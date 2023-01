MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Lakeville police say the baby born after his mother was fatally shot outside the Amazon warehouse on January 8th did not survive. The family of Kyla O’Neal confirmed the baby, named Messiah, was taken off life support Tuesday night at HCMC. 31-year-old O’Neal was shot in a car in the Amazon parking lot and doctors were able to deliver the baby before she died.

