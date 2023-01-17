ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

$6M sewer separation project gets underway

By Chris Crook, Zanesville Times Recorder
ZANESVILLE − Work has started on a two-year project to the separate the storm sewer system from the sanitary sewer system in Zanesville's Putnam neighborhood. During storms, the combined system can be overwhelmed by rain, which means sewage can enter the Muskingum River.

The project will install a new storm sewer system from Harrison Street to the Sixth Street Bridge. The project will cost about $6 million and be completed by December 2024. The work will be paid for by a loan, and the loan will be paid off with funds from the $5 combined sewer overflow surcharge each customer pays on their sewer bill.

The storm sewer separation was part of the work mandated by the Environmental Protection Agency in the early 2000s. Since 2003, the city has spent $48 million on upgrades to the city's wastewater treatment plant and storm sewer separation projects, the city's Public Service Director Scott Brown said.

