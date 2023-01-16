ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Red Carpet Rundown: The Finest Looks From The Critics Choice Awards

By Shamika Sanders
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bLbzB_0kHGigro00

Award season is in full swing and the girls representing Black Hollywood, this go-round, are not playing. everyone has stepped up their style game in ways we didn’t know possible and we’re here for it.

This year, Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Angela Bassett, Niecy Nash, and Janelle Monae are the names to follow as the beauties have been racking up statues since the Golden Globes. All of which is a clear indicator for the upcoming Academy Awards.

Angela Bassett, a front-runner in the Best Supporting Actress category, snagged the Critics Choice Award last night in a Christian Siriano gown that highlighted her toned decolletage. Janelle Monae stunned in a sheer Vera Wang look from their Spring 2023 collection. Quinta Brunson was a vision in Robert Wun.

While Black seemed to be the trend of the evening, Niecy Nash looked sublime in a standout sequin gown by Jason Wu. It was her night! The Dahmer actress won “best supporting actress in a limited series or movie made for television.”

“When I decided to become an actor, I saw myself doing drama. And the industry was kind, but they said, ‘Stay in your comedy lane,’” she said during her acceptance speech. “Sometimes people want to leave you where they meet you. And I did what I normally do: I cry.” She continued to explain how she found an acting coach who was pivotal to transforming her skill.

“And I told my mother and I said, ‘Momma, don’t you think I’m a good dramatic actress?’” she explained. “And she said, ‘Girl, I don’t.’” She continued, “She said, ‘But you can be! You find the best class in this town and I will work overtime to pay for it.’ Thank you, momma. All you need is one!”

Keep scrolling for the best looks from the 2023 Critics Choice Awards.

1. Sheryl Lee Ralph

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tkURe_0kHGigro00 Source:Getty

‘Abbott Elementary’ actress Sheryl Lee Ralph was styled by her daughter, who took to Twitter to share the deets on her mom’s Jovana Louis look. “ I Styled my Mom @thesherylralph for the @CriticsChoice . She is wearing a custom #JovanaLouis gown with jewelry from #mishodesigns #CriticsChoiceAwards Photographed by @tayojr . What do you think?” she wrote.

2. Janelle Monáe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iG26I_0kHGigro00 Source:Getty

Janelle Monáe’s head-turning Vera Wang look made headlines just like her inspirational acceptance speech.

3. Angela Bassett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EHBOI_0kHGigro00
Source:Getty

Angela Bassett’s structured Black Christian Siriano gown was a work of art like her performance in Wakanda Forever.

4. Niecy Nash

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WxJFG_0kHGigro00 Source:Getty

Niecy Nash served old Hollywood glam in a stunning sequin look by Jason Wu.

5. Quinta Brunson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FBOB6_0kHGigro00 Source:Getty

We can’t get over Quinta Brunson’s ascension to fashion it girl. The Abbott Elementary creator and her stylist Bryon Javar cooked up a winning look with this gorgeous Robert Wun gown.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Jamie Lee Curtis Walks the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet in a Floor-Length Lace Cape

Curtis is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once Jamie Lee Curtis is all about that lace. For the Golden Globes 2023, the Everything Everywhere All at Once star took to the red carpet in a monochromatic look that included a floor-length black lace cape over a strapless jumpsuit. She finished the look with two delicate sparkling cuffs and stud earrings, letting her cape – which fluttered and flowed around her as she posed on the carpet — bring all the...
Us Weekly

Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

HFPA/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock And so it begins! Awards season is officially upon Us as the 2023 Golden Globes are just hours away.  After taking a hiatus in 2022, the red carpet soirée is back and will see Hollywood’s biggest names gather together at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, January 10. Hosted by Jerrod […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Golden Globes 2023: Winners list as the award show returns to television

LOS ANGELES — iThe 80th Golden Globe Awards kicks off award season on Tuesday with some of the biggest stars. The Golden Globes returned to television Tuesday after it was boycotted last year, according to The Associated Press. NBC decided to not televise it in 2022, giving the Hollywood Foreign Press Association time to make some changes.
Looper

Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson

It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
GoldDerby

SAG Awards movie nominations predictions: ‘Everything Everywhere,’ ‘The Fabelmans’ will lead

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “The Fabelmans” will be the top films at the Screen Actors Guild Awards when nominations are announced on January 11. That’s according to the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users who have placed their bets here in our predictions center. Scroll down for our complete nomination predictions organized by film with our projected winners highlighted in gold. SEESAG Ensemble head-scratcher: ‘Glass Onion’ could shake up important precursor race In our odds “Everything Everywhere” and “The Fabelmans” are the two top contenders for best ensemble cast. They’re both family-centered stories, which would follow in the...
The Independent

Golden Globes 2023: The best-dressed stars on this year’s red carpet

The 80th annual Golden Globes are officially here, which means celebrities have begun arriving on the red carpet for the first awards ceremony of the year.After a hiatus last year, we expect this year’s ceremony to return more glamorous and glitzy than ever, with Hollywood’s biggest names set to arrive on the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in all manners of show-stopping looks on Tuesday 10 January.From Laverne Cox to Zanna Roberts Rassi, these are the best red carpet looks at the 2023 Golden Globes.Laverne CoxCox, who is hosting red carpet coverage ahead of this year’s awards...
POPSUGAR

The "Abbott Elementary" Cast Reunite at the Golden Globes

Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Tyler James Williams, and Janelle James were class acts at this year's Golden Globe Awards. The beloved "Abbott Elementary" stars reunited at the Los Angeles ceremony on Tuesday night, looking as glamorous as ever outside of their usual school setting. Brunson dazzled in a black-and-pink ruffled gown, while Ralph — who brought her 28-year-old daughter, Ivy Maurice, as her date — shone bright in a custom Aliétte dress. Meanwhile, Williams sported a blue striped blazer and matching pants, Perfetti looked dapper in an all-black ensemble, Walter was a vision in blue, and James wore a gorgeous navy blue, form-fitting dress with a floor-length cape.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Golden Globes: Cate Blanchett Joins Meryl Streep, Ingrid Bergman, Jane Fonda as Most Awarded Best Drama Actress

With her best actress in a drama category win for her role in Tár, Cate Blanchett broke a record on Tuesday night at the 2023 Golden Globes. She joined Meryl Streep, Ingrid Bergman and Jane Fonda as the most awarded actress in the category with three wins. Blanchett has won twice before in the category, once in 1999 for Elizabeth and once for Blue Jasmine in 2014. She also won in the best supporting actress in a motion picture category in 2008 for I’m Not There. More from The Hollywood ReporterMost Memorable Golden Globes Moments: Host Mocks HFPA Scandal and Tom...
The Hollywood Reporter

Critics Choice Awards: Nine Things the TV Cameras Missed

Sunday night’s 28th annual Critics Choice Awards once again brought together a star-studded group of nominees across TV and film, but some of the best moments of the Century City-based show didn’t make it to air. With The Hollywood Reporter inside the room, here are the top things the TV cameras didn’t show. Covid Strikes BackMore from The Hollywood ReporterHow Two Contenders are Embracing Chaos of Awards Season: "We're Going to All the Events"Critics Choice Awards: Brendan Fraser Gets Emotional Accepting Best Actor Honor for 'The Whale''RRR' Director S.S. Rajamouli on Rihanna and Meeting "God" Steven Spielberg: "He Was So Warm" “I hope this isn’t a...
GoldDerby

Oscars 2023: ‘RRR’ makes its push for a Best Picture nomination

Few if any movies from last year have enjoyed the kind of grassroots and word-of-mouth success as S.S. Rajamouli’s “RRR,” a three-hour Telegu-language epic that has left audiences around the world standing on their feet and awards voters infatuated as well. The blockbuster, the most expensive Indian production of all time, has grossed more than $170 million worldwide and enjoyed sold-out screenings in major cities across the United States since last March. In those 10 months, “RRR” – a blend of numerous hits and Oscar winners, including Rajamouli favorites such as “Braveheart” and “Gladiator” – has become a legit sensation on...
UTAH STATE
Deadline

SAG Awards Nominations: The Complete List

The Screen Actors Guild unveiled nominations Wednesday for its 29th annual SAG Awards as the movie awards season arrives full-steam, coming the same week as last night’s Golden Globes and Sunday’s Critics Choice Awards. Related Story SAG Awards Find A New Home On Netflix in 2024; This Year's Show Will Stream On YouTube Related Story How To Watch 2023 SAG Awards Nominations: Ashley Park & Haley Lu Richardson Set To Announce Related Story SAG Awards 2023: No TV Home Yet For The Annual Fete The marquee ensemble film award category this year features Paramount’s Babylon, Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin, A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, Universal’s...
GoldDerby

AAFCA Awards 2023 winners: ‘The Woman King’ takes Best Picture; Danielle Deadwyler, Angela Bassett among acting champs

“The Woman King” was honored as Best Picture and the film’s helmer Gina Prince-Bythewood took the prize as Best Director in the 14th Annual AAFCA Awards for achievement in film. The announcement was made Monday morning by the African American Film Critics Association. Three other films also earned a pair of trophies, with Danielle Deadwyler winning Best Actress and Jalyn Hall earning the statuette as Emerging Face, both for “Till”; newly-minted Golden Globe victor Angela Bassett earned the trophy as Best Supporting Actress and “Lift Me Up” landed a Best Song win, both for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; and “Glass...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
BET

2023 NAACP Image Awards: See Which 3 Leading Ladies Have Dominated the ‘Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture’ Category

We are gearing up for the biggest night in Black Hollywood next month with the 2023 NAACP Image Awards. Ahead of the prestigious night filled with award-winning moments, dynamic performances, and speech acceptance moments, you won’t want to miss. We’re looking back at past winners and some of their most memorable on-screen performances. These legendary actresses dominated not only in their field but in ceremony history. In honor of this year’s event, keep reading to find which three leading ladies have conquered the “Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture Category.”
The Hollywood Reporter

Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Michelle Pfeiffer to Miss Critics Choice Awards After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Michelle Pfeiffer are among the Hollywood stars who will not appear at this year’s Critics Choice Awards as planned after testing positive for COVID-19. A rep for Farrell confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the Banshees of Inisherin stars, who have been nominated for best actor and best supporting actor, respectively, after contracting COVID-19. The news comes less than a week after both attended the Golden Globes, held Tuesday, where Farrell took home the award for best actor in a comedy or musical. More from The Hollywood ReporterHollywood Flashback: 'In Bruges' Brought Colin Farrell and...
People

Zoe Saldaña Shares Rare Glimpse of All Three Sons in Funny Instagram Video: 'Mom Life'

The actress shares sons Cy and Bowie, 8, and Zen, 6, with husband Marco Perego Zoe Saldaña is giving a closer look at life at home with her three boys. On Monday, the Avatar star — who typically keeps her sons' faces off of social media — shared a rare video on Instagram featuring all three of her boys as they reenacted a funny scene from Zoolander. In the clip, Saldaña's sons Cy and Bowie, 8, and Zen, 6, bump into their mom before lip-syncing Owen Wilson's line from...
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

338
Followers
3K+
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to Rickey Smiley Morning Show weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy