying the public of a High-Risk, level three predatory offender that will be released in Duluth. Michael Thomas Kleiber, is a 46-year-old, white man with brown hair and blue eyes. Kleiber is 6′ 7″ tall and weighs 196 pounds. There is no known address for Kleiber, and authorities say he will be homeless.
DULUTH, MN
Mother and 2-year-old survive Esko camper fire

On January 14th, firefighters from Esko, Carlton, and Wrenshall Fire Departments responded to a report of a camper fire. The camper was located at the Knife Island Campground in Esko. When crews arrived they found a pull behind camper engulfed in flames at a campsite. To read the full story,...
ESKO, MN
Willow River man arrested, charged in Esko post office burglary

Photo: Steven Macdonald, 37, of Willow River was arrested Thursday by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges. Kendall Jarboe - Northern News Now - January 13, 2023. A man has been arrested and charged with burglarizing the Esko Post Office and several other felonies. Upon further investigation,...
WILLOW RIVER, MN
UMD Dance Team wins 2023 National Championship, first time in program history

Hayley Raatsi - Northern News Now - January 16, 2023. The University of Minnesota-Duluth’s Dance Team members are coming home with some hardware. The team competed at the UDA’s (Universal Dance Association) College Cheerleading and Dance Team Nationals this past weekend in Orlando. To read the full story,...
DULUTH, MN

