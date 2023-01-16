It’s still unbelievable that we lost the last, great Naomi Judd last year. The country star tragically passed away back in April due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and it has understandably been a very traumatic and horrific time for both of Naomi’s daughters, Wynonna and Ashley, as well as her husband, Larry Strickland. Naomi was one half of the iconic country duo The Judd’s, and was slated to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame with her […] The post The Judd Family Releases Statement Criticizing Media For Publishing Disturbing Photos Of Naomi Judd’s Suicide Note & Bedroom first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO