Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2023 American Express picks: Rickie Fowler (90/1), Jason Day (70/1) among long shots you should target at PGA West
A loaded field consisting of 10 of the world’s top 19 players has made its way to the California desert for the American Express at PGA West. World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler and No. 4 Jon Rahm are the two betting favorites while Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele and Will Zalatoris are the other top 10 players set to tee it up Thursday.
Golf Digest
2023 American Express tee times, TV coverage, viewer's guide
Five of the top 10 and 10 of the top 20 players in the Official World Golf Ranking will be teeing it up in the Coachella Valley this week as the PGA Tour makes its return to the continental U.S. for The American Express. This 63-year-old event will follow its...
ng-sportingnews.com
The American Express 2023 Golf Tournament: PGA expert betting predictions and three top 20 winning picks for the Desert Classic
Celebrity golf takes center stage this week with the LPGA in Orlando starting their season with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions Pro-Am and the PGA Tour playing The American Express in LaQuinta, California. The annual trek to the desert from Hollywood, known by man as the 'Desert Classic,' used to be hosted by Bob Hope. Well, “hope” is the modern theme of this four-day shootout.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Chris Evert's Announcement
Tennis legend Chris Evert shared some wonderful news on Tuesday afternoon. Evert, who was diagnosed with Stage 1 ovarian cancer in November 2021, revealed today that she is cancer-free. The 18-time major singles champion, who lost her sister to BRCA-related ovarian cancer in February 2020, ...
Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field
The first DP World Tour event of 2023 features a strong field and an eye-catching purse
Why Is the American Express Played on 3 Different Golf Courses?
The American Express is a unique event on the PGA Tour schedule. The post Why Is the American Express Played on 3 Different Golf Courses? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Check the yardage book: PGA West's Pete Dye Stadium Course for the PGA Tour's 2023 The American Express
PGA West’s Pete Dye Stadium Course in La Quinta, California – one of three courses used for the PGA Tour’s 2023 The American Express – opened in 1986 with a design by the legendary architect whose name appears in the layout’s title. The 7,187-yard, par-72...
Golf.com
The American Express betting guide: 5 picks our expert loves in La Quinta
Welcome to our weekly PGA Tour gambling-tips column, featuring picks from GOLF.com’s expert prognosticator, Brady Kannon. A seasoned golf bettor, Kannon is an on-air host for VSiN, the Vegas Stats & Information Network, and host and creator of Longshots, the network’s golf betting show. You can follow Kannon on Twitter at @LasVegasGolfer, and you can read below to see his 5 favorite plays for The American Express, which kicks off Thursday in La Quinta, Calif. Keep scrolling past Kannon’s picks, and you’ll also see data from Chirp, a free-to-play mobile platform — and GOLF.com affiliate — that features a range of games with enticing prizes, giving fans all kinds of ways to engage in the action without risking any money.
No surprises anymore that The American Express attracts a strong field
You expect people in the desert to talk about how five of the top players in the world are at The American Express golf event in La Quinta this week. It’s the surprise that people show about the field that is curious. Anyone truly shocked that The American Express has that many top...
Bernhard Langer chases record; Justin Leonard and Notah Begay join the fun: Five things to know about the 2023 PGA Tour Champions season which starts Friday in Hawaii
It was just a little more than two months ago Steven Alker was putting the finishing touches on his first Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Now with the 2023 PGA Tour Champions season upon us, it’s fair to ask if the senior circuit torch has been passed from Bernhard Langer to Alker.
CBS Sports
2023 American Express: Live stream, watch online, TV schedule, channel, tee times, golf coverage, radio
While not technically a designated event on the PGA Tour's new playing schedule, the 2023 American Express will have the feel of one. Welcoming 10 of the top 20 players in the world, The American Express will feature a number of big names looking to kick start their new year.
KESQ
Tee times, groupings announced for 64th playing of the American Express
Tee times and groupings for this year's playing of the American Express have been released. Due to the pro-am format and three courses, a cut will not be made until completion of play on Saturday. Also on Tuesday, American Express ambassador Tony Finau addressed the media at PGA WEST. The...
Golf Channel
Memorable moments from the American Express: Duval's 59, Arnie's final triumph
The American Express has been a part of the PGA Tour schedule since 1960 and has quite a highlight reel. Ahead of the Tour’s return to California this week, here is a look back at some of the most memorable moments in the desert. DAVID DUVAL’S CLOSING 59.
Golf.com
2023 American Express tee times: Round 1 pairings for Thursday
The 2023 American Express kicks off Thursday, January 19, in La Quinta, Calif. The event is anchored by the Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West, but the Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West and La Quinta Country Club also share in the hosting duties. You can find full Round 1 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post.
Yardbarker
Golf Glance: PGA Tour hits the desert as LPGA, Champions kick-start '23
LAST TOURNAMENT: Sony Open (Si Woo Kim) THIS WEEK: The American Express, La Quinta, Calif., Jan. 19-22 Course: PGA West (Pete Dye Stadium Course Par 72, 7,158 yards; Nicklaus Tournament, Par 72, 7,147 yards; La Quinta CC, Par 72, 7,060 yards) Purse: $8M (Winner: $1.44M) Defending Champion: Hudson Swafford. FedEx...
Srixon Z-Star vs Srixon Z-Star XV Golf Balls: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict
We compare two of the best golf ball offerings from Srixon and find out which one is best for your game
Ashleen Kaur wins ANNIKA Invitational title after walk-off eagle
One thing’s for sure about the ANNIKA Invitational, it certainly doesn’t lack for dramatic endings. With 72 of the top female junior golfers in the world, including 16 of the top 25 girls in the Rolex AJGA Rankings, vying for one of junior golf’s most coveted titles at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Orlando, Florida, fireworks and scintillating finishes are the norm rather than the exception.
Comments / 0