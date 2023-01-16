ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

TMZ.com

Ja Morant Gets 7th Drug Test Of Season Days After Insane Poster Dunk

Ja Morant's MVP-like performance on the court this year has the NBA suspicious ... 'cause the league is drug testing the Grizzlies star for the 7th time this season!!!. The 23-year-old guard could only laugh on social media ... explaining he was about to get tested AGAIN. "Been drug tested...
MEMPHIS, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
Larry Brown Sports

Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall

Former NBA center Justin Patton was just minding his own business, only to get hit with an unexpected diss. LA Clippers guard John Wall appeared this week on the “Run Your Race” podcast and pulled no punches while discussing his time on the Houston Rockets. Wall, who was with Houston for two seasons from 2020... The post Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Kevin Garnett names best player in NBA today

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are having stellar seasons. This past week, Kevin Garnett delved into an interesting topic on his podcast: who is the best player in the NBA today?. Understandably, the conversation came down to Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Although the former...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Steph's text to KD shows Warriors star's unique selflessness

Steph Curry is one of the most unselfish superstars the NBA has ever seen, and his part in recruiting Kevin Durant to the Warriors portrayed exactly that. The idea of sharing the spotlight with another superstar while in the prime of your career could be intimidating to any star. That's why the conversation understandably is often deflected.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Wizards moving to trade their former lottery pick

The Washington Wizards and one of their homegrown players appear to be headed for Breakup City. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Wizards have begun trade talks centered on forward Rui Hachimura. Charania adds that moving Hachimura, who will be a restricted free agent after the season, could potentially clear up... The post Report: Wizards moving to trade their former lottery pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WASHINGTON, DC
hotnewhiphop.com

Tom Brady Hints At His Future Following Loss To The Cowboys

Tom Brady had an interesting reaction to his recent loss. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got destroyed by the Dallas Cowboys last night by a score of 31-14. The score could have been a lot worse, however, Brady was able to throw a second touchdown near the end of the game to stop some of the bleeding.
TAMPA, FL
sneakernews.com

Nike Is Bringing Back The Air Zoom Generation “First Game”

Suiting up for his hometown team for the first time in Cleveland, Ohio, LeBron James’ first-ever home game against Carmelo Anthony’s Denver Nuggets didn’t go nearly as expected, being handed the loss while scoring under double digits. While an 0-2 start to his career would be quickly forgotten, the shoes he wore that night were a victim to anything but, with the white/blue/red pair of the Nike Air Zoom Generation’s being dubbed “First Game”. Two decades later, the iconic silhouette that rode with LeBron throughout his Rookie of the Year is now returning for its 20th anniversary.
OHIO STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 13 “Wheat” To Return This Year: Details

A phenomenal Air Jordan 13 from 2004 is coming back. One of the best sneakers from the late 90s is the Air Jordan 13. This is a shoe that Michael Jordan wore proudly during his final season with the Chicago Bulls. Overall, this silhouette is fairly underrated. However, it is definitely getting quite a bit of shine these days.

