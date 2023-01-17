(LONDON) -- A new law designed to increase the number of women in positions of power in both private and public sectors came into force in Sierra Leone on Thursday. More than a year after the legislation was first tabled in Sierra Leone's Parliament, lawmakers voted unanimously to pass the Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment Act in November. Now, Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio has signed the bill into law, just five months before general elections.

