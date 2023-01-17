One of the beauties of divided government in the corridors of power in Richmond is that the extremes of neither side will be able to gain much traction. But that, of course, doesn’t mean that those on the far left of the Democratic flank and far right among the GOP won’t be out pressing their social agendas, not out of any hope of getting them passed but largely to get their names before the faithful and use the exposure to try and raise campaign cash.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO