ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Taliban official says 9 men lashed in public in Afghanistan

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0kHGsCMk00

Nine men were lashed in public in southern Afghanistan on Tuesday as punishment for different crimes under the country's new rulers, a Taliban -appointed official said.

The lashings were the latest example of harsh policies imposed by the Taliban since they seized power in the country in August 2021 — policies that reflect their interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia.

Haji Zaid, a spokesman for the governor’s office in southern Kandahar province, said in a tweet that the lashings took place at the sports stadium in the city of Kandahar, the provincial capital.

Each man was lashed between 35 and 39 times in front of Taliban officials, religious clerics, elders, and local people, he said. Zaid's tweet did not elaborate on the crimes the nine were accused of or provide other details.

Zaid and other Taliban officials in Kandahar could not immediately be reached for more comment.

Last month, the Taliban executed an Afghan convicted of killing another man, the first public execution since the former insurgents returned to power. The execution was carried out with an assault rifle by the victim’s father in western Farah province as hundreds of spectators and many top Taliban officials watched.

No country has officially recognized the new Afghan government under the Taliban, who previously ruled Afghanistan in the late 1990s.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

White House staffer cringed at Biden’s ‘dumb’ comment about Afghanistan withdrawal, book reveals

A month before the disastrous US withdrawal from Afghanistan, President Biden dismissed comparisons of the situation to the US exit from Vietnam 46 years earlier in comments that at least one White House staffer found “dumb” at the time, a forthcoming book claims.  Author Chris Whipple claims in “The Fight of His Life,” that when the then 78-year-old president told the media that “there’s going to be no circumstance where you see people being lifted off the roof of an embassy” after American troops leave Afghanistan, a White House staffer cringed after hearing the remark.  “That’s a dumb thing to say, he...
msn.com

Former Afghan MP Mursal Nabizada shot dead in Kabul

A former Afghan MP and her bodyguard have been shot dead at her home in the capital Kabul, Afghan police have said. Mursal Nabizada, 32, was one of the few female MPs who stayed in Kabul after the Taliban seized power in August 2021. Her brother and a second security...
The Independent

‘How stupid can you be?’ Harry accused of putting family in danger after claiming 25 kills in Afghanistan

Prince Harry has been accused of putting his family’s safety at risk after saying he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan in his autobiography. Critics said the Duke of Sussex had turned himself into an even higher terrorist target with the details of his involvement in the conflict. Twitter users in Afghanistan and Pakistan have branded Harry a “murderer” and a “crusader” after extracts from the book ‘Spare’ were leaked ahead of the planned release next week. In the memoir, Harry says he killed more than two dozen people when he was an Apache helicopter pilot during his second...
TheDailyBeast

Film Inspired by ISIS Wife Forces Mom Into Living Nightmare

When Bindu Sampath played the video attached to a forwarded message she received on WhatsApp last month, her jaw dropped. The video—a teaser trailer for an upcoming movie, Kerala Files, by director Sudipto Sen—showed a burqa-clad woman calling herself Fatima, claiming to be an aspiring nurse from Kerala who was forcefully recruited into the so-called Islamic State (ISIS) insurgency.
Ingram Atkinson

There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
msn.com

Another country Putin thought was his friend has snubbed Russia by refusing to host its military for routine exercises

Slide 1 of 7: Some of Russia's longtime allies have snubbed the country and Putin since the Ukraine invasion. Once-subservient allies are growing bolder, seeing Russia struggle to subdue a small neighbor. Large powers like China and India are charting an ambivalent path. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not been a popular figure around the world since he invaded Ukraine in February.While he has been outright rejected by Western leaders since it started in February, more interesting is how Russia's longtime allies have responded.Though more subtly, many have shown they are not happy with the war. It has left Russia with only a handful of still-close allies that include the world's pariah states.Here are the ways Putin has been snubbed since the war began:
ABC News

ABC News

993K+
Followers
205K+
Post
583M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy