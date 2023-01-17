Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Dungeons & Dragons’ players need only point to the first page of the players handbook to rightfully defy Wizards of the Coast
The tabletop role-playing game community has been experiencing a wave of drama never before experienced in the wake of leaked documents that indicate Dungeons & Dragons‘ owners, Wizards of the Coast, will be changing the Open Gaming License that allows developers to use, modify, and copy the D&D gaming mechanics. The proposed changes have resulted in an uproar of protests online and elsewhere. And a recent post suggests that it goes against the spirit of the game as designed.
After 10 years, one of Minecraft's most infamous bugs has been fixed
Damage wobble has finally been fixed
msn.com
The Top 10 Best Video Games of all Time
Video games have been a staple of American culture since Atari released Pong for its at-home console in the Mid 1970s. Through the uptick in the arcade culture of the 80s and the release of better and better consoles in the nineties through today, video games continue to grow in popularity.
NME
‘Minecraft Legends’ release date, trailers and latest news
Minecraft Legends was revealed last year, and looks to be a decidedly different take on the iconic block-building survival franchise. This one is more of a strategy game, but one that’s lighter, and more action/adventure focused than what you might expect. The Piglins are attacking villages across the world, and it’s your job to unite them, build fortifications and ultimately drive them off.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is officially 2022's best-selling game
Elden Ring is runner-up, whilst Madden NFL 23 takes the bronze
Here's why a bunch of games, including Starfield, just changed release dates on Steam
Starfield, Redfall, Ark 2, and a bunch of other games slated for launch in 2023 are now listed as simply “coming soon.”
New PlayStation ad reminds fans that the PS4 is too old for 2023 games
This year is really for the PS5 players
Hogwarts Legacy players freak out that game has been delayed again
Fans are concerned that Hogwarts Legacy could face yet another delay after a concerning update to its Steam page. Hogwarts Legacy has been a long time coming. The wizarding world RPG has already been delayed multiple times - it was just last month that we got the news that the previous-gen console versions of the game (PS4 and Xbox One) were being pushed back until 4 April. For PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC owners, things were still on track for the 10 February release date, but fans are now concerned that there could be trouble ahead for PC users.
One month after its release, one of our favorite games of 2022 is already $20 off
Get the best superhero game in the last 10 years at a surprising discount.
game-news24.com
Starfield: the release date is coming soon, a special event dedicated to the special event
The release date of Starfield will be revealed soon, it seems to be a special event as it’s starting to kick off thedivision. Bethesda: We’ll announce it soon, we’re planning a special event for this game. Bethesda reveals when it will announce the new release date of...
HHW Gaming Presents 15 Games We Can’t Wait To Play In 2023
2023 is stacked, thanks mainly to games that were supposed to drop in 2022 having their wigs pushed back. The post HHW Gaming Presents 15 Games We Can’t Wait To Play In 2023 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired. The post HHW Gaming Presents 15 Games We Can’t Wait To Play In 2023 appeared first on 92 Q.
geeksaroundglobe.com
Five Must-Play Video Games Coming in 2023
Last year was an excellent year for video games. While the number of new Triple-A titles was on the low side, some of the titles released were quite incredible. FromSoftware’s Elden Ring rightly cleaned up at various gaming awards. At the same time, there were accolades for Horizon Forbidden West, God of War Ragnarok, and the incredible indy game Stray.
IGN
Tales of Symphonia Remastered - Official Gameplay Trailer
Tales of Symphonia Remastered is a beloved action JRPG re-releasing for modern hardware. Set in the world of Sylvarant, a dying land in dire need of a constant source of mana, where legend dictates that a Chosen One will appear to regenerate and restore the world. Tales of Symphonia Remastered features a unique real-time combat system, anime-inspired cutscenes, a vast array of weapons and armor, a one-of-a-kind art style, and more. Tales of Symphonia Remastered is available on February 17, 2023 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
Open World Games That Will Blow You Away In 2023 And Beyond
The concept of open world games first exploded in a major way with the release of "Grand Theft Auto 3" in 2001. It was most people's first real exposure to being able to freely explore a large 3D world that featured a variety of missions to take on at any given time — or just cause random havoc. As time went on, open world games became much more common and began to include almost every existing genre.
D&D uproar causes Alien and The One Ring RPG publisher to develop its own licenses
Yet another publisher is breaking away following the D&D license controversy
Marvel at the universe in these grand space games
Space games have to fill the vast emptiness of our universe with something alive and meaningful, these games do it the best.
ComicBook
New Ghost Recon Game Reportedly in Development at Ubisoft
It sounds like a new entry in Ubisoft's Ghost Recon franchise is set to arrive in the coming years. Within the past decade, Ubisoft has released two new installments in the Ghost Recon series with 2017's Ghost Recon Wildlands and 2019's Ghost Recon Breakpoint. While Wildlands ended up being quite popular with fans, Breakpoint was far more divisive, which led many to wonder about what Ubisoft could look to do next with the series. After quite a period of time off, though, it looks like Ubisoft is now planning a new return for Ghost Recon.
progameguides.com
How to get G-Cells fast in Kaiju Universe – Roblox
Kaiju Universe allows you to become some of the most notorious Kaiju beasts and beyond in this PVP roleplay experience. Wreak havoc and fight other online players utilizing your Kaiju's abilities and earning skill points to boost your strength. There are tons of different monsters to choose from, each with its own unique style, but you'll need to collect some G-Cells to get them all. Here's how you can get some as quickly as possible.
ComicBook
Next PS5 Remake Releasing This Week
The PlayStation 5 is getting a remake of a 1990s horror game this week, on January 20, after the remake previously skipped over the PS5 when it was initially released. The horror genre isn't as popular in 2022, but in the 1990s it was everywhere, with many of the best horror games and series coming out during this window of time. In general, horror was more popular in the 20th century than it has been in the 21st century so far. There are a variety of reasons for this, but that's all neither here nor there. What's relevant is that if you grew up in the 90s playing horror games, and you're on PS5, you're getting a treat this week.
IGN
PlayStation - Official Upcoming Games in 2023 Trailer
Here's a look at some of the upcoming games coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in 2023. Check out the trailer showcasing various games including Final Fantasy XVI, Dead Space, Street Fighter 6, Spider-Man 2, Assassin's Creed Mirage, Tchia, and more.
