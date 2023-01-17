Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ga. Mom Whose Toddler Was Found Wandering in Fla. Might Have Met Man Online Before Vanishing: DadWestland DailyMiramar, FL
More than 4 thousand Cuban children "collapse" Miami schoolsUSA DiarioMiami, FL
Miami-Dade government to purchase $175 million worth of electric busesUSA DiarioMiami-dade County, FL
Marlins and Twins Reportedly Discussing Major TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
Related
cruiseindustrynews.com
Fort Lauderdale: LGBTQIA+ Cruises Deliver Key Economic Impact
Greater Fort Lauderdale is preparing to set a new record in February 2023 with four sold-out LGBTQIA+ cruises bringing in more than $8 million in economic impact, according to Visit Lauderdale, the destination marketing organization. “With demand for travel to LGBTQIA+ friendly destinations at an all-time high, our reputation for...
Brightline temporarily suspends service between Fort Lauderdale and Miami
FORT LAUDERDALE - Everything wasn't so 'bright' for Brightline on Thursday morning. The high-speed rail carrier said on Twitter that due to an operating issue at the New River Bridge, trains between Fort Lauderdale, Aventura, and Miami had been temporarily suspended. Brightline was operating a limited service between Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach.Fort Lauderdale police posted on Twitter that the New River bridge was malfunctioning and repairs were underway. They added that this also affected marine traffic. They did not say when they expected it to be resolved.
secretmiami.com
Walk Through Interactive Light Sculptures At This Free, Five-Day Broward Art Festival
Art lovers, rejoice! IGNITE Broward, South Florida’s free, third-annual art and light festival is returning Wednesday, January 25. Presented by the Broward Cultural Division in Partnership with Mad Arts, this year’s event is expected to be bigger and better than ever, doubling in size with more art and larger activations!
Miami New Times
Miami Man Injured by Falling Iguana During Outdoor Yoga Class
For 14 years, yoga instructor Anamargret Sanchez has taught a free community class at Legion Park in Miami's Upper Eastside neighborhood. It started with 20 people and grew over time, to the point where attendance can easily top 100 and regulars have braved hurricane watches and COVID-19 lockdowns to meet under the oak trees on Saturday mornings. Sanchez livestreams the sessions so those who can't make it in person can participate on Instagram.
multihousingnews.com
Related Joins JV to Develop Waterfront Florida Waterfront Community
Featuring four towers, the Fort Lauderdale property will include condos and rental units. has joined onto another major waterfront project in southern Florida. Related, Tate Capital and Rok Enterprises Inc. have finalized a joint venture to co-develop a master-planned site that would redevelop an underutilized section of Fort Lauderdale into the Bahia Mar mixed-use complex.
WESH
Construction of Brightline rail connecting Orlando to Miami nears completion, officials say
This year, Brightline's high-speed rail will connect Orlando to Miami, with a few stops in between. While we don't know the exact date yet, it's nearly 90% done, as some final rounds of testing will soon start in Brevard County. We've seen the work on the crossings and tracks in...
More than 4 thousand Cuban children "collapse" Miami schools
Miami news media describe the situation of the student centers in the Florida county as a "crisis" and "collapse" due to the avalanche of minors who have arrived in South Florida from Cuba. Miami news media describe the situation of the student centers in the Florida county as a "crisis" and "collapse" due to the avalanche of minors who have arrived in South Florida from Cuba.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Dr. Jonathan Levy, an Orthopedic Surgeon and Expert in Shoulder and Elbow Surgery, joins the Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute at West Boca Medical Center
January 19, 2023 – Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute, along with Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group, is pleased to announce Jonathan Levy, MD, an orthopedic surgeon with a subspecialty interest in shoulder and elbow disorders, has opened his practice, the Levy Shoulder Center at the Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute in Boca Raton. Dr. Levy is an internationally recognized thought leader in shoulder and elbow surgery and his practice is a leading tertiary referral center for complex shoulder and elbow problems. Dr. Levy specializes in shoulder and elbow replacement, rotator cuff tears, bicep tears, shoulder instability, and shoulder and elbow fractures.
Downtown Miami Awaits Julia and Henry’s
It remains unknown when the major food hall will open in the historic Walgreens building on Flagler
NEW DETAILS: Diverging Diamond Expert Outlines What’s About To Happen In Boca Raton
LISTEN: FDOT Engineer Joins Andrew Colton On NewsRadio 610 WIOD. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Diverging Diamond at Glades Road and I-95 should be up and running within the next few weeks. With it will come a dramatic change on how […]
5 South Florida restaurants shut: 115 rodent droppings; ‘objectionable odors’ & roaches near coffee machine among issues
Live cockroaches on the hose of a coffee machine, dead roaches next to tea bags and rodent droppings on a tray with cans of beans were among the issues that prompted state inspectors to temporarily shut down five South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
miamirealtors.com
Colombia Again the No. 1 Country Searching Miami Real Estate; Texas is Top State and Lexington, Kentucky is Top U.S. City
Colombia posted the most global web searches for Miami homes in December 2022, according to a new report by the MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI). Colombia has now topped the list of foreign countries searching Miami real estate in nine of the last 10 months. Brazil made the largest...
Miami Proud: Father, son are rare doctor duo at Broward Health Medical Center
FORT LAUDERDALE - Rajiv Chokshi, M.D. is the director of the graduate medical education program at Broward Health Medical Center. He and his son Ruchir Chokshi, M.D. have spent a lot of time at the hospital in Fort Lauderdale. The senior Chokshi, who practices internal medicine, joined the hospital in the early 1980s. He remembers very clearly years ago when he would work weekends and his family would all stay in an apartment on the property. "Both my son and my daughter loved the cafeteria and roaming around the hospital," the senior Chokshi recalled. Ruchir Chokshi remembers how it...
WSVN-TV
‘Lucky place’: Super Stop in Fort Lauderdale sells 2 $1M scratch-off tickets in less than 1 month
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The owners of a convenience store in Fort Lauderdale are feeling a “lotto” luck lately after two customers scratched it rich in less than a month. Super Stop, tucked into a cozy neighborhood off Northeast 45th Street, has sold two million-dollar Florida Lottery...
The Hollywood Reporter’s Inaugural Power Broker Awards Recognize Miami and Palm Beach’s Top Real Estate Agents
On Jan. 17, the top power players in Miami and Palm Beach’s hot residential real estate market — where two estates topped the $100 million mark last year — arrived at the Baz Luhrmann-designed Faena Theater in Miami Beach. They were gathered for the inaugural South Florida iteration of The Hollywood Reporter’s signature real estate event, the Power Broker Awards, which honors top-selling star agents across three cultural capitals. The awards event, which The New Yorker has called “The Oscars but for Hollywood Real Estate,” debuted in Los Angeles in 2021 and New York in 2022. The third city to reach...
Delray Beach firm says it has 'innovative' plan, state calls it a scam
Florida, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania filed suits against company. Suit accuses company execs of “complex and deceptive scheme" Company says it will work with attorney generals, policymakers and regulators to answer questions. Thousands of Sunshine State homeowners were duped by a Delray Beach-based company into signing 40-year sales contracts that...
Trouble For Warren Delray Beach, Warning Issued By State Of Florida
Health Inspector Finds Multiple Problems… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular whiskey bar and restaurant “Warren” at 15804 Lyons Road in Delray Beach received an official “warning” from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 5th. Despite the […]
WSVN-TV
Plane makes emergency landing in West Broward
WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Trouble in the sky after a plane had to make an emergency landing next to a roadway shortly after takeoff. It happened at around 2 p.m., Wednesday. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene where a pilot and a student pilot had to land the aircraft on U.S. 27, near Mile Marker 39.
New York Law Firm Sues Boca Raton Man For Libel and Slander
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is facing the wrath of a New York law firm that claims it’s been slandered by a former marketing contractor. The Sarachek Law Firm says Boca resident Barry Mikelberg attacked a law firm employee at […]
WPBF News 25
Legendary rocker Jon Bon Jovi makes a surprise appearance in Palm Beach
PALM BEACH, Fla. — TheHanley Foundation is committed to fighting addiction among Palm Beach County youth. Thursday was their Palm Beach dinner and the people inside were stunned by the celebrity guest that showed up. At the Sailfish Club on Palm Beach, the emcee of the event made a...
Comments / 0