UK weather forecast: 110 flood warnings issued as snow, rain and -10C freeze loom – latest
Some 110 flood warnings are in place across England following torrential overnight on Sunday.Residents living near rivers in the affected areas - which include parts of Kent and East Sussex have been told that flooding is “expected”.A further less serious “flood alerts” are also in force. These warnings mean flood is “possible” rathern than expected.Meanwhile, temperatures could plunge as low as -10C in some parts as the UK braces for another cold snap, with snow and ice warnings also in place.The Met Office said the lowest temperatures will be recorded in the Scottish glens. The mercury is forecast to drop below freezing in several other regions, including London, where lows of -2C are expected overnight on Monday,The Met Office has issued a yellow warning while forecasting icy surfaces across Northern Ireland, southern Scotland, northern England, northern Wales and parts of the Midlands. Read More Icy conditions to affect Monday morning commuters during rush hour
BBC
UK weather: Snow and ice warnings as cold snap set to continue
Parts of the UK have been hit with snow and ice, amid warnings the cold weather is set to stay. Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are in place for Northern Ireland, northwest England and north Wales from midday until 12:00 GMT on Tuesday. Drivers were warned to leave...
Public urged to travel only if ‘absolutely essential’ due to freezing weather
Police are advising people to only travel if “absolutely essential” after freezing weather conditions resulted in dozens of road accidents.The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), a Government health agency, issued a level three cold alert on Monday in response to “severe winter weather”.Avon and Somerset Police said early on Tuesday morning that they are advising the public to only travel if essential after the force received more than 100 reports of road-related incidents in five hours.A total of 53 road traffic collisions were reported to police between 6pm and 11pm on Monday evening, with the majority being a result of...
Heavy snow brings disruption on the roads
Motorists are facing difficult driving conditions as heavy snow falls in some parts of the country.The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of snow and ice for northern and north-west Scotland, which is in force until 10am on Wednesday.A separate yellow warning of ice – which covers southern Scotland, much of England and Northern Ireland – is in place until 10am on Monday.Traffic Scotland said there were reports of several vehicles becoming stuck in snow on the A835 between Ullapool and Braemore late on Sunday afternoon and urged people to take care.⚠️ YELLOW WEATHER WARNINGS⚠️The @metoffice has issued...
Fresh snow and ice warnings as freezing temperatures could last several days
Freezing temperatures and further snow could cause power cuts and road closures in parts of the UK, with police in some areas urging drivers to only travel if “absolutely essential”.Yellow alerts for fresh snow and ice are in place across much of Britain, with an amber alert in force for northern Scotland. It comes after the country experienced its coldest night of the year so far, with temperatures as low as -9.8C in Topcliffe, north Yorkshire and Cornwall hit by heavy snowfall.The Met Office said 32cm of snow fell at Loch Glascarnoch in the Scottish Highlands on Tuesday morning;...
BBC
Anglesey farmer Macauley Owen killed by trailer gate
A farmer was killed when he was hit on the head by the rear gate of a trailer, an inquest has heard. Macauley Owen was using a tractor and tipper on a farm at Carreglefn, near Amlwch on Anglesey, when he was hurt. The 26-year-old died three days later at...
BBC
Three women died at Priory psychiatric unit in two months
Two other young women died in the same psychiatric hospital as a mental health blogger in the two months before her death, a BBC investigation has found. Beth Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered a poisonous substance from Russia, which was posted to her secure ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport, where she ingested it.
BBC
Cemfjord sinking: Crew lost during 'extraordinarily violent' seas
The crew of a small cargo ship died after their vessel capsized in strong winds and 10m-high waves, a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) has heard. The bodies of the eight men were never recovered after the MV Cemfjord sank in the Pentland Firth, a stretch of sea between Orkney and the Caithness coast.
Spain tourism hotspots issued with snow, ice and wind weather warnings
Many parts of Spain relied upon by Britons for mild winter weather are set to be hit by extreme winds and even snow this week.Storm Gerard hit the Mediterranean country on Monday, with Spain’s weather agency Aemet issuing yellow or amber weather alerts for 40 different provinces, reported the English-language Spanish website SUR. The country has 52 provinces in total.It will be quickly followed by Storm Fien, said Aemet, bringing snow and ice to multiple provinces.Places affected include Malaga, Barcelona, Madrid and Valencia, all popular travel spots for British holidaymakers year-round.The heaviest snow and ice is forecast for the northeastern...
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Hit Northern Australia, Fire Weather Reported in the Western and Southern Regions
Australia weather will see the persistence of heavy rain and severe weather in the northern region, according to Australian weather authorities. Fire weather will also engulf the western and southern regions. The adverse weather comes after ex-Tropical Cyclone Ellie passed through the country, the second storm of the season, where it formed in less than a week after Tropical Cyclone Darian.
BBC
NI weather: Ice and snow weather warnings issued across Ireland
Ice and snow warnings have been issued across Northern Ireland as a cold snap begins to grip. Arctic air has moved south across the UK and Ireland, bringing freezing conditions. Temperatures on Monday night are expected to plunge as low as -7C in some countryside areas. The Met Office warning...
BBC
Nesscliffe Hill sandstone carvings puzzle archaeologists
Two archaeologists are asking for help to solve the meaning of mysterious carvings on a piece of sandstone. It was found during a dig last summer at Nesscliffe Hill, near Shrewsbury, by Dr Paul Reilly and Gary Lock. The stone has circular and straight lines carved into it which the...
UK weather: Manchester Airport closes runways due to heavy snowfall
Manchester Airport was forced to close for hours today after heavy snow blanketed both its runways, leaving thousands of people facing travel disruption. Temperatures plunged below -10C on the coldest night of the year so far, with 34cm of snow falling in parts of Scotland by Thursday morning. The airport announced that the heavy snow in Manchester had forced it to close both its runways, with international arrivals diverted.Dozens of flights were grounded, with disruption likely set to continue through the day even though the runways reopened by 9am. The airport said in a statement at 6.20am: “Following a...
In Pictures: Snow creates winter wonderland for some but floods hit travel plans
A cold snap will see snow and ice continue to cause disruption in parts of the UK over the coming days, the Met Office has warned.It comes after wintry conditions moved in from the Arctic over the weekend, with people in areas such as Hexham, Northumberland, waking up to settled snow.The rest of the week is predicted to be cold with patchy showers, particularly in northern areas, until temperatures rise at the weekend.While the snow may have presented a picture postcard scene for some, others were dealing with flooded roads following days of heavy rain.
BBC
Snow and ice closes schools and disrupts travel on Isle of Man
Heavy snow and icy conditions have caused widespread disruption on the Isle of Man. All schools have been closed and police have urged people to "stay at home unless absolutely necessary". Manx Care said emergency response times were being "significantly impacted" by the road conditions and a raft of appointments...
'Deep Freeze Britain' braces for up to 10in of snow and sub-zero temperatures TONIGHT
Government officials have declared a major incident as people struggle to get to grips with treacherous ice on the roads, with traffic accidents up and down the UK.
UK braces for snow and big freeze as temperatures drop to minus 3C
Ice and a centimetre of snow are predicted in northeast England on Thursday night, with temperatures dropping to as low as minus 3C in some towns – and even lower in rural areas.As freezing temperatures continue to grip the UK, travellers and anyone whose health is vulnerable were warned of disruption from snow showers and ice.Severe weather warnings are in place across the UK and experts said more were likely to be issued in the next few days.Health chiefs on Wednesday issued aâ¯level 3 cold weather alert for all of England until 9am on Friday. It means vulnerable patients’...
BBC
Coventry bin worker dies while on duty
A refuse worker has died while collecting bins in Coventry. The city council said the death happened earlier on Thursday and that it was co-operating with the police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE). The senior member of the collection team died during a residential round on Guild Road...
watchers.news
Storm Gerard hits France with hurricane-force winds
A powerful low pressure system, named Storm Gerard by Météo France, brought heavy rainfall, strong winds, and thunderstorms to northern and western France on Sunday, January 15, and Monday, January 16, 2023, resulting in significant weather-related incidents and causing casualties and damage. This is the 22nd named storm of the 2022/23 European windstorm season, including two ex-hurricanes (Danielle and Martin).
BBC
Weather: Snow and ice shuts schools for a second day
Dozens of schools in Northern Ireland are closed as snow and icy conditions hit Northern Ireland for a second day. Most of the affected schools are in the north west, including primary and secondary schools in Londonderry, Limavady and Strabane. Police said driving conditions remain hazardous across Northern Ireland due...
