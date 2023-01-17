ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments

The Hill

Federal judge sanctions Trump, attorneys over $900,000 for ‘a continuing pattern of misuse of the courts’

A federal judge in Florida on Thursday sanctioned former President Trump and his legal team more than $900,000 for what he characterized as a “continuing pattern” of misusing the court to pursue political interests in response to a “frivolous” case against former senator and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.  “This case should never have been…
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Democrats introduce constitutional amendment to reverse Citizens United campaign finance ruling

A group of House Democrats introduced a constitutional amendment on Thursday to overturn a Supreme Court ruling that eliminated restrictions on corporate campaign spending. The Supreme Court’s 2010 ruling in the Citizens United v. FEC case prohibited the government from restricting political campaign spending by companies, nonprofit organizations and unions. This amendment, if passed, would…
WBAL Radio

Biden again avoids questions on classified documents special counsel

(WASHINGTON) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday again avoided questions about an investigation into documents marked classified found at his home and office, six days after a special counsel was named to investigate the matter. Biden had no public events planned for Wednesday, after spending the holiday weekend at his...
DELAWARE STATE
WBAL Radio

Feds send $930 million to curb 'crisis' of US West wildfires

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. is directing $930 million toward reducing wildfire dangers in 10 western states by clearing trees and underbrush from national forests, the Biden administration announced Thursday, as officials struggle to protect communities from destructive infernos being made worse by climate change. Under a strategy...
COLORADO STATE
WBAL Radio

New law aims to increase women in positions of power across Sierra Leone

(LONDON) -- A new law designed to increase the number of women in positions of power in both private and public sectors came into force in Sierra Leone on Thursday. More than a year after the legislation was first tabled in Sierra Leone's Parliament, lawmakers voted unanimously to pass the Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment Act in November. Now, Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio has signed the bill into law, just five months before general elections.
WBAL Radio

Donald Trump says he never read book accusing him of rape

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said he has never read any part of a book in which the columnist E. Jean Carroll accused him of raping her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s, according to court records unsealed Wednesday. Trump was questioned under...

