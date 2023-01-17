Read full article on original website
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.
It was a typical evening in the High Hill development of Logan Township, New Jersey, where 41-year-old United States Marine Gunnery Sgt. James Sutton lived with his wife, 32-year-old Vivian, and their 7-year-old daughter, Stacy, in their split-level home on Arrowood Place. James worked as the operations chief of recruiting at the 4th Marine Corps Headquarters at the Philadelphia Naval Base, and Vivian worked for a check-cashing business in Philadelphia.
A 9-year-old boy died in Arizona foster care after his grandmother claims his insulin monitor was taken away
Richard Blodgett, the boy's father, was in jail on a drug charge at the time. He said he's now "completely lost" without his son, who had diabetes.
New report shows Kohberger connection to Idaho victims
(NewsNation) — A former employee at the Mad Greek restaurant in Moscow, Idaho, where stabbing victims Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle were servers, told People magazine that Bryan Kohberger was a customer. The employee said that there was nothing suspicious about Kohberger but that he stood out because he...
18 correctional officers hospitalized, several prisoners sickened after 'mass overdose'
Eighteen correctional officers were rushed to the hospital and a number of inmates were taken to the medical ward after an apparent mass overdose situation at a central Illinois prison.
Couple arrested by Secret Service at restaurant a block from the White House: 'Something out of a movie'
U.S. Secret Service agents on Tuesday arrested a couple dining at a seafood restaurant near the White House for unauthorized use of a vehicle and carrying a pistol without a license.
New Evidence in Bryan Kohberger Case Could be 'Major' Link to Murders
On Wednesday, the search warrant for Bryan Kohberger's apartment near Washington State University was unsealed.
Keenan Anderson’s death has exposed the post-George Floyd frauds
Remember nearly three years ago, when many of us were led to believe that the sight of George Floyd crying for his mother while being suffocated to death had moved masses of white people to introspection and change? In retrospect, that change seems to have dissolved as soon as they changed the TV channel.
Alec Baldwin and 'Rust' armorer to be charged with involuntary manslaughter in film set shooting
Baldwin was rehearsing with a pistol while filming “Rust” at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico in October 2021 when it went off, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding the director. NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard has more details.Jan. 19, 2023.
Hannity confession: See smoking gun evidence as Fox chief Murdoch forced under oath
Fox Chief Rupert Murdoch is testifying in a billion-dollar lawsuit defamation suit, accusing Murdoch and the network’s anchors of “repeatedly and knowingly” pushing false claims. Fox denies wrongdoing and argues It was reporting on newsworthy claims. MSNBC's Ari Melber reports on the legal implications of Murdoch’s testimony, and what it could mean for the future of his media empire.Jan. 20, 2023.
Danny Cevallos: Prosecutors' theory of the Baldwin case has a lot of holes
Oscar-nominated actor Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the Western movie “Rust,” prosecutors said Thursday. Legal analyst Danny Cevallos joins Morning Joe to discuss the charges.Jan. 20, 2023.
SCOTUS probe fails to find person who leaked abortion ruling
NBC News senior legal correspondent Laura Jarrett, former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi, and senior editor for Slate Dahlia Lithwick react to the failure to find the leak at the Supreme CourtJan. 19, 2023.
