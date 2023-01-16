Read full article on original website
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
ESPN Host Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For 'Horrific' Mistake After His Social Team Posted Video About Rihanna
In less than a month, Super Bowl LVIII will be upon us, gracing sports fans with a game between two of the best teams the NFL has to offer. Some people may not be as excited for the actual matchup as they are for the always popular halftime show, though. This year’s game will see Rihanna take center stage and headline the event for the first time. Many have been talking about the performance, including ESPN host Stephen A. Smith. But now, the journalist is apologizing for a "horrific" mistake after his social media team posted a video of the chat.
NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson's 2-Word Message
With the Baltimore Ravens parting ways with offensive coordinator Greg Roman, there are some who believe that Lamar Jackson is going to be less inclined to rejoin the team. But Jackson is apparently ready to disabuse us all of that notion. Taking to Twitter, Jackson retweeted a user who wrote ...
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Stephen A. Smith Hits Dak Prescott With A Huge Challenge
Dak Prescott has a lot of pressure heading into the weekend. Stephen A. Smith is someone who has always sought to humble the Dallas Cowboys. Even when the team is playing some of its best football, you can count on Stephen A. to rain on their parade. However, he does make sure to give them props when they deserve them.
Shannon Sharpe Offers Sobering Dak Prescott Prediction
Shannon Sharpe had an interesting perspective on the Cowboys QB. Shannon Sharpe sits across from Skip Bayless every weekday morning. Overall, he and Skip have some great chemistry, even when they appear to be fighting. Sharpe certainly makes the show entertaining, and his anti-Cowboys rhetoric always seems to annoy Bayless.
This LeBron James Stat Reveals Just How Long He’s Been Playing For
LeBron James has played against thousands of players at this point. LeBron James has been playing in the NBA for 20 seasons at this point. Just a couple of weeks ago, he turned 38 years old, yet he is still playing like he is in his prime. For instance, just last night, he dropped 32 points against the Sacramento Kings. Sure, he didn’t win, however, he got one step closer to the scoring record.
Skip Bayless Reveals His Pick For Best Quarterback In The NFL
There are plenty of quarterbacks to choose from. Skip Bayless is a man who is known for his controversial opinions. In fact, the more he says crazy things, the more people pay attention to him. Overall, he is a performance artist of sorts. He knows his role and he is constantly playing it, even when he is off the air.
Kevin Durant Reacts To Viral Youth Basketball Clip
Some people took issue with how the kids were acting. Kevin Durant is one of the best players to ever step on an NBA court. Having said that, he knows what it takes to be a high-level player. Furthermore, he understands what good sportsmanship looks like. After all, he has played in hundreds of NBA games.
