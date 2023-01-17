Read full article on original website
Illinois Thief Cuts Hole In Roof To Steal Thousands From Bar
A thief in Illinois had to put in some extra work to break into a bar but they ended up with thousands of dollars. Illinois Thief Breaks Into Sports Bar For Big Score. Some criminals in Illinois will do whatever it takes to steal money from an unsuspecting business. This thief is no exception. In fact, I would dare say they take their crime game to the next level. In the end, they ended up with thousands of dollars. Luckily, for the bar, it could've been a lot more.
3,000 Year Old Bronze Age Sword is Real and It’s Now in Illinois
If you really cherish history, there's now an artifact in Illinois that you should make a point to see sometime. It's a 3,000 year old sword from the Bronze Age and it's remarkably located in Illinois. I first saw the Belleville News-Democrat share the story of what the Field Museum...
‘Experts’ Claim the Best Illinois Steak is Here and Not Chicago
I'll say from the start that I don't automatically trust the internet to tell me where the best this or that is. However, there is one site that claims to be "experts" at finding the best steakhouse in Illinois. If they're right, you don't need to go to Chicago which I'll take as good news.
There Are Now 170 Guns Banned in Illinois, With More to Come
This is always a hot debate, guns in the state of Illinois...So let's see where we are with this thing. There are 170 guns now banned in the state of Illinois, so what gives? MyStateline. There are now 170 guns that are now banned in the state of Illinois. That's...
Central Illinois daycare workers waiting for monthly IDHS payments
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many daycare programs in Central Illinois are struggling to stay afloat. They’re missing thousands of dollars from the state. Some daycare employees haven’t gotten checks in weeks, others haven’t in months. That’s making childcare difficult for some right now. One facility in the Rantoul Business Center is empty, and one employee […]
Foodie Bucket List: Illinois’ Best Diner (Is Not In Chicago)
Let's get one thing straight from the start. I love eating in a place that calls itself a diner. I have since I was a kid, because my parents were diner fans. We traveled a good chunk of this country via automobile, and no matter where you went, you could always find a diner (although I thought they were misspelling "dinner" when I was a kid).
nomadlawyer.org
13 Best Places to Live in Illinois
Places to Live in Illinois: A charming state in the midwestern US, Illinois is located in the Great Lakes region of North America and features beautiful landscapes with miles of farmland, rolling hills, and abundant forests. Its picturesque natural beauty along with its rich history and one of the best...
Illinois witness photographs 'morphing' objects overhead
An Illinois witness at Normal reported watching and photographing two diamond or cylinder-shaped objects that appeared to be morphing shape in the night sky at 8:12 p.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Which city in Missouri is the Best for Creative People?
If you are a creative person there are certain cities that will support you, and give you more opportunities to be creative, which city in Missouri is BEST for creative people?. According to the website workamajig.com, Columbia, Missouri is the best city in Missouri for creative people and the 41st...
Illinois among states planning to tax the wealthy
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois is among seven states planning to introduce a wealth tax on Thursday, which could also impact small businesses and farmers. According to the Washington Post, lawmakers from Illinois, Calfornia, Hawaii, Connecticut, Maryland, New York and Washington are launching a coordinated effort to introduce the legislation, which would place new taxes […]
‘Gigantar’ completes journey through Central Illinois on Route 66
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many Illinoisans witnessed a peculiar site over the weekend when a ‘Gigantar’ journeyed across Central Illinois on Route 66. The 24-foot-tall guitar began its journey in Asbury Park, N.Y., known for its association with Bruce Springsteen. It then made its way to Springfield, Ill. where Ron Romero joined the journey to […]
Can I grow bamboo in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Bamboo is one of the most famous plants on the planet, known for its soothing sound and ability to grow extremely fast. Because of this, it has become a popular plant for gardeners around the world. Many Illinois residents, however, might be wondering if they can legally plant the fast-growing grass […]
What is the 1 Thing the People of Missouri Can’t Live Without?
A website says they found the one thing that Missourians can't live without, and I have to say, I think they got it right... The website bestlifeonline.com released an article called The One Thing People in Every State Can't Live Without, and on the list when you get to Missouri they say the one thing that Missourians can't live without is...Burnt Ends.
fourstateshomepage.com
Recall alert posted in 8 states including MO & KS due to wheat allergen
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hy-Vee Inc. posted a recall alert for several states including Kansas for two varieties of its Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners due to the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen. Nola Davis, a spokeswoman for Hy-Vee, reports that the recall impacts Hy-Vee stores across its...
This Illinois Town Is called One Of The Best For Day Trips
Many states in the Midwest have incredible areas to take a day trip in. Today we are looking at another great day trip in Illinois. This ranking comes from 'Only In Your State.' This Illinois town is known for its walking area, shops, and restaurants. We will be looking at...
ourquadcities.com
Rural Illinois couple sentenced for identity theft, bank fraud
BENTON, Ill. – A man and woman from southern Illinois were sentenced this week after admitting to identity theft and bank fraud. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois said Zachary Patrick and Briana Blair stole checks and IDs from several victims, often by breaking into the victims’ vehicles.
It’s Illegal to Take Photos at These Indiana Locations
Most of us are taking photos all the time. For social media purposes, we try to get the best photo in cool and unique places. Some of the places we take photos are dangerous and even illegal. Whether your photos are taken with your phone or taken by a professional...
KMOV
How you can save 40 cents off a gallon of gas on Friday
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of gas for a few hours on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Between 3 and 6 p.m., participating locations will offer the discount in honor of Circle K Fuel Day. Circle K has over 300 locations between Missouri, Illinois and Iowa.
Illinois wants EV owners to pay more in taxes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Despite a push to get Illinois residents to purchase an electric vehicle, the state is looking into ways to charge owners of EVs more to make up for an anticipated shortfall in gas tax revenue. State gasoline taxes currently fund about half of Illinois’ road and bridge projects. According to a […]
