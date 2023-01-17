Jaggaer vs GEP: Direct sourcing head-to-head technology evaluation and comparison [SolutionMap Sourcing]

Connecting the PC to your TV is relatively easy. Insert one end of the display cable into your TV’s video input port and the other into your PC. But before that, you need a suitable display cable that matches the port on both TV and PC. Then, once you have the right cables, connect the display cables to specific ports on your PC. And even after connecting the PC and TV, you may not get video output on the screen if you have not set the correct TV configurations.

