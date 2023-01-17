Read full article on original website
Related
theperrynews.com
Letter to the editor: Reynolds an enemy of Iowa values
Rural Iowa counties are where a person can easily identify Iowa values. Small towns and agricultural communities are where people know everyone in their township, where they vote for their neighbor for school board, volunteer in their school and church, encourage everyone to participate in the community events, attend school events even if they have no children participating and come together when a neighbor has a tragedy.
superhits1027.com
Iowa Donor Network says 115 organ donors helped save lives in 2022
DES MOINES — Whenever a person’s life is lost, there’s an opportunity for lives to be saved — if that person was a registered organ and tissue donor. Iowa Donor Network spokeswoman Heather Butterfield says their final figures are in for 2022, during which she says many hundreds of lives were transformed by generous gifts from donors. “In 2022, we had 115 deceased organ donors in the state of Iowa that generously gave 347 organs for transplant,” Butterfield says. “Additionally, we have 979 tissue donors and every single tissue donor has the opportunity to heal and enhance the lives of 50 to 300 people.”
Governor Kim Reynolds’ School Choice Bill Approaches Floor Debate
(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds’ school choice bill is ready for debate in both chambers, more than a week and a half into the session. The proposal putting nearly 76 hundred dollars into educational savings accounts for parents who opt out of the public school system gets approval from two state committees. Passed by the Senate Education and House Education Reform committees, the bill can now be considered by either chamber on the floor. Under the proposal, all Iowa parents would have the chance to access the educational savings accounts within three years.
Davenport educators react to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds's third 'school choice' plan
DAVENPORT, Iowa — For the second time, people in Iowa got the chance to weigh in on a proposed school choice bill to lawmakers in Des Moines. The House Education Reform Committee held a hearing on the proposal, House Study Bill 1, Tuesday night, alternating between public comment in support and against the plan.
superhits1027.com
Asking Iowa lawmakers to prioritize water quality, renewable energy
DES MOINES — The Center for Rural Affairs wants the Iowa Legislature to prioritize water quality and renewable energy in the new session. The group blames special-interest roadblocks for keeping the state from reaching its clean-energy potential. One priority is more funding for the 27 Watershed Management Authorities in Iowa.
iheart.com
Will Iowa Governor Reynolds get to sign School Choice into law this time?
As the Governor's School Choice Bill cleared committees in both the House and Senate yesterday, I decided to ask you two questions today about the Bill. For the past two years, versions of the School Choice Bill have cleared the Senate and stalled out in the House, but this time things look like they might be different.
KCCI.com
Parents, educators share their thoughts on school choice bill in front of House lawmakers
DES MOINES, Iowa — Parents, students, educators, and more packed into a room at the Iowa Statehouse Tuesday evening to speak in front of legislators about the school choice bill. While Tuesday wasn't the first time the public was able to share their thoughts on the bill, it was...
superhits1027.com
Bill creates framework for ‘Rural Emergency Hospitals’ in Iowa
DES MOINES — A bill introduced in the Iowa House would set up a state licensing process for “rural emergency hospitals.”. Federal rules now let small rural hospitals discontinue in-patient care and just provide an emergency room and outpatient services. Representative Martin Graber of Fort Madison says this could be a financial lifeline for more than 30 small Iowa hospitals where very few patients are being admitted for an overnight stay.
State lawmaker accuses some educators of promoting socialism
An Iowa House subcommittee advanced a bill Wednesday that would require high school teachers to hold class discussion comparing political ideologies “that conflict with the principles of freedom and democracy that were essential to the founding of the United States.” House File 12 specifically mentions communism and totalitarianism. Iowa Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, who co-sponsored […] The post State lawmaker accuses some educators of promoting socialism appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Bills introduced in Iowa Legislature restricting LGBTQ+ education and affirmation
Republicans view the legislation as a way for parents to be comfortable with what their children are exposed to; Democrats argue that it is a violation of freedom of expression and Title IX.
superhits1027.com
Cost of replacing vehicles for public transit systems is way up
DES MOINES — Buying new buses and vans for the state’s public transit systems has become harder and more costly. DOT Public Transit director Kristin Haar says supply chain issues and pandemic related manufacturing problems caused some bus prices to go up and some contracts to get canceled.
superhits1027.com
Iowa House could debate ‘school choice’ bill Monday
DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds’ new plan to let the parents of private school students apply for state funds to cover tuition and other expenses is speeding thru the legislature. It cleared Republican-led committees in the House and Senate Wednesday and a bill is eligible for debate...
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds announces merging of two state departments
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Governor Kim Reynolds has announced the Iowa Veteran’s Home and the Department of Veteran Affairs will be merging. Both agencies will be overseen by the current director of the Iowa Veteran’s Home. Reynolds said the merger will be beneficial for veterans relying on...
Op-Ed: Gov. Reynolds begins to reduce regulatory burden in Iowa
Growing and making Iowa’s economy more competitive is a priority for Gov. Kim Reynolds. Since assuming office, she has placed an emphasis on making Iowa’s tax code more competitive by lowering individual and corporate income tax rates. Further, Gov. Reynolds has controlled the growth of government spending by following prudent budget policies. Low tax rates and limited spending are two crucial pillars for a sound economic policy. A third pillar, which is often forgotten, is reducing the regulatory burden. Gov. Reynolds has begun to address...
Daily Iowan
Iowan immigrant advocacy group helps distribute $600 pandemic relief checks
Escucha Mi Voz Iowa helped West Liberty become the country’s first city to start distributing $600 pandemic relief checks to farm and meatpacking workers. On Jan. 2, the Iowa City community organization helped distribute more than $150,000 in $600 direct cash payments to Congolese, Burmese, and Hispanic farm and food workers. This money was part of U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm and Food Worker Relief Grant Program fund.
KCCI.com
Hundreds of tenants now homeless in Ames after faulty furnaces prompt evacuation
AMES, Iowa — More than 200 Ames apartment tenants are homeless after the city ordered them to leave their units after an inspection found faulty furnaces. The Madison apartment complex is about two miles west of Iowa State University. "So I got a phone call from my roommate saying...
No more sliced cheese under Iowa Republicans SNAP proposal
Iowa House Republicans are proposing restrictions on the state's SNAP benefits that could dramatically limit what foods recipients can get at the store.Why it matters: The new bill introduces cumbersome rules that dictate what families can or can't buy at the grocery stores, said Luke Elzinga, spokesperson for DMARC, a local food nonprofit.Driving the news: House File 3 also targets Medicaid and several other public assistance programs. Nearly 40 House Republicans have co-sponsored the bill.A portion of the bill recommends narrowing SNAP food purchases to only what is on the state's approved WIC list, which is meant to be a supplemental nutritional aid for women, infants and children.Proposed restrictions:No white grains — people can only purchase 100% whole wheat bread, brown rice and 100% whole wheat pasta.No baked, refried or chili beans — people can purchase black, red and pinto beans.No fresh meats — people can purchase only canned products like canned tuna or canned salmon.No sliced, cubed or crumbled cheese. No American cheese.What's next: A House subcommittee will consider the bill.
superhits1027.com
Legislators hear public views on governor’s ‘school choice’ bill
DES MOINES — Parents, educators, school board members and a couple of students testified at tonight’s public hearing on the governor’s plan to give parents state money to cover private school expenses. Bill backer Jennifer Sulgrove told lawmakers she objected to the curriculum at Pleasant Valley high...
superhits1027.com
Report: Drug Overdoses More Deadly in Iowa, Nationwide
DES MOINES — More Iowa communities are struggling with fatal drug overdoses, according to the latest America’s Health Rankings report. State data show Iowa’s overdose deaths have risen by more than a third in the last two years. Some 432 people died of drug overdoses in Iowa last year, and since 2019 Iowa’s public health department shows those deaths are up by 34%, even higher than the national average.
KCRG.com
i9 Fact Checker: Ad claims schools saw $1 Billion increase over 10 years
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) is using advertisements on television to make her argument for reforming how public schools in Iowa are funded, which was a campaign issue for her reelection campaign and her highest priority for the 2023 Legislative Session and a campaign issue.
Comments / 0