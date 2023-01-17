Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Step Up Your Pet’s Dental Game
CHARLOTTE – The beginning of a new year is a great time to start a healthy routine with you and your fur baby!. Step Up Your Pet’s Dental Game: Schedule an oral health appointment with your vet, and ask him/her to show you how to brush your pet’s teeth. Brush your fur baby’s teeth daily to prevent bad breath, cavities, and gum disease. Regular daily brushing is the single most effective method of preventing the buildup of plaque and tartar.
Eggflation: Egg prices on the rise
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - From the grocery store shelves to the breakfast table, shoppers are feeling the pinch of egg prices. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average price of a carton of eggs is $4.25 which more than doubled the price we saw this time last year.
8 Ways To Make Friends As An Adult
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – New research is out on making friends as an adult. It can be difficult, especially after years of COVID isolation. But researchers say friendships are vital to our health. Studies have found that socializing as an adult can strengthen the immune system, lower the risk of dementia, and lessen memory loss. But many people find it challenging to meet friends as an adult. A recent American Perspectives survey reports that 49 percent of Americans report having three or fewer close friends. Nearly 70 percent report only having “situational” friends, or friends they only see at work, school, or the gym.
It's time to plant & prune roses with these tips from Pike Nursery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It may seem counter-intuitive, but garden experts say winter is the perfect time to prune and plant roses. Freda Rosen from Pike Nurseries joined the show with some tips to get started growing your own roses at home.
Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation and Atrium Health Cabarrus begin construction on expansion of behavioral health holding unit
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Improvements are on the horizon at Atrium Health Cabarrus that will improve its ability to serve behavioral health patients. According to a news release, the Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation and Atrium Health Cabarrus recently hosted a ribbon cutting to recognize and thank Cabarrus County for its support to expand the current behavioral health holding unit at the hospital.
North Carolina Couple’s $600 Wedding And How They Saved $10K
We live in the days of over the top extravagant weddings. It’s the “go big or go home” way of thinking. My theory sometimes is these desires are driven by social media as much as the actual hopes and dreams of the couple. Well, one North Carolina couple’s $600 wedding challenged all the modern day hoopla we usually see. NY Post reports Shelby Phelps and her groom, Garret, of Bryson City, North Carolina decided they would keep their costs low. The 26 year old river guides spent two weeks planning and a mere $600 on a rustic wedding. It took some creativity and asking friends and family to lend a hand. Shelby found a lace short sleeved wedding dress on the resale site Poshmark for just $50. The groom’s attire totaled up at a fleece Patagonia vest on sale for $80 and a pair of pants for $50. He decided to forego the traditional tuxedo for a more casual look.
Adoptable Pet Of The Week – Shawl
WEDDINGTON, NC – Animals First Rescue is pleased to present Shawl for adoption! “Shawl is a sweet boy, around 5 years old, who has been at the shelter since August. He came in as an injured stray and quickly won the hearts of staff and volunteers alike with his sweet personality and “wonky” gait. Throughout his lengthy treatment, he remained as sweet and loving as can be. He has been exposed to other cats and dogs and does very well with both!
Charlotte Celebrity Hair Braider Typh’s Braids Tells The In’s and Out’s Of The Business
Celebrity hair braider Tiffany Poles stopped through Nolimit Larry & The Morning Maddhouse. Tiffany better known as Typh’s Braids is a braider to the stars here in Charlotte. Typh’s client list includes people like Ted Guinn, Terry Rozier, The Game, and her number one client Allen Iverson. Typh speaks about her first celebrity client and how she spread her business in the celebrity world. She also tells us about getting started in the hair business and the classes she teaches to help others in the industry.
Iredell Health System announces opening of Iredell Gerontology & Wellbeing
Iredell Health System, in partnership with the Iredell Physician Network, has opened a new practice, Iredell Gerontology & Wellbeing, in Mooresville. Iredell Gerontology & Wellbeing will focus on senior patients, providing a comprehensive evaluation of their wellbeing, including memory, medication side effects, fall prevention, mobility and functional capacity, and advanced directives.
Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea set to hit shelves in March
Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea set to hit shelves in March
Popular Charlotte Distillery Opening New Location In Waxhaw
Slowly but surely, the brewery/distillery scene is becoming an absolute thing in Waxhaw. I add distillery because a first is on its way. And it’s one that is familiar to NoDa aficionados. Great Wagon Road Distillery is opening in the Union County hotspot this summer. Oliver “Ollie” Mulligan is...
Easy Things To Stop Buying & Save Money
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The impulse to spontaneously buy is a common problem we all have that prevents us from saving money. Jenny Martin from Southern Savers has several tips to help us save money. Here they are:. Tip 1: Take a break from impulse buys. This means staying away...
CHARLOTTE — Move over White Claw, here comes Bojangles. The Charlotte-based chicken shop that’s also known for its biscuits and sweet tea is now entering the adult beverage world. Bojangles announced on Tuesday that an alcoholic version of its popular sweet tea is coming to stores soon. Bojangles...
Get free chicken salad tomorrow at these three Charlotte restaurants
For chicken salad fans in Charlotte, Thursday, January 19, will be like Christmas Day. It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.
New affordable housing community to open Uptown
INLIVIAN and Urban Atlantic secured $84 million in construction funding for “Trella Uptown,” a mixed-income apartment community that will be located at 426 N. Tryon Street. It will have 106 units available for residents who earn $22,600 – $60,300 annually. The announcement comes as Charlotte’s housingmarket seems...
Lake Norman Chrysler sells to Triad-based dealership group
CORNELIUS – One of the most prominent car dealerships in the Lake Norman area has changed hands with a new campus on the way. Jack and Robin Smith Salzman have sold their Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealerships – Lake Norman and Gastonia – and Carolina Customs to Adam Parks of Parks Chevrolet in Kernersville. Parks’ LLC acquired the companies in November, and the sale closed Wednesday.
Terminally-ill North Carolina girl’s fundraiser a scam, family says
An event aimed at raising money for a terminally ill child scammed the family, sponsors, and businesses involved, the Iredell Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
A look at two years of living in Charlotte (after moving from California)
We’ve been living in Charlotte, North Carolina for two years!. In case you’re new around here, my family and I moved to Charlotte in January 2021, after living in the San Francisco Bay Area in California for eight years. Having lived most of my life in Florida, before California, I found that returning to the East Coast was an easy transition. It was a much easier transition than moving from Orlando, Florida to San Francisco, California, I can tell you that for sure.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library giving free laptops to those in need
CHARLOTTE — If you’re in need of a computer to access things like jobs or school, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library has a good deal this year. The library system is issuing 20,000 refurbished laptops to adults who are eligible for the program in Mecklenburg County. Each laptop is free, and it includes “preloaded productivity and education applications.”
