ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Morning Hustle

Viral TikTok Pink Sauce Gets Released In Walmart, Twitter’s Still Skeptical

By Team CASSIUS
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21QN2E_0kHGasUy00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nj9cs_0kHGasUy00

Source: Dave’s Gourmet / Dave’s Gourmet


I n the age of social media and influencers, getting a bag has never been so attainable.

Random trends go viral, and a new product is suddenly on the market, just like the pink sauce, which currently has 641 million hashtags.

It all started last June when TikTok creator Chef Pii unveiled a pink-colored dipping sauce to all her followers. Fans were instantly intrigued, and the chef began selling the sauce and shipping it around the country.

However, people soon worried about the nutritional value, its shipping methods, lack of preservatives, the $20 price point, and whether it contained milk. At one point, the creator went on Instagram Live to defend herself against the naysayers and said she didn’t need FDA approval because she doesn’t sell medical products.

After the controversy, it appears Chef Pii decided to lay low and build and is now partnering with Dave’s Gourmet for a clean rebrand.

“However, her lack of commercial food production knowledge led to significant obstacles, and she had to pause the production leaving throngs of customers waiting for their product with no immediate solution to satisfy the overwhelming demand for this unique product,” reads the press release .

Dave’s Gourmet brand has landed her sauce at over 4,000 Walmart locations and will exclusively be sold at the store from mid-January until July 2023.

Dave’s Gourmet President David Neuman spoke on the company reinventing the sauce to adhere to FDA guidelines and is finally ready for the world to get a taste.

“In less than a week, we nailed it!” said Neuman. “Our R&D team was able to re-formulate the sauce to match Chef Pii’s exact color and flavor profile for the product and at the same time change some of the ingredients to make the sauce less complicated, dairy-free, and clean of any preservatives, artificial colors or flavors. The public will end up receiving a shelf-stable version of the sensational sauce that Chef Pii envisioned in her Miami kitchen.”

Chef Pii has also made the sauce more palatable for some, as it’s now vegan and gluten-free, and you can buy it here .

However, Twitter never forgets and remembers the first time the pink sauce was released. See how Twitter’s reacting below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Comments / 1

Related
HipHopDX.com

Gunna Gets Dissed By Lil Durk As Lil Baby & Meek Mill Add To Post-Plea Deal Woes

Gunna has seemingly been dissed by Lil Durk, with Lil Baby and Meek Mill also turning their backs on him based on their social media activity. Durk took to Instagram over the weekend to share a new song snippet on which he appeared to take shots at Gunna for taking a plea deal in the sweeping RICO case against his and Young Thug’s Young Slime Life (YSL) collective.
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Has Questions After Yung Miami Admits She Likes Getting Peed On

Yung Miami had “Pee Diddy” trending after admitting to Trina that she enjoys golden showers. Summer Walker has questions for Yung Miami after the City Girls rapper admitted that she enjoyed golden showers. During the latest episode of Caresha Please, the City Girls rapper admitted that she enjoys...
K97.5

Boosie’s Daughter Pops Out With a Girlfriend & Twitter Goes In

Boosie Badazz’s oldest daughter, Iviona Hatch (aka Poison Ivi), has seemingly just made it IG official with her partner, and the internet is letting Boosie have it. For those who don’t know, Boosie has spoken out strongly against the LGBTQ+ community several times. In one of the more publicized instances, he had some harsh words […]
Hypebae

Rihanna Morphes Into a Y2K Bratz Doll for New Savage Fenty Campaign

If you didn’t know it by now, ’00s beauty trends are back and in full effect from makeup, nails and hairstyles. Let Rihanna‘s Y2K braids be a prime example if you need further confirmation of this. In a photoshoot for her new Savage Sports campaign, the icon...
The Morning Hustle

DC Young Fly Talks How Martin Lawrence Influenced His Character In House Party

The star studded cast of the new House Party movie is in the building! DC Young Fly, Jacob Latimore and Karen Obilom invade the studio with Headkrack and The Morning Hustle. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms […]
The Morning Hustle

AFAF: I Slept With My Fiancé’s Bridesmaid! Should I Tell Her?

Today’s Asking For A Friend comes from Kenny who says he slept with his fiancé’s friend who just so happens to be a bridesmaid in their upcoming wedding! LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Kenny says before he and his fiancé got serious he had relations with one of her friends. He […]
The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to The Morning Hustle weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://themorninghustle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy