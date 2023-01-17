A Wonderful Beach House with Two Swimming Pools and Privacy from Ocean to Lake in Manalapan, Florida is Asking for $48 Million

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Toddler Is Found ‘Wandering Alone’ at Park After Parents Forget Her. They Realized the Next MorningWestland DailyPalm Beach, FL
The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent SurveyL. CaneFlorida State
Popular food chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersNorth Lauderdale, FL
After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes awayNorthville HeraldPompano Beach, FL
From Working in a Factory to Falling in Love: How a Trip to Palm Beach Changed One Man's Fate ForeverAbby JosephPalm Beach, FL
Related
luxury-houses.net
A One-of-a-kind Opportunity to Own a Two-home Treasure in Delray Beach, Florida with $3.7 Million
111 NE 12th Street Home in Delray Beach, Florida for Sale. 111 NE 12th Street, Delray Beach, Florida, is situated on an oversized lot & located ‘in town’ off Historic N Swinton Ave affording the lucky owners a coveted lifestyle. The luxuriously appointed main home is designed to accommodate the most discerning buyer’s needs. This Home in Delray Beach offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 3 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 111 NE 12th Street, please contact Claudia Fisher (Phone: 561-655-8600) at Douglas Elliman (Palm Beach) for full support and perfect service.
luxury-houses.net
One of A Kind Custom Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida Boasts over 9,200 SF of Luxury Living with The Finest Details Asking for $12 Million
13001 Brynwood Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for Sale. 13001 Brynwood, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida is an exquisite estate on one of the largest lots in Old Marsh has a huge backyard with a vanishing edge pool overlooks the natural beauty of wetlands preserve, transporting you into total privacy and a tropical oasis. This Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 13001 Brynwood, please contact Jordan Lederman (Phone: 248-701-5200) & Adam Elmer (Phone: 561-789-1023) at Fortune International Realty for full support and perfect service.
west-palm-beach-news.com
File Breaking Condominium Sale At The Bristol In West Palm Seaside Tops $3,364 Per Sq. Foot — PROFILE Miami
A 3-bedroom condo at The Bristol in West Palm Beach has just traded for $12,025,000, marking a record sale at the iconic condo tower at $3,364 per square foot. Samantha Curry and Daniel Ekerold with Douglas Elliman represented the seller, while Brooke Murphy and Kyle Blackmon of Compass represented the buyer.
Housing Prices Drop In Boca Raton, Delray Beach
Huge Decline In Selling Price For Delray Beach Homes. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — House “sold prices” dropped for both the quarter and the year in Boca Raton and Delray Beach, according to the just out Elliman Report prepared by Miller Samuel appraisers and […]
luxury-houses.net
Designed by Award-winning Architect Randall Stofft, This Exquisite Lakefront Estate in Boca Raton Asks for $6 Million
6030 Le Lac Road Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 6030 Le Lac Road, Boca Raton, Florida, designed by award-winning architect Randall Stofft, is an exquisite lakefront estate located on 2.13 acres of meticulously manicured grounds within Boca Raton’s most prestigious neighborhoods. This Home in Boca Raton offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 5,8 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6030 Le Lac Road, please contact Todd David Lipsich (Phone: 561-702-3918) & Beverly Strauss (Phone: 561-271-2012) at Luxury Partners Realty for full support and perfect service.
Officials: Boca Raton, West Palm Beach antisemitic displays during weekend are related
WEST PALM BEACH — Two acts of antisemitism that officials say are related tainted a celebratory Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. weekend in Palm Beach County. On Saturday, residents of a Boca Raton neighborhood found antisemitic flyers sitting in their driveways and on their front yards. The flyers, packed into Ziploc bags, displayed what one resident described as an obscene antisemitic message. About a handful of pellets also were left in each bag, which, it is assumed, were used to weigh the bags down.
Delray Beach firm says it has 'innovative' plan, state calls it a scam
Florida, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania filed suits against company. Suit accuses company execs of “complex and deceptive scheme" Company says it will work with attorney generals, policymakers and regulators to answer questions. Thousands of Sunshine State homeowners were duped by a Delray Beach-based company into signing 40-year sales contracts that...
Florida's Coolest City, According to a Travel Website
If tourism is any indication, plenty of people believe that Florida has several "cool" cities that are worth visiting. Orlando, Tampa, St. Augustine, St. Petersburg, Naples, Panama City Beach, and Sarasota are all examples of Florida cities with high levels of tourism.
Miami New Times
Miami Man Injured by Falling Iguana During Outdoor Yoga Class
For 14 years, yoga instructor Anamargret Sanchez has taught a free community class at Legion Park in Miami's Upper Eastside neighborhood. It started with 20 people and grew over time, to the point where attendance can easily top 100 and regulars have braved hurricane watches and COVID-19 lockdowns to meet under the oak trees on Saturday mornings. Sanchez livestreams the sessions so those who can't make it in person can participate on Instagram.
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com
Osprey Cove Hobe Sound Market Report January 2023
For January 2023, there are no homes currently for sale in the Osprey Cove community of Hobe Sound, FL. There are also no Osprey Cove homes currently under contract. In the past 12 months, 3 Osprey Cove homes have sold. Sales prices ranged from $826,000 up to $1,399,000. This equals an average sale price of $1,136,667 which works out to $357.44 per sq. ft. of living area. These homes averaged 2 days on the market before going under contract. And, the sales prices averaged 103% of the list price.
5 South Florida restaurants shut: 115 rodent droppings; ‘objectionable odors’ & roaches near coffee machine among issues
Live cockroaches on the hose of a coffee machine, dead roaches next to tea bags and rodent droppings on a tray with cans of beans were among the issues that prompted state inspectors to temporarily shut down five South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
Brightline temporarily suspends service between Fort Lauderdale and Miami
FORT LAUDERDALE - Everything wasn't so 'bright' for Brightline on Thursday morning. The high-speed rail carrier said on Twitter that due to an operating issue at the New River Bridge, trains between Fort Lauderdale, Aventura, and Miami had been temporarily suspended. Brightline was operating a limited service between Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach.Fort Lauderdale police posted on Twitter that the New River bridge was malfunctioning and repairs were underway. They added that this also affected marine traffic. They did not say when they expected it to be resolved.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Horse Positive for Strangles in Palm Beach
A 12-year-old warmblood gelding in Palm Beach County, Florida, tested positive for strangles on January 12. The horse started showing clinical signs on January 10, including fever and guttural pouch empyema. This is Florida’s first confirmed case of strangles in 2023. Two additional horses are exposed and under official quarantine.
Jay’s Sandbar Food Boat, a Fort Lauderdale floating restaurant, returning to Intracoastal after major wreckage
After his floating restaurant capsized last spring on Fort Lauderdale’s sandbar, Jay Lycke sat inside his dark houseboat, brokenhearted, dreaming of the water and the jalapeño-stuffed gator bites he’d once served to hungry boaters. His loyal customers didn’t let Lycke wallow in self-pity for long. Days after Jay’s Sandbar Food Boat sank on May 8, 50 volunteers rushed in and helped dredge his ...
foxsports640.com
Truck driver saved after overturning into a canal in Wellington
(WELLINGTON, Florida)– Firefighters rescued a person trapped upside down underwater in Palm Beach after a truck flipped into a canal early Wednesday morning. Firefighters with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue…
cw34.com
DRAMATIC VIDEO: Firefighters put out van in flames on Florida's Turnpike
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Dramatic video shared by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue shows crews working to put out a van engulfed in flames. Fire Rescue said the incident happened on Florida's Turnpike earlier in the week. No one was injured in the incident.
Florida Man Killed While Walking On I-95 In Palm Beach County
Florida Man Killed While Walking On I-95 In Palm Beach County
Firefighters again rescue woman from drainage pipe in Delray Beach
A woman is recovering after being rescued from a drainage pipe Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters said they had to use a ladder and rescue harness to get her out.
luxury-houses.net
The $13 Million Riverfront Estate in Jupiter, Florida Only 30 Minutes Away from PB International Airport is on the Market
314 W Riverside Drive Home in Jupiter, Florida for Sale. 314 W Riverside Drive, Jupiter, Florida, was built in 2003, updated and renovated over the last 2 years, and features over 13,000 total square feet with 190′ of water frontage along the Loxahatchee River. It offers exceptional A-rated private and public schools and great restaurants. This Home in Jupiter offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 10 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 314 W Riverside Drive, please contact Milla Russo (Phone: 561-358-6608) & Andrew Russo (Phone: 561-371-0933) at Illustrated Properties LLC (Ju for full support and perfect service.
cw34.com
Fire breaks out in laundry room at home in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A dryer fire caused a laundry room in Port St. Lucie to go up in flames. On Wednesday, the St. Lucie County Fire District said several units were dispatched at around 10 p.m. to a home on Silver Oak Drive for a residential structure fire.
Comments / 0