Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
Former Ethics Chief Says Biden’s Classified Doc Scandal is an: ‘Inexcusable Neglect Of Most Basic Security Protocols’The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Report: Millions Donated to Penn Biden Center by Anonymous Chinese Donors Since Biden's 2021 InaugurationThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Related
sungazette.news
Langley wrestlers place third in tournament
The Langley Saxons had two individual champions to help the high-school wrestling team recently finish third in a tournament at Paul VI Catholic in Chantilly. Finishing first at 157 pounds was Robert Ronsckvitz with a 3-0 record and two pins. He won the championship match by a 3-1 decision. Langley’s...
sungazette.news
Potomac School, Flint Hill ranked in state hoops
With a 13-2 record, the Potomac School Panthers were ranked fifth in the initial Division I Virginia private-school state poll of the 2022-23 girls basketball season. Northern Virginia high-school teams Paul VI Catholic and Bishop Ireton were ranked No. 1 and 2 in the poll, respectively. Other ranked Northern Virginia...
sungazette.news
Sports Notebook: A classic MLK event
The one-day and second annual Spartan MLK Classic boys high-school basketball tournament held Jan. 14 at West Springfield High School was a well run and well-attended event. There were five varsity games played, beginning with a noon tipoff and concluding with a 7 p.m. contest. The Wakefield Warriors from the Sun Gazette’s coverage area played the fourth game of the classic, and won, against the host West Springfield Spartans.
sungazette.news
W-L inducts six into sports Hall of Fame
The six inductees into the Washington-Liberty High School’s Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2023 were recognized in the school’s gymnasium the night of Friday, Jan. 13 between girls and boys varsity basketball games between the McLean Highlanders and W-L. The inductees are Doug Grove (Class of 1981),...
sungazette.news
Wakefield hoop team wins at MLK Classic
By scoring his team’s first six points, then 23 overall by game’s end, the Wakefield Warriors’ Kobe Davis was chosen the Most Valuable Player of contest No. 4 on Jan. 14 at the Spartan MLK Classic. Davis helped Wakefield (7-8) defeat the host West Springfield Spartans, 62-42....
sungazette.news
Potomac School awards honors civic stewardship
Officials at the Potomac School in McLean announced Jan. 13 that Amanda Marshall, founder of Fair Chance and co-founder of Families4Families, would receive school’s annual Award for Exemplary Service. Marshall received the award during a school-wide assembly honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The...
sungazette.news
Schools & Military, 1/19/23 edition
News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces. • Hailey Sorrell of Vienna earned a bachelor of arts degree in international studies and Magdiel Grimes of McLean earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration during recent commencement exercises at the College of Charleston.
sungazette.news
Encore Learning preps for record number of spring courses
A total of 43 courses – split among in-person, “virtual” and hybrid formats – will be presented as part of Encore Learning’s spring 2023 semester, organizers have announced. It’s a record total for the organization, which last year celebrated 20 years of service to seniors...
sungazette.news
No surprise: N.Va. jurisdictions see lower home sales to end year
Northern Virginia’s five major jurisdictions posted a 24.3-percent decline in home sales from 2021 to 2022, and year-over-year dropoff for the month of December was nearly twice as large. A total of 32,784 homes went to closing in 2022, down from 43,871 in 2021, according to figures reported Dec....
sungazette.news
County Board set to approve move of high school
Arlington County Board members on Jan. 21 are slated to take the procedural steps needed to permit the first half of a two-stage move of Arlington Community High School. Board members are expected to approve zoning changes to allow the school to operate in a Ballston office building for several years, until its new home is ready for occupancy.
sungazette.news
Letter: Arlington leaders’ efforts on Missing Middle verge on Orwellian
Editor: On Jan. 3, incoming Arlington County Board Chairman Christian Dorsey publicly laid out five principles which he recommended should guide the county government’s housing policy. Chairman Dorsey’s principles are laudable. Unfortunately, unless his position on Missing Middle upzoning changes from how he described it in 2022, county policy...
sungazette.news
Letter: Upgrade to Oakton lane unnecessary on many levels
Editor: The resistance highlighted in the Jan. 5 Sun Gazette article regarding the Fairfax County government’s staff proposal to upgrade Hickory Hollow Lane in Oakton includes many more than the two residents identified in the piece. The Fairfax County Road Maintenance Improvement Program’s plan to increase culvert sizing to...
sungazette.news
MCA likes most pedestrian/bicycle projects near W. Falls Church Metro
The McLean Citizens Association (MCA) on Jan. 4 passed a resolution supporting 19 of 20 proposed bicycle-and-pedestrian projects near the West Falls Church Metrorail station, but said one was too costly and likely unneeded. The city of Falls Church has granted permits for the mixed-use West Falls Development Project now...
sungazette.news
Travelers warm to Silver Line at Dulles, coming back to Metro at National
It’s only been in operation for a few months, but the second phase of Metro’s Silver Line already is having an impact on travel to and from Washington Dulles International Airport. An average of 9 percent of travelers using the airport during the holiday period used the Silver...
sungazette.news
Wild 2002 ends on down note in N.Va. homes market
A roller-coaster year for Northern Virginia’s real-estate market ended with an expected chill, as sales were well off in December compared to a year before and prices began to stagnate. A total of 1,068 properties changed hands across the region during the month, down 45 percent from 1,933 in...
sungazette.news
Legislation would put student reps on all Va. School Boards
For years, the Arlington School Board has shown no interest in following the lead of some others (like Fairfax County) and having a student sit on the dais as a board member. A local member of the General Assembly delegation may force the issue – not just for Arlington but for all school districts across the commonwealth.
sungazette.news
Vienna welcomes newest officer to police ranks
The Vienna Police Department’s newest member, Officer Celines Fitchue, graduated Jan. 12 from the 82nd session of the Fairfax County Criminal Justice Academy. The graduation marked the culmination of a six-month training session in which newly hired police recruits receive training in all aspects of police procedures. The six-month basic-recruit session is a non-residential training program consisting of more than 920 hours of instruction.
sungazette.news
Co. Board meeting marks 20 years since death of chairman on dais
The January meeting of the Arlington County Board marks the 20th anniversary of one of the sadder moments in local governance. It was at the County Board’s January meeting in 2003 that Democratic board member Charles Monroe, who was slated to serve as chair for the year, collapsed and died early in the meeting.
sungazette.news
Editor’s Notebook: This could get interesting in a hurry
First there was one. Then two, then a few more, than a few more after that. Nope, we’re not talking about all the places Joe Biden left classified documents (although that fits, as well). Instead, we’re talking about all the Fairfax County high schools that – whoopsie! – forgot to tell students that they’d been commended by the National Merit Scholarship Corp.
sungazette.news
Vienna hires consultant to examine Town Hall space usage
Faced with challenges from staffing increases to heightened imperatives for health and security, the Vienna Town Council on Jan. 9 unanimously agreed to hire a consulting firm to redesign space at Vienna Town Hall for maximum effectiveness. The town will pay PMA Architecture $84,900 to evaluate and plan Town Hall’s...
Comments / 0