Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Latest On Jeff Hardy’s Legal Situation After Yesterday’s Hearing
Pwinsider have shared some details on Jeff Hardy’s DUI case. The hearing finally went ahead yesterday after numerous delays. Hardy was not present at the hearing himself, but his attorney represented him. As a result of the hearing, a case management conference has been scheduled for February 23rd at...
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Hardy Reveals What Jeff Hardy Told Him Regarding Jay Briscoe’s Passing
During the latest edition of his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, Matt discussed the unfortunate passing of ROH World Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe. On Tuesday evening, 38-year-old Jay Briscoe passed away in a fatal car accident near his home in Laurel, Delaware. Matt shared a...
Woman facing up to 90 years in prison for meth, fentanyl charges
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is scheduled to be sentenced on charges relating to delivery of fentanyl and methamphetamine. According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., on Thursday, December 29, 2022, Samantha J. Cody, 35 years old and formerly of Glen Jean, West Virginia, plead guilty to conspiracy to deliver fentanyl and greater than fifty grams of methamphetamine, and to one count of methamphetamine delivery before Judge Thomas H. Ewing.
hstoday.us
Leader of Drug Trafficking Organization Facing Up to Life in Prison Following Jury Verdict
United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announces that a federal jury has found Uriel Fajardo-Albarran (27, Coleman) guilty of one count of conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and three counts of distribution of methamphetamine. Fajardo-Albarran faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 10 years, up to life, in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.
18 correctional officers hospitalized, several prisoners sickened after 'mass overdose'
Eighteen correctional officers were rushed to the hospital and a number of inmates were taken to the medical ward after an apparent mass overdose situation at a central Illinois prison.
The Judd Family Releases Statement Criticizing Media For Publishing Disturbing Photos Of Naomi Judd’s Suicide Note & Bedroom
It’s still unbelievable that we lost the last, great Naomi Judd last year. The country star tragically passed away back in April due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and it has understandably been a very traumatic and horrific time for both of Naomi’s daughters, Wynonna and Ashley, as well as her husband, Larry Strickland. Naomi was one half of the iconic country duo The Judd’s, and was slated to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame with her […] The post The Judd Family Releases Statement Criticizing Media For Publishing Disturbing Photos Of Naomi Judd’s Suicide Note & Bedroom first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Young Thug Accused of Conducting Drug Deal While in Court for RICO Case
Young Thug was accused Thursday of conducting a drug deal inside an Atlanta-area courtroom while he sat on trial in a sprawling 56 count RICO case that also implicates fellow hip-hop artist Gunna and 26 other associates. Judge Ural Glanville has paused jury selection while the alleged incident is investigated—just the latest in a series of roadblocks to delay the high profile trial of Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams. Courtroom surveillance footage obtained by WSB-TV in Atlanta shows the moment Kahlieff Adams, one of Williams’ co-defendants, slips something into his hands. A deputy who spotted the interaction later...
Rapper Young Thug Allegedly Involved In 'Hand-To-Hand' Drug Deal In Court
The codefendant was later brought to a hospital as he allegedly appeared to ingest contraband in an apparent attempt to “conceal further crimes."
Death of Elijah McClain: Colorado officials plead not guilty to 32 counts including manslaughter
Officials in Colorado including two police officers, two paramedics and a former police officer pleaded not guilty Friday to 32 counts in the death of 23-year-old Elijah McClain.
ewrestlingnews.com
Vince McMahon Agrees To Settlement With Former Referee Who Accused Him Of Rape
Vince McMahon has agreed to a multi-million dollar legal settlement with Rita Chatterton, who previously worked for WWE as a referee and accused him of raping her in 1986. According to The Wall Street Journal, the settlement was officially completed last month. In November, Chatterton asked for $11.75 million in damages from McMahon, but she received a lesser amount in the settlement, although no official figure was given.
Comments / 0