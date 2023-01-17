Read full article on original website
superhits1027.com
Mason City council sets public hearing date for selling downtown vacant lot for housing development
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City last night approved setting the public hearing date and notification of bidding as part of considering a purchase, sale and development agreement to sell city-owned property downtown for a new housing development. DevPartners/Shyft Collective from Des Moines, who have incorporated...
kchanews.com
Iowa D.O.T.’s Pete Hjelmstad talks winter road conditions; Floyd overpass construction and other projects
Pete Hjelmstad, Field Services Coordinator for the Iowa Department of Transportation‘s Mason City office joined Chris Berg on the morning show this morning to talk about the 7-8″+ inches of snow and how to find the latest road conditions. Pete also provided an update on the Avenue of the Saints Floyd overpass construction as well as other construction projects to watch out for in 2023.
superhits1027.com
New owner says they are exploring putting housing on top of Southbridge Mall (VIDEO)
MASON CITY — The new owners of Southbridge Mall say they now want to build housing on top of the current structure. Main Street Community Capital purchased the mall and announced they would repurpose it into a recreational and entertainment complex with restaurants, bars, the reopening of the movie theaters, and other family-friendly entertainment.
superhits1027.com
Cerro Gordo supervisors approve pay raises for elected officials, freeze their own pay again
MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors have approved the recommendation of the county’s Compensation Board that the county’s elected officials receive a 6% pay increase as part of the next fiscal year budget starting July 1st. The seven member board consisting of two...
superhits1027.com
Ask the Mayor — January 18, 2023 — Mason City councilman/mayor pro-tem Paul Adams
Mason City councilman & mayor pro-tem Paul Adams was our guest on the “Ask the Mayor” program on January 18th, 2023. Listen back to the program and/or download it via the audio player below.
iheart.com
Snowfall Totals Vary After 2023's First Winter Storm
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Snowfall totals are varying widely as the year's first winter storm moves out of Iowa. The National Weather Service says most of the snow came late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. The largest amounts fell across in Northern Iowa, with eight inches of snow in Floyd, seven inches in Marble Rock, six-and-a-half inches in Charles City, and six inches in Sergeant Bluff, and Rock Valley.
kiow.com
Winter Storm May Cause Problems for Residents
The National Weather Service is now confident the area will receive significant snowfall on Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning. Winnebago, Hancock, Worth, and Cerro Gordo Counties are expected to receive 5 to 9 inches of new snow and it’s anticipated that we will see snowfall rates at or over 1” to 2” per hour. Plows will likely not be able to keep up with keeping the roads completely clear, so residents need to use solid judgement if they venture out this evening.
KIMT
StormTeam 3: Winter Storm Warning EXTENDED for parts of NE Iowa, SE Minnesota
The Winter Storm Warning has been extended until noon Thursday for counties in Southeast Minnesota and Northeast Iowa amid a strengthening band of snow. Originally set to expire at 9am, Mower, Fillmore, Worth, Cerro Gordo, Howard, Chickasaw, Floyd, and Mitchell counties will now be under Winter Storm Warning until 12pm.
KIMT
❄️WINTER STORM UPDATE❄️ Latest forecast details for Wednesday night winter storm
A slight shift further north and a slight shift later in arrival times, but we all look to still get 5-8". Snow begins in Mason City around 8-9pm, Austin closer to 9-10pm, and Rochester closer to 10-11pm. 3-7" fall overnight, with 5-8" total by the end of Thursday. Roads will...
superhits1027.com
❄Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are expected late this afternoon and evening❄
…Moderate to Heavy Snow along with Mixed Precipitation Today through Thursday Morning…. A wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and some rain will spread northward across much of southern and central Iowa by this afternoon, becoming all snow across northern Iowa. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour...
superhits1027.com
❄WINTER STORM WARNING now in effect until Noon today for portions of northern Iowa❄
❄❄❄WINTER STORM WARNING HAS BEEN EXTENDED UNTIL NOON TODAY FOR CERRO GORDO, WORTH, FRANKLIN, BUTLER, FLOYD, MITCHELL AND MOWER MN❄❄❄. …Winter Storm Winding Down Across Iowa This Morning…. The winter storm affecting Iowa will gradually pull away from the state this morning with some light precipitation...
KIMT
2 north Iowans hurt following crash on I-90 in southern Minnesota
MARTIN COUNTY, Minn. - Two north Iowans were hurt early Tuesday during a two-vehicle crash on I-90. The Minnesota State Patrol said Andrew Carter, 34, of Ventura, and Char Morris, 35, of Mason City, were passengers in a vehicle driven by Jerry McAtee, 54, of Waterloo. All three were taken...
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea man wins $93K jackpot while playing slots at Diamond Jo Worth Casino
(ABC 6 News) – One lucky Albert Lea man turned a visit to Diamond Jo Worth Casino in Northwood, Iowa into a major payday. The man was playing IGT’s (International Game Technology) Wheel of Fortune 2x3x4x5x Super Times Pay slot machines on Thursday, Jan. 12 when he placed a $5 bet and won a progressive jackpot prize of $93,522.56.
superhits1027.com
Stellar Industries now 100% employee-owned
GARNER — Stellar Industries has announced they are now a 100% employee-owned company. The Garner-based manufacturer of mechanic trucks and cranes, tire service trucks, hooklifts, roll-off cable hoists, trailers and service truck and van accessories says the transition to 100% employee-ownership will not impact or change their day-to-day operations, with company president Dave Zrostlik continuing with the company in his current role.
kwayradio.com
Remains of Missing Man Found
Remains found at a home in Elma in November have been positively identified as a missing New Hampton man, according to KWWL. 30 year old Jonathan Esparza was last seen leaving his home in New Hampton on October 20th on his way to visit a friend in Elma. Howard County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation then found remains at a home in the 800 block of Main Street in Elma that have now been identified as Esparza. Sayvonne Jordan has been charged with first degree Murder. He is being held in the Howard County Jail on a $1 million cash only bond. The investigation is still ongoing.
KAAL-TV
Worth County semi driver involved in wrong-way fatal crash on I-80 in eastern Iowa
(ABC 6 News) – A Worth County semi driver was involved in a wrong-way fatal crash on I-80 in eastern Iowa early Saturday morning. According to the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), just after 3:00 a.m. a Honda vehicle driven by 46-year-old Rebecca McClaine from Bettendorf, Iowa, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80 near mile marker 277 in Cedar County when she crashed head-on into a westbound traveling semi driven by 65-year-old Stuart Anderson of Northwood, Iowa. Both vehicles came to a rest in the median.
KIMT
Mason City man pleads not guilty to condo break-in
MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of breaking into a condominium is pleading not guilty. Christopher Wayne Kackley, 42 of Mason City is now scheduled to stand trial beginning March 21 for second-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, and possession of methamphetamine. Kackley is accused of breaking into...
Brewery Closes, Wins 6 Medals at World Beer Championship, Opens Temporarily
A lot of craft beer lovers were saddened with the recent announcement that Blue Cat Brewing Co. was closing due to staffing issues. After they made this decision, they also won SIX medals at the World Beer Championship, which is a distinguished competition of the best beers in the world.
KIMT
Mason City teen arrested for Manly break-in and gun theft
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Mason City teen is charged with breaking into a Worth County home and stealing two guns. Jesup John Allan Ward, 18 is charged with second-degree burglary, trafficking in stolen weapons, third-degree theft, and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Court documents state that a witness reported seeing Ward...
superhits1027.com
⚠❄WINTER STORM WATCH Wednesday into Thursday. Moderate to heavy snow is possible. ⚠❄
…Moderate to Heavy Snow Possible Wednesday Afternoon through Thursday Morning…. Snow will spread north across much of central and northern Iowa by Wednesday afternoon. Snowfall rates may peak at 1 to 2 inches per hour at times during the late afternoon and evening hours Wednesday. Some minor blowing snow may...
