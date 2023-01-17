Read full article on original website
Asking Iowa lawmakers to prioritize water quality, renewable energy
DES MOINES — The Center for Rural Affairs wants the Iowa Legislature to prioritize water quality and renewable energy in the new session. The group blames special-interest roadblocks for keeping the state from reaching its clean-energy potential. One priority is more funding for the 27 Watershed Management Authorities in Iowa.
Storm starting to move out of the area, some north-central Iowa spots received 8+ inches
Florida Congressman Injured After Falling Off Ladder
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – U.S. Rep. Greg Steube sustained “several serious injuries” when he fell off a ladder while cutting trees at his property on Florida’s Gulf Coast. His office said Thursday morning that Steube spent the night in the intensive care unit where doctors...
Iowa Capitol hearing on GOP plan to provide state funds for private school expenses is this afternoon
DES MOINES — A large crowd is expected at the Iowa Capitol late this afternoon for a public hearing on what Governor Kim Reynolds calls her “school choice” plan. When fully implemented, at least $341 million in state money would be distributed each year to Iowa parents with kids in private K-12 schools to cover tuition and other expenses. Reynolds and House Speaker Pat Grassley say it would promote competition and improve public schools.
Survey: Iowa is the #1 state in the USA for driving
DES MOINES — Where would you rather spend the winter, Iowa or Hawaii? For most people, it’s an easy call, but not if you plan to do much driving. A survey by the credit reporting website Wallethub says Iowa is the best state in the nation for driving, while Hawaii came in last. The study is based on 31 different criteria, things like rush hour traffic, road conditions, safety records, and the cost to maintain a car, including gas prices.
Vets press legislature to boosts Iowa Veterans Trust Fund
DES MOINES — Veterans groups are urging lawmakers to find more money for a state fund that helps low income veterans cover unexpected expenses. Iowa Commission on Veterans Affairs chair Elizabeth Ledvina spoke at Wednesday’s Iowa Veterans Day ceremony at the Capitol. “Update the Veterans Trust Fund…to meet needs in the 2023 economy,” she said.
North-central Iowa under Winter Storm Watch Wednesday evening-Thursday
Heavy snow forecast for northwestern half of Iowa
Winter Storm Warnings in effect for listening area Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning
Report: Drug Overdoses More Deadly in Iowa, Nationwide
DES MOINES — More Iowa communities are struggling with fatal drug overdoses, according to the latest America’s Health Rankings report. State data show Iowa’s overdose deaths have risen by more than a third in the last two years. Some 432 people died of drug overdoses in Iowa last year, and since 2019 Iowa’s public health department shows those deaths are up by 34%, even higher than the national average.
❄WINTER STORM WARNING now in effect until Noon today for portions of northern Iowa❄
❄Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are expected late this afternoon and evening❄
A Call for Greater Accessibility for Iowans with Disabilities
DES MOINES — Iowans with disabilities said the state could be to make public places more accessible and inclusive. In the new legislative session, the Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council also wants lawmakers to make more money available to address dramatic staffing shortages. For the 12.5% of Iowans living with a disability, lack of accessibility is an ongoing issue.
⚠❄WINTER STORM WARNING in effect for heavy snow⚠❄
❄ WINTER STORM WARNING in effect until 9 AM this morning ❄
Cost of replacing vehicles for public transit systems is way up
DES MOINES — Buying new buses and vans for the state’s public transit systems has become harder and more costly. DOT Public Transit director Kristin Haar says supply chain issues and pandemic related manufacturing problems caused some bus prices to go up and some contracts to get canceled.
Forecast calls for dry weather and drought conditions to continue well into 2023
DES MOINES — The US Army Corps of Engineers predicts -no- relief from dry conditions in the Missouri River basin during the year ahead, what’s forecast to be the fourth straight year of drought for the region. Last year was the 30th-lowest annual runoff for the basin in 125 years of recordkeeping.
⚠❄WINTER STORM WATCH Wednesday into Thursday. Moderate to heavy snow is possible. ⚠❄
