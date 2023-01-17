Read full article on original website
wypr.org
Here’s why workers are digging Chesapeake Bay blue crabs out of the mud this month
Shaun Miller, a biologist with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources measures blue crabs from the Chesapeake Bay. Every year about this time, crews from Maryland’s and Virginia’s natural resources departments head out onto the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries on boats. Workers are dredging the muddy bottom in the water for crabs, not for the steamer, but for research. It’s called the winter dredge survey. State employees use the information they get to develop harvest regulations for commercial crabbers.
bethesdamagazine.com
Maryland gun rights group continues legal fight against county gun control law
Maryland gun rights group continues legal fight against county gun control law. Maryland Shall Issue, a gun rights group in Maryland, has claimed that gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety has violated the legal process in their lawsuit involving a Montgomery County gun control law. The law, which the...
WTOP
Parks in Virginia, Maryland to start culling deer this month
Deer management, or herd culling, is scheduled to start in late January for several national parks and historic battlefields in Maryland and Virginia, according to the National Park Service. The deer management will start Jan. 30 and continue through April 30 at Catoctin Mountain Park; the Antietam and Monocacy national...
virginiamercury.com
Year-round deer hunting bill fails and more Va. headlines
• At a packed public meeting in Newport News after a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher, staffers and parents blasted city school officials for allegedly prioritizing appearances over safety and discipline. “We have failed our students under the guise of grace,” said one teacher. “This grace has turned into enabling.”—Washington Post, Associated Press.
mocoshow.com
Maryland Attorney General Commits to Holding Gun Manufacturers and Dealers Accountable
Per the Maryland Attorney General Office (1/17): Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today demonstrated his steadfast commitment to protecting our communities by holding gun manufacturers and dealers accountable for their conduct that contributes to gun violence. With a coalition of 18 Attorneys General, Attorney General Brown filed an amicus brief supporting states’ rights to enact legislation that protects the public from firearms industry practices that endanger their safety. In the brief, the coalition argues that states – in this case, the challenged.
House committee kills bill banning menhaden reduction fishery in Chesapeake Bay
Legislative attempts to put a two-year moratorium on the menhaden reduction fishery in the Chesapeake Bay and expand the time period during which state officials can change the fishery regulations died Wednesday in committee. The House Agriculture, Chesapeake and Natural Resources Committee unanimously voted to kill a bill from Del. Tim Anderson, R-Virginia Beach, that […] The post House committee kills bill banning menhaden reduction fishery in Chesapeake Bay appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NBC Washington
Parents Demand Answers About Maryland 529 Interest Calculation Issue
Between managing a business and a household with three busy kids, Kate Ehrle always has a running to-do list, but there was one thing she thought she had checked off years ago: saving for her kids’ college education. With the help of her in-laws, Ehrle said her family invested...
Momentous election puts a spotlight on Maryland's history of intolerance
BALTIMORE -- A momentous election victory on November 8 cemented Gov. Wes Moore's position as a history-maker.That's when the 44-year-old politician became the first Black governor elected in the state of Maryland.The historic election put a spotlight on Maryland's long and complicated racial history."His election is a culmination of hundreds of years of struggle to secure not only the vote for African Americans but the ability to hold elective office and to rise to the highest elected office in Maryland," Preservation Maryland's executive director Nicholas Redding told WJZ. He said the symbolic distinction was long overdue."It's important to put today in...
Governor Moore issues series of executive orders in first full day as governor
Governor Wes Moore is setting his agenda on his first full day as governor issuing a series of executive orders.
Gov. Wes Moore to announce executive orders, address unreleased funds in first full day on the job
BALTIMORE -- It is the start of a new chapter Thursday with new leaders taking the reigns in Maryland.Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller are getting right to work on their first full day on the job after their historic inauguration Wednesday.After a day of pomp, circumstance and Oprah, the Moore administration is already getting to work on the key issues the governor has highlighted throughout his campaign trail.Moore pledged Wednesday to work for greater inclusion and economic equity while also focusing on fighting crime, improving education and tackling climate change. The governor said his administration Thursday will go...
WAVY News 10
Daylight saving time bill moves forward in Virginia senate
Daylight saving time bill moves forward in Virginia …. Norfolk nonprofit hosts annual MLK Awards to honor …. WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. State legislature to weigh in on short-term rentals. The Virginia General Assembly is expected to weigh in on legislation that would ease regulations on short-term rentals,...
foxbaltimore.com
Fox Undercover: Addressing the first bill filed in the 2023 session
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland lawmakers are going after gun owners with proposals to stop wearing and carrying permits. The first bill filed in the 2023 session would severely limit where people with wear-and-carry permits could bring firearms. For this week's Fox Undercover, former police commissioner Ed Norris joined Fox...
Maryland's welcome signs now say: "Leave No One Behind"
It's out with the old, in with the new. With Wes Moore being sworn in as Maryland's new governor today, SHA is busy changing the wording on the roadside Maryland welcome signs.
Maryland Gun Rights Group Continues Legal Opposition To Montgomery County Law
Gun rights group Maryland Shall Issue is accusing gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety of violating the amicus process in its effort to support a Montgomery County law banning guns within 100 yards of places of public assembly. The group filed an opposition with the U.S. District Court against...
What Happened to All Those Promises to Defend Virginia’s Heritage?
By Donald Smith. This was first published in Bacon’s Rebellion and is shared here by permission. Many Bacon’s Rebellion readers — me included — worry that Virginia’s history is being erased and scourged and its heroes demeaned. The November 2021 state elections gave us cause for cheer. During his campaign, Glenn Youngkin indicated that he would stand […]
Virginia Senate panel rejects Youngkin-backed effort to repeal adoption of California’s clean car standards
Virginia Senate Democrats voted down a Republican effort backed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to repeal the adoption of California vehicle emissions standards that will ban new gas vehicles from being sold by 2035.
aclu-md.org
Guardians Sue Maryland Seeking Limits on and Oversight of the Use of Powerful Psychotropic Medications for Children in Foster Care
BALTIMORE, MD – Today, Disability Rights Maryland, the ACLU of Maryland, Children’s Rights, and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP filed a lawsuit against the Maryland Department of Human Services (DHS) and Social Services Administration (SSA) on behalf of minor children in the State’s foster care system who are given one or more psychotropic medications. The lawsuit covers all jurisdictions except Baltimore City, which is covered through separate ongoing litigation involving children in foster care.
Augusta Free Press
Sweet expansion possible at Hershey Chocolate of Virginia with $450,000 rail grant
Hershey Chocolate of Stuarts Draft is the recipient of a $450,000 grant through the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT)’s Rail Industrial Access Program. The grant will support construction of a new 4,750-foot rail spur, which will grow capacity for 145 new annual carloads and create 111...
sungazette.news
Editorial: Could we lay off the abortion legislation in Va. this year?
One of the beauties of divided government in the corridors of power in Richmond is that the extremes of neither side will be able to gain much traction. But that, of course, doesn’t mean that those on the far left of the Democratic flank and far right among the GOP won’t be out pressing their social agendas, not out of any hope of getting them passed but largely to get their names before the faithful and use the exposure to try and raise campaign cash.
wypr.org
Wes Moore plans to push ahead on these priorities after he’s officially Maryland’s governor
Democrat Wes Moore will be inaugurated Wednesday as Maryland’s 63rd governor, giving his party the greatest power it has had in Annapolis in eight years and making history as the state’s first Black governor. In a recent interview with WYPR, he shared the first things he plans to...
