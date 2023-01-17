Meal Mishap: Customers mistakenly told they won free Chipotle for a year due to vendor error

Free Meal Mishap 03:50

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- How would you like to be told that you won a big prize, only to then be told that it was a mistake? That is exactly what happened to an unknown number of Chipotle customers.

KDKA's John Shumway has the story of the burrito disappointment.

It starts with a legitimate contest called 'Freepotle,' but it didn't get off to the planned start last Friday.

According to their officials rules listed for the contest, up for grabs was a free Chipotle entree once per week for a full year.

But then, on Friday, the email came.

"It really was my lucky day because I got an email from Chipotle that said, "Congrats. You have won free Chipotle for a year," said Edgar Dworsky.

Dworsky, the founder of ConsumerWorld.com, says he clicked on the link and it went to the Chipotle website, so he checked the app on his phone.

"I see in my account, you know, there's some free guacamole with a $5 purchase and free chips with a $5 purchase so I said, 'That doesn't sound like free food for a year,'" Dworsky said.

Dworsky then dug into the contest rules.

"And the rule said the prize was a free entree for a week for a year worth over $500. Now I'm really getting excited," Dworsky said.

So he then reached out to Chipotle through Instagram and Twitter.

"A couple of minutes later, I get back a message that says oh, there was a problem at one of our suppliers. That message was sent in error you'll you'll get another message from us soon," Dworsky said.

That's right, it was a mistake

Five hours later came a follow-up email restating the vendor mistake.

"To make it up to you, we're gonna give you a free entree. We've put the coupon in your cart, and you've got two weeks to use it," Dworsky said.

So 52 burritos became one, and Edgar wasn't alone as he found out on social media.

"Lo and behold I find a whole bunch of people posting. I won Chipotle for a year but then they took it back," Dworsky said.

Chipotle does plan to give this perk to 3100 of its rewards members. KDKA's John Shumway reached out to the company to see why this happened.

"It will be interesting to hear what they say. But of all the people to be included in this, I'm the last one you should ever pull this on," Dworsky said.

So far, Chipotle has not responded to requests for an explanation.