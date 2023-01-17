Read full article on original website
Mason City council sets public hearing date for selling downtown vacant lot for housing development
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City last night approved setting the public hearing date and notification of bidding as part of considering a purchase, sale and development agreement to sell city-owned property downtown for a new housing development. DevPartners/Shyft Collective from Des Moines, who have incorporated...
Ask the Mayor — January 18, 2023 — Mason City councilman/mayor pro-tem Paul Adams
Mason City councilman & mayor pro-tem Paul Adams was our guest on the “Ask the Mayor” program on January 18th, 2023. Listen back to the program and/or download it via the audio player below.
Iowa D.O.T.’s Pete Hjelmstad talks winter road conditions; Floyd overpass construction and other projects
Pete Hjelmstad, Field Services Coordinator for the Iowa Department of Transportation‘s Mason City office joined Chris Berg on the morning show this morning to talk about the 7-8″+ inches of snow and how to find the latest road conditions. Pete also provided an update on the Avenue of the Saints Floyd overpass construction as well as other construction projects to watch out for in 2023.
Mason City man pleads not guilty to financial exploitation of dependent adult
MASON CITY — A Mason City man has pleaded not guilty to stealing more than $50,000 from the bank account of a dependent adult. 62-year-old Michael Studer was charged with first-degree theft and financial exploitation of an older individual, both Class B felonies, after authorities say he committed elder abuse by financial exploitation between June 1st 2021 and December 1st of 2022.
StormTeam 3: Winter Storm Warning EXTENDED for parts of NE Iowa, SE Minnesota
The Winter Storm Warning has been extended until noon Thursday for counties in Southeast Minnesota and Northeast Iowa amid a strengthening band of snow. Originally set to expire at 9am, Mower, Fillmore, Worth, Cerro Gordo, Howard, Chickasaw, Floyd, and Mitchell counties will now be under Winter Storm Warning until 12pm.
New owner says they are exploring putting housing on top of Southbridge Mall (VIDEO)
MASON CITY — The new owners of Southbridge Mall say they now want to build housing on top of the current structure. Main Street Community Capital purchased the mall and announced they would repurpose it into a recreational and entertainment complex with restaurants, bars, the reopening of the movie theaters, and other family-friendly entertainment.
Mower County woman sentenced for meth in North Iowa
OSAGE, Iowa – A Minnesota woman caught with methamphetamine in Mitchell County has pleaded guilty. Valerie Kaye King, 60 of Adams, MN, was pulled over in McIntire on March 18, 2022, for a driving violation. Mitchell County deputies say King did not have a valid driver’s license and a search of the vehicle found a total of 6.8 grams of meth in King’s purse.
New Trial Date Set for Man Accused of North Iowa Murder Almost 10 Years Ago
It’ll be another nine months before a man accused of a north Iowa murder over 10 years ago goes to trial. Now 51, Randy Patrie is charged with first-degree murder in the October 2012 death of 70-year-old Kenneth Gallmeyer at Gallmeyer’s residence north of Nashua. An investigation by the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, Charles City Police and Iowa DCI found various items owned by Gallmeyer inside Patrie’s Charles City home, including a shotgun believed used to kill Gallmeyer.
Snowfall Totals Vary After 2023's First Winter Storm
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Snowfall totals are varying widely as the year's first winter storm moves out of Iowa. The National Weather Service says most of the snow came late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. The largest amounts fell across in Northern Iowa, with eight inches of snow in Floyd, seven inches in Marble Rock, six-and-a-half inches in Charles City, and six inches in Sergeant Bluff, and Rock Valley.
Heavy snow forecast for northwest Iowa
Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through tomorrow morning for Iowa’s northwestern half. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
❄WINTER STORM WARNING now in effect until Noon today for portions of northern Iowa❄
❄❄❄WINTER STORM WARNING HAS BEEN EXTENDED UNTIL NOON TODAY FOR CERRO GORDO, WORTH, FRANKLIN, BUTLER, FLOYD, MITCHELL AND MOWER MN❄❄❄. …Winter Storm Winding Down Across Iowa This Morning…. The winter storm affecting Iowa will gradually pull away from the state this morning with some light precipitation...
❄Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are expected late this afternoon and evening❄
…Moderate to Heavy Snow along with Mixed Precipitation Today through Thursday Morning…. A wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and some rain will spread northward across much of southern and central Iowa by this afternoon, becoming all snow across northern Iowa. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour...
Winter Storm May Cause Problems for Residents
The National Weather Service is now confident the area will receive significant snowfall on Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning. Winnebago, Hancock, Worth, and Cerro Gordo Counties are expected to receive 5 to 9 inches of new snow and it’s anticipated that we will see snowfall rates at or over 1” to 2” per hour. Plows will likely not be able to keep up with keeping the roads completely clear, so residents need to use solid judgement if they venture out this evening.
Questions Remain About Maquoketa Caves Murders
Questions still remain for some after three quarters of a Cedar Falls family were murdered at Maquoketa Caves State Park this summer, according to the Quad City Times. On the morning of July 22nd a little boy ran out of his tent after gunshots rang out. The first adult he found was Cecilia Sherwin grabbed the boy’s hand and headed to the entrance of the park where they called 911. The 23 minute call, which was obtained through an Open Records request, included some difficulty in reaching law enforcement. The dispatcher also asked for the phone to be turned over to the boy, 9 year old Arlo Schmidt. Arlo recounted seeing a person in black clothes with a weapon and hearing his sister screaming. He then told the dispatcher that his parents were hurt. It would turn out that the person blamed for the crime was well known to Sherwin, her 23 year old son Anthony. Police say Anthony Sherwin’s body was found a short distance away from the tent. Cecilia Sherwin and her husband believe Anthony was also murdered, and was not shooter. Anthony had two gunshot wounds, which Cecilia believes were both debilitating making it impossible for him to inflict both. Tyler Schmidt, Arlo’s dad, had been shot and stabbed, Sarah Schmidt, Arlo’s mom, was stabbed, and Lula, Arlo’s 6 year old sister was shot and strangled. Law enforcement has not confirmed that the same gun was used to shoot the Schmidts and Sherwin. All requests for information from the Sherwins and media outlets have been denied or ignored. Finally Anthony Sherwin was wearing green shorts when he died, despite Arlo Schmidt reporting that the killer was wearing black.
Stellar Industries now 100% employee-owned
GARNER — Stellar Industries has announced they are now a 100% employee-owned company. The Garner-based manufacturer of mechanic trucks and cranes, tire service trucks, hooklifts, roll-off cable hoists, trailers and service truck and van accessories says the transition to 100% employee-ownership will not impact or change their day-to-day operations, with company president Dave Zrostlik continuing with the company in his current role.
Single-vehicle crash in Freeborn County sends 2 to hospital
(ABC 6 News) – A single-vehicle crash in Freeborn County on Tuesday morning sent two people to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) said around 8:30 a.m., a Chrysler Town and Country van was traveling westbound on I-90 when it lost control, entered the ditch, and rolled near Hayward, just east of Albert Lea.
2 north Iowans hurt following crash on I-90 in southern Minnesota
MARTIN COUNTY, Minn. - Two north Iowans were hurt early Tuesday during a two-vehicle crash on I-90. The Minnesota State Patrol said Andrew Carter, 34, of Ventura, and Char Morris, 35, of Mason City, were passengers in a vehicle driven by Jerry McAtee, 54, of Waterloo. All three were taken...
Mason City man pleads not guilty to condo break-in
MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of breaking into a condominium is pleading not guilty. Christopher Wayne Kackley, 42 of Mason City is now scheduled to stand trial beginning March 21 for second-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, and possession of methamphetamine. Kackley is accused of breaking into...
New Details In Deadly Wrong-Way I-80 Crash In Eastern Iowa
(Cedar County, IA) -- There are new details about a deadly crash this weekend on I-80. The Iowa State Patrol says 46-year-old Rebecca McClaine of Bettendorf was driving a Honda PC eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80 around 3 o'clock Saturday morning and collided head-on with a Fed-Ex truck near Durant in Cedar County. The I-S-P says McClaine was killed. Both vehicles ended up in the median. The driver of the Fed-Ex truck, 65-year-old Stuart Anderson of Northwood, Iowa was not injured.
⚠❄WINTER STORM WARNING in effect for heavy snow⚠❄
….Moderate to Heavy Snow along with Mixed Precipitation Wednesday morning through Thursday Morning…. .A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will spread northward across much of southern and central Iowa by Wednesday afternoon, becoming all snow across northern Iowa. Snowfall rates may peak at 1 to 2 inches...
