All The Fab Looks From Mary J Blige’s Star-Studded Birthday Celebration

By Shamika Sanders
 3 days ago

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


Mary J. Blige had a star-studded birthday celebration at Cipriani Wall Street, this weekend, bringing out all her famous friends for an epic night and even better photos!

Usher, Queen Latifah, La La Anthony, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Misa Hylton Da’Vinchi, and her Power Book II co-stars Latoya Tonodeo, and Woody McClain were all in attendance.

Mary stunned in two stunning mini-dresses that showed off her curves and chocolate skin. Mary was the center of attention wearing a show-stopping floor-length fur and custom embellished mesh dress by Matthew Reisman Collection before changing into a fuschia look.

Usher dazzled in an iridescent Tom Ford bomber, Fat Joe brought the fashions in a $17,000 Louis Vuitton fur, and Woody McClain gave us the cold shoulder in an all-white look.

Keep scrolling for all the best looks from Mary’s epic birthday party.

1. Mary J. Blige

Source:Getty

Mary J. Blige was the center of attention wearing a show-stopping floor length fur and custom embellished mesh dress by Matthew Reisman Collection.

2. Remy Ma and LaToya Tonodeo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yiJD4_0kHGapqn00 Source:Getty

Remy Ma and LaToya Tonodeo posed for a photo in respective cutout dresses that highlighted their legs.

3. Remy Ma and Papoose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44EazV_0kHGapqn00 Source:Getty

Black love was in full effect when Remy Ma and Papoose showed up looking like money.

4. Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige & Remy Ma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YRZpU_0kHGapqn00
Source:Getty

The Queen was in the building. Mary J, Remy Ma and Queen Latifah posed for a photo.

5. Mary J. Blige Birthday Celebration

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IjJxm_0kHGapqn00 Source:Getty

Fat Joe was the life of the party in a $17,000 Louis Vuitton fur.

6. Mary J. Blige Birthday Celebration

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TysIX_0kHGapqn00
Source:Getty

Mary posed with Usher, who dazzled in a Tom Ford bomber jacket.

7. Da’Vinchi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CmQS9_0kHGapqn00 Source:Getty

BMF star Da’Vinchi looked dapper in all black.

8. Mary J. Blige Birthday Celebration

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U7iP2_0kHGapqn00
Source:Getty

Mary jumped on the mic in her second.

9. La La Anthony and Don Pooh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BVQzT_0kHGapqn00 Source:Getty

La La Anthony served in this sexy cutout mini dress by The Attico.

10. Mary J. Blige

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LLDg0_0kHGapqn00 Source:Getty

Misa Hylton, Mary J. Blige, and Queen Latifah served effortless style.

