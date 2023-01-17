ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coshocton, OH

Preschoolers learn about different types of homes at JH Museum

By Special to the Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
 2 days ago

COSHOCTON − A preschool program for ages 3 to 5 is underway at the Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum, 300 N. Whitewoman St.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46rW2h_0kHGaX9p00

Classes are on Thursdays through Jan. 26. There are 21 students registered. The next preschool program will be in April.

The focus of the program is on learning about different types of homes and revolves around the book "A House is a House for Me" by Mary Ann Hoberman. Each class includes reading part of the book, looking at other picture books and artifacts from the museum and working on a craft of creating a treasure box that can be a home to some of the children's prized possessions.

The program is free via support from the Ohio Arts Council and the Schooler Foundation.

More museum offerings

Next at the museum is the annual fundraiser Beer, Bourbon and Bites from 7 to 10 p.m. Jan. 28. It features six pairings of bourbons, craft beers and wines with various culinary delicacies.

Meet Me at the Museum will be at noon Jan. 31. Visitors are encouraged to bring a lunch and hear about various topics the last Tuesday of each month. This month will feature sampling of various hot teas while taking a look at teapots and teacups from the museum's collection.

Museum Director Jenn Bush will teach a beginners tap dance class from 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 8 and April 19. Cost is $10. Adults can learn basic steps and rhythm leading to popular steps like the time step, Shim Sham the Buffalo and many more.

For more information on the museum and any of its programs, call 740-622-8710, email jhmuseum@jhmuseum.org or go to jhmuseum.org. The museum is open from noon to 4 p.m. Friday to Sunday with admission free on Sundays for Coshocton County residents.

Information provided by the Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum.

