Noon forecast: Jan. 20, 2023
Opening Monday on Brighton Rose Way is CUT 132, a restaurant that touts modern spins on classic cuts and a refreshing assortment of cocktails and wines. It’s the most recent brainchild of Thompson Hospitality, the largest minority-owned food-serving management company in the U.S. with a wide-ranging portfolio of restaurants across the country.https://nbc4i.co/3iPPYEd.
Rapid COTA transit lines coming to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority is designing rapid transit lines to go along West Broad and East Main Streets to accommodate a growing Columbus population. The bus rapid transit lines will travel in a designated lane, making public transit commutes faster along the route. The goal is to make transportation in […]
“Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic situation
“Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic situation. “Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic …. “Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic situation. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 1.19.23. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 1.19.23. Upper Arlington parents protest school board’s executive …. Parents...
Suspect identified in fatal east Columbus shooting
A 20-year-old man is wanted after one person was shot and killed in east Columbus on Monday afternoon. Suspect identified in fatal east Columbus shooting. A 20-year-old man is wanted after one person was shot and killed in east Columbus on Monday afternoon. Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle...
Central Ohio school employees recorded while discussing critical race theory
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two school districts in central Ohio are responding after video posted online shows school employees talking about critical race theory in the school systems. Upper Arlington and Groveport Madison schools are the two districts addressing this. Both districts said the videos were recorded under false pretenses and the employees did not […]
Wind gusts cause power outages and blow trampolines across central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It didn’t stick around for long, but a January wind and rain storm still managed to pack a punch in central Ohio. At one point there were more than 8,000 American Electric Power customers in Franklin County without power Thursday evening. At the peak of outages, more than 19,000 AEP customers […]
Megabus Returns To Columbus Next Week
Megabus announced yesterday that service to and from Columbus will kick off next week. In 2017, Megabus discontinued service to Columbus without much fanfare at all. It wasn’t the first time the company had left the area. In fact, Megabus stopped offering routes to and from Columbus just two months after they initially opened back in 2006.
Suspect scoped out Ohio store before it lost $6,000, police say
Columbus police are looking for at least one suspect after a store at Easton Town Center lost $6,000 in two thefts in two weeks. Suspect scoped out Ohio store before it lost $6,000, …. Columbus police are looking for at least one suspect after a store at Easton Town Center...
Reynoldsburg middle school to close after this school year
Reynoldsburg middle school to close after this school year. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GXI1F8. Reynoldsburg middle school to close after this school …. Reynoldsburg middle school to close after this school year. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GXI1F8. Morning Forecast: January 19, 2023. Morning Forecast: January 19, 2023. Reynoldsburg middle school closing for good. Reynoldsburg...
Columbus gun laws dodge block on enforcement, going into effect soon
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) – A Fairfield County judge on Friday opened an opportunity for the City of Columbus to enforce its recently passed gun limitations that have been embattled by a lawsuit. Attorney General Dave Yost, acting on behalf of the state, filed the lawsuit against the City of Columbus arguing that its new gun […]
10.5-acre adventure park to be built in Westerville
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Westerville is developing a 10.5-acre outdoor recreation space with a number of amenities, including an obstacle course, a zip line, and more. City officials are proposing “Edge Adventure Park” to be built on a 10.5-acre wooded ravine between Vesper Way and Cleveland Avenue. Once completed, the park may include nature trails, […]
Upper Arlington parents protest school board's executive session, critical race theory video
Parents of students protested outside the Upper Arlington Board of Education special executive session Thursday, pleading with the board to not discipline an administrator who was recorded discussing critical race theory in school. Upper Arlington parents protest school board’s executive …. Parents of students protested outside the Upper Arlington...
Three bodies found in Dublin house
Dublin police are investigating after finding three bodies inside a house overnight Wednesday. Dublin police are investigating after finding three bodies inside a house overnight Wednesday. Morning Forecast: January 19, 2023. Morning Forecast: January 19, 2023. Reynoldsburg middle school closing for good. Reynoldsburg middle school closing for good. Central Ohio...
CUT 132 steakhouse to open at Easton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new American steakhouse is ready to serve up rib eyes and fresh fillets to Easton Town Center patrons. Opening Monday on Brighton Rose Way is CUT 132, a restaurant that touts modern spins on classic cuts and a refreshing assortment of cocktails and wines. It’s the most recent brainchild of […]
How a one billion year-old boulder was uncovered from a Columbus backyard
As a young man in the late 1800s, John Scatterday tried time and again to dig up the large rock buried in his parents’ lawn near Sixteenth and Waldeck Avenues, in the University District. But he never managed to remove all the dirt from around it. In 1905, road crews began hitting the same rock while building Iuka Avenue. Rather than try to remove it, the men decided it would be easier to just re-route the new street slightly to the west. Out of sight; out of mind.
Weather Alert Day: Mild, evening storms, colder weekend
Low pressure over northern Illinois will drift east across northern portions of Indiana and Ohio through this evening, bringing the risk of a few gusty storms with damaging winds between 5 and 8 p.m. in central Ohio. Afternoon sunshine helped temperatures approach 60 degrees, with strong southwesterly winds. A cold front will collide with the […]
Kim Kardashian to sit on Columbus panel and call for Ohio inmate’s release
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kevin Keith narrowly avoided execution 12 years ago when then-Gov. Ted Strickland took him off Ohio’s death row. The 59-year-old from Crestline – who continues to contend he was wrongfully convicted of a 1994 triple homicide in Bucyrus – will have a renowned ally at Ohio State University’s campus on Thursday […]
Abandoned Argyle Park market catches fire
Watch in the video player above: Firefighters on the scene at the old Hudson Street Market, which caught fire Thursday morning COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A fire has been contained at a former business on the northeast side of Columbus Thursday morning. Firefighters on the scene said that a fire broke out at what was […]
Emergency SNAP benefits ending in March
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohioans receiving federal food assistance will soon see a drop in their monthly allotments. COVID-19-related emergency boosts in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients’ benefits will end at the end of February due to a government spending bill. The emergency benefits allowed households to receive the maximum monthly amount available under the […]
Colder more seasonal air, winds, and flurries for Columbus area
After an interesting day today with a high again in the 60s for the 3rd time already this month. Winds kicked up with gusts peaking into the lower 60s in our area today, and now winds are still breezy, but not as strong for the overnight. Temps will slowly fall back to the lower to middle 30s with scattered flurries overnight.
