ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Pittsburgh

Meal Mishap: Customers mistakenly told they won free Chipotle for a year due to vendor error

By John Shumway
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FMrGR_0kHGm2yx00

Free Meal Mishap 03:50

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- How would you like to be told that you won a big prize, only to then be told that it was a mistake? That is exactly what happened to an unknown number of Chipotle customers.

KDKA's John Shumway has the story of the burrito disappointment.

It starts with a legitimate contest called 'Freepotle,' but it didn't get off to the planned start last Friday.

According to their officials rules listed for the contest, up for grabs was a free Chipotle entree once per week for a full year.

But then, on Friday, the email came.

"It really was my lucky day because I got an email from Chipotle that said, "Congrats. You have won free Chipotle for a year," said Edgar Dworsky.

Dworsky, the founder of ConsumerWorld.com, says he clicked on the link and it went to the Chipotle website, so he checked the app on his phone.

"I see in my account, you know, there's some free guacamole with a $5 purchase and free chips with a $5 purchase so I said, 'That doesn't sound like free food for a year,'" Dworsky said.

Dworsky then dug into the contest rules.

"And the rule said the prize was a free entree for a week for a year worth over $500. Now I'm really getting excited," Dworsky said.

So he then reached out to Chipotle through Instagram and Twitter.

"A couple of minutes later, I get back a message that says oh, there was a problem at one of our suppliers. That message was sent in error you'll you'll get another message from us soon," Dworsky said.

That's right, it was a mistake

Five hours later came a follow-up email restating the vendor mistake.

"To make it up to you, we're gonna give you a free entree. We've put the coupon in your cart, and you've got two weeks to use it," Dworsky said.

So 52 burritos became one, and Edgar wasn't alone as he found out on social media.

"Lo and behold I find a whole bunch of people posting. I won Chipotle for a year but then they took it back," Dworsky said.

Chipotle does plan to give this perk to 3100 of its rewards members. KDKA's John Shumway reached out to the company to see why this happened.

"It will be interesting to hear what they say. But of all the people to be included in this, I'm the last one you should ever pull this on," Dworsky said.

So far, Chipotle has not responded to requests for an explanation.

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Viral Chipotle TikTok Trend Causes Chaos for Restaurant Workers

TikTok‘s latest viral trend about a modified Chipotle quesadilla recipe has caused chaos for restaurant employees. Long lines and how meals are prepared are on the list of issues. This event began late last month after a social media user named Alexis Frost, who lives in San Jose California,...
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
TheStreet

Taco Bell Customers Get Angry About its New Burrito

Fast-food customers are by and large very loyal people -- any menu change is going to be met at least some skepticism and "that's not right." There was the recent outcry over what many called the "not really Mexican" Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich from Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report's Burger King and the internet pressure that caused Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report-owned Taco Bell to commit to making Mexican Pizza a permanent menu item.
Joel Eisenberg

New Walmart Policy Against Shoplifters, Enforced Due to Loss of $3 Billion Yearly, Criticized By Customers and Security

Angry Walmart customers have taken to social media threatening to cease patronage of the superchain, pending a reversal of new shopping-related policy changes. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, The-Sun.com, Forbes.com, and Google.com.
msn.com

Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items

Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
Mashed

Taco Bell Is Giving Away Mexican Pizzas For A Limited Time But Only Through The App

Even if you don't often eat at Taco Bell, chances are you've heard about its Mexican Pizza. Fans of the iconic dish were elated in 2022 when rumors of the Mexican Pizza's permanent return were confirmed. This came after a brief reappearance in stores in 2020. What makes this item so different than others on the menu? While not everyone is impressed with the Mexican Pizza, for some, it's a revelation. "The best part was the flaky, crispy shells," said one happy diner on Reddit. "So different from the regular crunchy shells that they use for tacos."
San Luis Obispo Tribune

McDonald’s Has a New Take on its Most-Beloved Item

Most fast-food chains have one or two menu items that they do best and are most known for -- there’s the Crunchy Taco at Taco Bell, owned by Yum! Brands, the Wendy’s Frosty, and the chicken sandwich at Restaurant Brands International Popeyes, whose success countless brands have been trying to replicate for the last four years.
COLORADO STATE
Distractify

TikToker Says Customer Tried Returning Lottery Scratch Card Because They Didn’t Win

If you feel as if you have too much love for humanity a good remedy for that may be to work in customer service for a little bit. There's something about dealing with people's unreasonable requests, demands, and strange entitlements that will have you wondering why in the world there isn't some kind of test or permit handed out to folks to allow them to have children.
TODAY.com

A restaurant hardly had any customers. Then a TikToker reviewed the food and everything changed

A Las Vegas pizzeria has been blessed with a boon of business thanks to a TikToker on the rise. On Jan. 3, TikTok food reviewer Keith Lee shared a video to his many millions of followers that would change the fate of Frankensons, a Las Vegas restaurant that serves pizza, chicken wings and more. In the video, he recounts a story about how he came in one day and had a heartwarming experience with the owner, Frank Steele.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
101K+
Followers
33K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy