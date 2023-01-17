Read full article on original website
Happy New Year Wishes with a Spotlight Listing
Happy New Year from the Hilton Auction and Realty Team! Serving Bladen, surrounding counties, and beyond. We hope you and yours had a wonderful holiday season and wish you all the best in the New Year! If this year brings real estate questions or needs, we would love to have the opportunity for your business! Buying or selling residential, commercial, vacant land, etc., we have an experienced team here and are ready to help 24/7. We wish you many blessings in 2023!
3 Things To Know For Friday
Here are three things to know for Friday, Jan. 20:. 1. High School Basketball: Today. Both Bladen County schools play at home. East Bladen hosts St. Pauls and West Bladen hosts Midway in Southeastern Athletic Conference games. Junior varsity boys games tip at 4:30 p.m. followed by varsity girls about 6 p.m. and varsity boys about 7:30 p.m. The East Bladen-St. Pauls varsity boys game is for first place in the conference.
Couch Potato: It’s Tournament Time Bladen Middle Basketball Teams
After each playing a game to open their seasons the eight Bladen County middle school basketball teams have leapt right in to tournament play. Then, a week from this Thursday, it’s back to the regular season. The Bladen County tournament is being held inside Samuel C. Boger Gymnasium at...
Couch Potato: East Bladen, St. Pauls To Play For First Place In SAC
First place in the Southeastern Athletic Conference will be on the line tonight when the East Bladen boys basketball team hosts the St. Pauls Bulldogs. The Eagles have shown they are best in the conference as the league season reaches its mid-point. East Bladen is 5-0 in the SAC and 13-2 overall, losing twice against Heide Trask in non-conference games.
Homestead Christian School Offers Early Enrollment Discount
The new Homestead Christian School (HCS) is now accepting applications. The school’s location is 34 Third Street in Dublin, North Carolina. Enroll by February 15 to get the Early Enrollment Discount!. The HCS is registered with the North Carolina Division of Non-Public Education and the National Center for Life...
Help Wanted for a Part-time (24 hrs.) Site Manager in the Bladen County
**RD/LIHTC apartment complex hiring for a part-time (24 hrs.) site manager in the Bladen County area. Must be organized, have basic math skills, be able to operate office equipment to include fax, computer, scanner, copier and adding machine. Experience a plus but not required. Must be able to pass credit and background screening along with a drug test. Must have a Driver’s License and reliable transportation. Please email resume to regionalpropertymanager2012@gmail.com.
Bladen County Boys Basketball Tournament: Bladenboro 50, Tar Heel 8
ELIZABETHTOWN -Kendell Lesane powered in 12 points and grabbed 8 rebounds Wednesday to lead Bladenboro’s Bulldogs to a 50-8 victory over Tar Heel in the opening round of the Bladen County Middle School Boys Tournament. Coach Joe Gore’s Bulldogs improved to 2-0 and will battle Elizabethtown Thursday at 5:15...
Bladen County Boys Basketball Tournament Championship: Bladenboro 44, Elizabethtown 14
ELIZABETHTOWN -Kendell Lesane poured in 18 of his 21 points in the 1st quarter as Bladenboro raced to a 21-4 lead en route to a 44-14 victory over Elizabethtown in the championship game of the Bladen County Middle School Boys Tournament. Kendall Lesane powered in 6 lay-ups, a follow shot,...
Bladen Extension Service Offers Better Bladen Series
From beekeeping, backyard chickens, healthy eating, and garden basics, NC Cooperative Extension – Bladen County Center has a variety of workshop opportunities coming up in 2023 as a part of the Better Bladen Series. Workshops are at no cost to the participant and will be held at the Powell-Melvin...
Middle School Girls Basketball: Christ the Cornerstone 22, Emereau Bladen 19
LAURINBURG- C. Haywood bombed in four 3-point shots and scored 14 points to lead Christ the Cornerstone to a 22-19 middle school girls basketball victory over Emereau Bladen Thursday. Tatum Allen and Bristol Allen threw in baskets, and Taylor Dowless sank 2 free throws as the Lady Aviators grabbed a...
Bladen County Schools Closing the Gap on Job Vacancies
A year makes a lot of difference. In January 2022, there were 39 open vacancies with Bladen County Schools. According to the Schools’ officials, there are nine open positions a year later. Bladen Lakes Primary School and East Arcadia Elementary School have a shared Counselor position available. Dublin Primary...
Boys Basketball: East Bladen 64, Red Springs 50
RED SPRINGS – Senior Zamar Lewis posted a double-double of 19 points and 20 rebounds Tuesday night as East Bladen’s Eagles remained unbeaten in Southeastern Athletic Conference play with a 64-50 boys basketball victory over Red Springs. Coach Aking Elting’s Eagles, now 5-0 in the SAC-7 and 13-2...
Bladen County Boys Basketball Tournament: Elizabethtown 34, Clarkton School of Discovery 20
ELIZABETHTOWN -Jaden Lewis scored 8 of his game-high 10 points during a 12-2 spurt that propelled Elizabethtown’s Cougars to a 28-19 lead and eventual 34-20 victory over Clarkton School of Discovery in the opening round of the Bladen County Boys Basketball Tournament. Coach Darius Gillespie’s Cougars evened their record...
Middle School Girls Basketball: Emereau Bladen 26, Fayetteville Christian 24
ELIZABETHTOWN – Tatum Allen poured in 11 of her 14 points in the opening period as Emereau Bladen raced to an 11-3 lead en route to a 26-24 middle school girls basketball victory over Fayetteville Christian Tuesday. Allen fired in four mid-range jump shots then buried a 3-point shot...
Boys Basketball: St. Pauls 66, West Bladen 50
ST PAULS – St. Pauls rode the inside play of 6-8 senior Marcus Galbreath and 6-9 freshman Tyson Thompson to an early 21-7 lead en route to a 66-50 Southeastern Athletic Conference boys basketball victory over West Bladen Tuesday night. Sophomore Hezekiah Adams tossed in a pair of buckets...
Construction Work To Close Cape Fear Valley-Fayetteville’s Main Entrance This Weekend
FAYETTEVILLE – Beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, Cape Fear Valley Medical Center will close its main entrance and part of the main driveway into the hospital to all pedestrian and vehicle traffic. This closure will last through Sunday evening to allow for the installation of a second construction crane as part of the ongoing Valley Pavilion expansion.
Beatty Re-elected To Bladen County Farm Service Agency Committee
Albert C. Beatty was re-elected to represent local administrative area (LAA) 3 on the Bladen County Farm Service Agency Committee, it was announced Wednesday. LAA-3 consist of Central, Colly, Cypress Creek, Frenches Creek, Lake Creek, Turnbull, and White Oak townships. Patricia M. Johnson will serve as the first alternate. Other...
