Florida State

Man spends fortune just so his dogs could get married in a lavish ceremony

By Becca Monaghan
 2 days ago

Two dogs have tied the knot in a lavish, over-the-top ceremony costing hundreds of pounds.

The pooches' wedding took place in the Indian city of Aligarh over the weekend and mirrored everything any other usual human wedding would have, including food and entertainment.

Viral footage has since circulated online, showing a crowd of relatives dancing before showing the owner holding the two dogs in what seems to be an exchange of vows.

Speaking to the news outlet ANI , owner Makar Sankranti said: "On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, we organised the wedding. Desi Ghee food was served at the wedding, which was also distributed among the dogs in the neighbourhood. We spent around Rs 40,000-45,000 for it," which is around £450.

The clip of the supposed wedding has racked up over 46,000 views, with many making light of their own relationship statuses.

"Me, single at the age of 22, watching two dogs getting married," one humoured, while another joked: "Tommy the dog is not interested".

Meanwhile, in other dog news, one woman's disobedient dog wasn't disobedient at all – he was Spanish .

Ariana Giampietro's foster dog Monty refused to listen, despite countless attempts to ask him to "sit".

Monty's ignorance prompted Ariana to contact the shelter to ask a few questions.

It turned out Monty had been living on a farm with a Spanish family – and so, only understood commands in Spanish.

Ariana, an adoption case manager for children in care from Gainesville, Florida, US, said: "I had had Monty for eight days and was really confused why he wasn't responding to commands.

"I could tell he wanted to - he was listening to me, but it was like he didn't know how.

"Once I found out about his background and realised it was because he only knew Spanish, I was amazed.

"I was so happy to understand where the dissonance came from."

Once Ariana started using the Spanish words for "sit' and "let's go", Monty immediately listened and obeyed.

