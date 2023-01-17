Read full article on original website
Supreme Court says it failed to identify who leaked draft abortion opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade
(WASHINGTON) -- The Supreme Court said it has been unable to determine who leaked Justice Samuel Alito's opinion in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case last May. After a probe that involved interviews with more than 100 employees, investigators are "unable to identify a person responsible by a...
Federal judge sanctions Trump, attorneys over $900,000 for ‘a continuing pattern of misuse of the courts’
A federal judge in Florida on Thursday sanctioned former President Trump and his legal team more than $900,000 for what he characterized as a “continuing pattern” of misusing the court to pursue political interests in response to a “frivolous” case against former senator and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. “This case should never have been…
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation
Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
Democrats introduce constitutional amendment to reverse Citizens United campaign finance ruling
A group of House Democrats introduced a constitutional amendment on Thursday to overturn a Supreme Court ruling that eliminated restrictions on corporate campaign spending. The Supreme Court’s 2010 ruling in the Citizens United v. FEC case prohibited the government from restricting political campaign spending by companies, nonprofit organizations and unions. This amendment, if passed, would…
18 correctional officers hospitalized, several prisoners sickened after 'mass overdose'
Eighteen correctional officers were rushed to the hospital and a number of inmates were taken to the medical ward after an apparent mass overdose situation at a central Illinois prison.
CIA chief told Zelenskyy in secret meeting that vital aid fueling Ukraine's fight could become harder to obtain: report
During a meeting in Kyiv, Zelenskyy asked how long US assistance would last following the GOP takeover of the House, The Washington Post reported.
Biden again avoids questions on classified documents special counsel
(WASHINGTON) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday again avoided questions about an investigation into documents marked classified found at his home and office, six days after a special counsel was named to investigate the matter. Biden had no public events planned for Wednesday, after spending the holiday weekend at his...
Most voters think Biden’s handling of documents is a serious breach: poll
A majority of voters say they believe President Biden’s handling of classified documents found at his home and his former office is a serious breach of national security, according to a new Harvard CAPS-Harris poll released exclusively to The Hill on Friday. The poll found that 64 percent of respondents said they consider “the presence…
News outlets join to oppose gag order in Idaho stabbing case
Twenty regional and national news organizations have formed a coalition to ask a judge to narrow a gag order in the case of a man accused of killing four University of Idaho students
Debt ceiling showdown looms as federal government shifts to 'extraordinary measures' to pay bills
(WASHINGTON) -- Sometime Thursday, the United States is expected to reach its borrowing limit, teeing up a congressional showdown later this year with potentially devastating economic consequences. The federal government can pay most but not all of its bills with the tax and other revenue it takes in, and it...
Feds send $930 million to curb 'crisis' of US West wildfires
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. is directing $930 million toward reducing wildfire dangers in 10 western states by clearing trees and underbrush from national forests, the Biden administration announced Thursday, as officials struggle to protect communities from destructive infernos being made worse by climate change. Under a strategy...
New law aims to increase women in positions of power across Sierra Leone
(LONDON) -- A new law designed to increase the number of women in positions of power in both private and public sectors came into force in Sierra Leone on Thursday. More than a year after the legislation was first tabled in Sierra Leone's Parliament, lawmakers voted unanimously to pass the Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment Act in November. Now, Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio has signed the bill into law, just five months before general elections.
Donald Trump says he never read book accusing him of rape
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said he has never read any part of a book in which the columnist E. Jean Carroll accused him of raping her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s, according to court records unsealed Wednesday. Trump was questioned under...
