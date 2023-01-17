Read full article on original website
Talk20 Hutch coming up Jan. 27
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Talk20 Hutch is a gathering of people and ideas that is coming up Friday, Jan. 27 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library. Each January and July, 10 community members each present 20 images and speak for only 20 seconds per slide. The idea is that each presenter shares a story or an expertise or an interest through the combination of quick images and words to create a cohesive narrative of a chosen topic in 6 minutes 40 seconds.
Buhler High student to have Hutchinson Art Center reception
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Buhler High Senior Cindy Nguyen will have an exhibit starting Friday at the Hutchinson Art Center at 405 North Washington. "She's brilliant," said Jace Chambers with the Art Center. "She's super smart into the sciences, into math, but also the arts. I've seen her painting and drawing skills. She's really, really accomplished. If people can come out and support her in that endeavor, this will be her first solo show. It's pretty rare for us to feature an artist this young in our main gallery."
📷 Throwback Thursday: Hutch - Then & Now Collection
Hutch Post, in partnership with Steve Harmon and the Conard-Harmon Collection, is proud to present Throwback Thursday. Enjoy a weekly release from Steve Harmon as he presents the "Hutch - Then & Now Collection." Hutch Post Contributor. Hello again, friends. Today's installment from our "Hutch - Then & Now Collection"...
USD 418 board sets bond scope
MCPHERSON, Kan. — During their regular meeting on Monday, January 16, 2023, the McPherson USD 418 Board of Education made significant progress in defining the scope for a potential bond issue for the Spring of 2023. The Board will be hosting a Community Work Session on January 23, 2023...
New expo coming to Kansas State Fairgrounds
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Star Expos and Kansas State Fair are partnering up to bring a brand-new expo to the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson, scheduled for March 30 through April 1. Partnering with the Kansas State Fair and Visit Hutch gives the Kansas Ag Expo the opportunity to showcase...
Circles of Hope Reno County holding open house
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Circles of Hope - Reno County is holding an open house Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church at 1602 North Main. Circles of Hope - Reno County is a community initiative to assist families with limited resources and empower them to better their circumstances.
McPherson High JAG-K grad becomes law enforcement dispatcher
JAG-K A job shadow experience sponsored by Jobs for America’s Graduates-Kansas (JAG-K) led a former McPherson High School student to a job that is now paying dividends in public safety for the community. Tiannah McGill, a 2022 graduate of McPherson High, was unsure of her career aspirations when JAG-K...
McPherson County All Schools Day announces theme
MCPHERSON, Kan. — The McPherson County All Schools Day Committee announced on Tuesday the theme for the 2023 festival, Small Towns, Big Dreams. Planning for the 2023 event is well underway. The parade is scheduled for Friday, May 12. The parade came back in 2022 after a hiatus due to the pandemic.
Registration needed for McPherson Co. Cow-Calf School
MCPHERSON, Kan. — McPherson County K-State Research and Extension is holding their annual Cow-Calf School on Feb. 9 at the 4-H Building at 710 West Woodside in McPherson. The program starts with a steak dinner at 6 p.m. Cost for that is $10. Following the dinner, there will be...
Collect your curiosity at Caines World CCC
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Caines World CCC, a new hobby shop in Hutchinson, is gearing up for their grand opening sometime in February 2023. “We are focused on collectibles, like comics, cards, other antiques and things, and curiosities,” store owner Cory Zeferjahn said. “Things that aren’t the norm that you see everywhere.”
Red Cross Battle of the Badges returns in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Red Cross announced on Jan. 19, they will host the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive later this month, sponsored by Reno County 4-H, in Hutchinson. The first day of the Battle of Badges Blood Drive will take place on Jan. 28 at Emanuel Lutheran Church located at 140 E 30th Ave.
Sedgwick County to buy south Wichita property to expand EMS post
Sedgwick County will buy a half-acre property in south Wichita to allow for continued operation and expansion of an EMS post. The county has been leasing property from Ascension Via Christi at 1100 South Clifton, near the Via Christi St. Joseph hospital. That is the location for EMS Post 4. There is now an opportunity to buy the property, which would allow the county to improve and expand the facility.
Hutchinson City Council approves ARPA grants
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council approved grant applications for the workforce development portion of the city's ARPA allocations, a total of $394,000. "On Nov. 7, we posted the notice of funding availability on our website," said City Finance Director Angela Richard. "On Dec. 7 and Dec. 18, we held grant workshops to go over the application process with those who were interested. Then, the grant submissions were due Dec. 30."
Great Bend native joins the GB Police Department
Although an officer position still comes open from time to time, the Great Bend Police Department seems to be having a much easier time filling vacancies than in years prior. At the end of last November, Police Chief Steve Haulmark introduced the Great Bend City Council to the latest hire that made his staff complete.
Sedgwick County commissioner delivers twins, joins meeting the next day
Lopez gave birth to twins on Tuesday and then joined the commission meeting via Zoom on Wednesday.
Another snow chance headed for the Plains
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another winter system is headed for Kansas, and it looks like the next go around will be a statewide snow event that leaves behind some accumulations by Saturday afternoon. Based on the track of the storm, the heavier amounts will likely fall in parts of central and western Kansas with as much as 3-6 inches possible.
Kansas veteran’s 23-year career included both destroying things and building schools
Born and raised in Wichita, Greg Williams joined the Army National Guard after high school in 1980. After basic training, he went to Fort Gordon, Georgia, where he became a technical wire specialist. But after he came back to Kansas, he says he was given a completely different job.
This shop has served Wichita bicyclists for 60 years. Now it’s closing
The business has a 10 percent discount on everything until it closes.
Restaurant inspections: Roaches, stagnant water, foul smell, no sneeze guard in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
Bond resolution means scope of Pretty Prairie projects is less money
PRETTY PRAIRIE, Kan. — Pretty Prairie USD 311 will have a bond issue on the ballot in May after one was defeated in September 2022. "They approved their project list with our construction management company, which is DCS out of Wichita," USD 311 Superintendent Ashley Anderson said. "We met with our architect, which is Landmark out of Hutchinson. Our financial advisors this time around are Stifel out of Wichita. We had everybody in the room together to make sure that we were all on the same page."
