Asking Iowa lawmakers to prioritize water quality, renewable energy
DES MOINES — The Center for Rural Affairs wants the Iowa Legislature to prioritize water quality and renewable energy in the new session. The group blames special-interest roadblocks for keeping the state from reaching its clean-energy potential. One priority is more funding for the 27 Watershed Management Authorities in Iowa.
YETI expanding to Hawaii with new store on Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- YETI, the popular cooler and drinkware maker, is expanding to Hawaii with a new location at Ala Moana Center, KITV4 has learned. The Austin, Texas-based company already has 13 stores across the country, including two stores in Austin, as well as in California, South Carolina, Illinois, Colorado, Florida and Arizona.
Report: Drug Overdoses More Deadly in Iowa, Nationwide
DES MOINES — More Iowa communities are struggling with fatal drug overdoses, according to the latest America’s Health Rankings report. State data show Iowa’s overdose deaths have risen by more than a third in the last two years. Some 432 people died of drug overdoses in Iowa last year, and since 2019 Iowa’s public health department shows those deaths are up by 34%, even higher than the national average.
Florida Congressman Injured After Falling Off Ladder
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – U.S. Rep. Greg Steube sustained “several serious injuries” when he fell off a ladder while cutting trees at his property on Florida’s Gulf Coast. His office said Thursday morning that Steube spent the night in the intensive care unit where doctors...
Heavy snow forecast for northwestern half of Iowa
MASON CITY — Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through tomorrow morning for Iowa’s northwestern half. National Weather Service Meteorologist Rod Donavon says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
Vets press legislature to boosts Iowa Veterans Trust Fund
DES MOINES — Veterans groups are urging lawmakers to find more money for a state fund that helps low income veterans cover unexpected expenses. Iowa Commission on Veterans Affairs chair Elizabeth Ledvina spoke at Wednesday’s Iowa Veterans Day ceremony at the Capitol. “Update the Veterans Trust Fund…to meet needs in the 2023 economy,” she said.
Cost of replacing vehicles for public transit systems is way up
DES MOINES — Buying new buses and vans for the state’s public transit systems has become harder and more costly. DOT Public Transit director Kristin Haar says supply chain issues and pandemic related manufacturing problems caused some bus prices to go up and some contracts to get canceled.
Bill creates framework for ‘Rural Emergency Hospitals’ in Iowa
DES MOINES — A bill introduced in the Iowa House would set up a state licensing process for “rural emergency hospitals.”. Federal rules now let small rural hospitals discontinue in-patient care and just provide an emergency room and outpatient services. Representative Martin Graber of Fort Madison says this could be a financial lifeline for more than 30 small Iowa hospitals where very few patients are being admitted for an overnight stay.
North-central Iowa under Winter Storm Watch Wednesday evening-Thursday
MASON CITY — Heavy snow is in the forecast for much of Iowa’s northwestern half. A Winter Storm Watch is posted starting Wednesday afternoon that lasts into midday Thursday. National Weather Service meteorologist Rod Donavon says some areas of western Iowa could get nearly a foot of snow....
❄WINTER STORM WARNING now in effect until Noon today for portions of northern Iowa❄
❄❄❄WINTER STORM WARNING HAS BEEN EXTENDED UNTIL NOON TODAY FOR CERRO GORDO, WORTH, FRANKLIN, BUTLER, FLOYD, MITCHELL AND MOWER MN❄❄❄. …Winter Storm Winding Down Across Iowa This Morning…. The winter storm affecting Iowa will gradually pull away from the state this morning with some light precipitation...
Hawaii woman wins nearly $16,000 progressive jackpot in Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KITV4) -- A Hawaii woman took down nearly $16,000 on a slot machine at The California Hotel & Casino over the weekend. Liezel T. was playing a Duo Fu Duo Cai slot machine and playing $3 per spin when she won a $15,946.67 progressive jackpot.
Winter Storm Warnings in effect for listening area Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning
Moderate to Heavy Snow along with Mixed Precipitation Today through Thursday Morning…. .A wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and some rain will spread northward across much of southern and central Iowa by this afternoon, becoming all snow across northern Iowa. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are expected at times from late this afternoon and evening hours Wednesday, mainly across.
A Call for Greater Accessibility for Iowans with Disabilities
DES MOINES — Iowans with disabilities said the state could be to make public places more accessible and inclusive. In the new legislative session, the Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council also wants lawmakers to make more money available to address dramatic staffing shortages. For the 12.5% of Iowans living with a disability, lack of accessibility is an ongoing issue.
New leader announced for Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES — The leader of the Clay County Fair in Spencer is the next leader of the Iowa State Fair. Jeremy Parsons will take over in early March to replace Gary Slater, who announced in October that he was retiring after leading the State Fair since 2001. Parsons is familiar with the Iowa State Fair after working there as a seasonal employee early in his career.
❄Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are expected late this afternoon and evening❄
…Moderate to Heavy Snow along with Mixed Precipitation Today through Thursday Morning…. A wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and some rain will spread northward across much of southern and central Iowa by this afternoon, becoming all snow across northern Iowa. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour...
Come up with a new name for this Hawaii beef company and win $10,000
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last month Oahu’s Kua Aina Sandwich Shop claimed a company, “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,” owned by an Idaho billionaire, was wrongfully using its name. Now, Hawaii Sustainable Beef CEO Frank VanderSloot has decided to squash the beef and replace the name “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,”...
New report shows more out-of-state residents are buying more homes in Hawaii than in the past
Mother told police that suspect in grandparents’ fatal stabbings was having psychotic episode. Joshua Ho is charged with first and second-degree murder, as well as attempted murder. EPA insists consent order on Red Hill fuel facility’s shutdown is necessary. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. “Now that we have...
Iowa Capitol hearing on GOP plan to provide state funds for private school expenses is this afternoon
DES MOINES — A large crowd is expected at the Iowa Capitol late this afternoon for a public hearing on what Governor Kim Reynolds calls her “school choice” plan. When fully implemented, at least $341 million in state money would be distributed each year to Iowa parents with kids in private K-12 schools to cover tuition and other expenses. Reynolds and House Speaker Pat Grassley say it would promote competition and improve public schools.
Iowa House could debate ‘school choice’ bill Monday
DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds’ new plan to let the parents of private school students apply for state funds to cover tuition and other expenses is speeding thru the legislature. It cleared Republican-led committees in the House and Senate Wednesday and a bill is eligible for debate...
Maui duo crowned: Savannah Gankiewicz named Miss Hawaii USA, Noelani DeNisi earns Miss Hawaii Teen USA title
Maui’s Savannah Gankiewicz returned to a homecoming celebration at Kahului Airport on Tuesday evening after earning the coveted Miss Hawaii USA crown over the weekend. “I still am in disbelief,” said the 27-year-old title holder during a phone interview with Maui Now on Wednesday. “It’s been a few days, but it’s slowly sinking in,” said Gankiewicz who described the feeling as “surreal.”
