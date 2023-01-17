ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

newberry.edu

Wagner continues musical tradition with free program

NEWBERRY — A group of Newberry College faculty and alumni, led by Dr. John Wagner, clarinetist, flutist and professor emeritus of music, will perform a free concert Sunday, Jan. 29, at 3 p.m. at the Newberry Opera House. The performance will cover a variety of music including Classical, Jazz, Romantic and a selection from "West Side Story." The program is a continuation of a tradition Wagner started in 2002.
NEWBERRY, SC
Columbia Star

ColaJazz hosts Drink Small concert

The ColaJazz Foundation (ColaJazz) will host a celebratory concert in honor of Drink Small’s 90th birthday at the South Carolina State Museum Saturday, February 4 from 5–7:30 p.m. The event will feature performances by Drink Small and fellow blues legend Mac Arnold & Plate Full O’Blues. Photos with Drink Small will be available following the concert. Tickets can be purchased at bit. ly/drinksmallday.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Riot confirmed at McCrady training center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Major General Van McCarty with the U.S. National Guard confirmed a riot in the McCrady Training Center. Officials said the riot happened during the afternoon of Tuesday, January 17 at the McCrady Training Center where SC Youth and Job ChalleNGe program youth were housed. Several local agencies along with the Fort Jackson military police responded.
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Star

Delta Dental awards $195,796 in oral health grants to three Columbia-area organizations

To help meet the dental health needs of children and adults, Delta Dental of South Carolina recently awarded $195,796 in oral health grant funding to three Columbia-area organizations in support of oral health initiatives and educational programming in South Carolina. This funding completes the second cycle of the non-profit company’s annual mission giving efforts, which provided a total of $344,296 to nine organizations in South Carolina. During cycle one earlier this year, Delta Dental of South Carolina awarded $175,000 in grants to five organizations for a combined total of $519,296 in oral health grants for 2022.
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

New eatery opens inside Richland Library in downtown Columbia

People can now check out a good book and then enjoy a good meal at a new eatery that has opened inside the Richland Library in downtown Columbia. Rambo’s Fat Cat Biscuits has opened in the café space at Richland Library Main at 1431 Assembly St. The café...
COLUMBIA, SC
USC Gamecock

Students continue efforts to repeal Heritage Act, want more progress

In 2021, the NAACP chapter hosted a press conference where students gathered to protest the controversial names of buildings. In 2023, students like fourth-year broadcast student Courtney McClain are still continuing the fight. Since the movement to rename controversial buildings at USC began, the university has no plans to rename...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Residents of Beacon Hill in Irmo worried about crime

IRMO, S.C. — Some Irmo town residents are raising concerns again about crime in the Beacon Hill area. Beacon Hill is located near the Columbiana Centre Mall. Some residents in the area say they've been hearing gunshots. Harbison Gardens, within the Beacon Hill area is near the so called...
IRMO, SC
WIS-TV

Dr. Baron Davis resigns as Richland Two Superintendent after hours-long meeting

COLUMBIA, S.C. – (WIS) After a nearly six-hour meeting behind closed doors in executive session, Richland School District Two Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis resigned Tuesday night. The Richland Two school board and Davis mutually agreed to separate its contractual agreement. The motion to accept his resignation was unanimous. Davis...
COLUMBIA, SC
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Lexington, South Carolina

Places to visit in Lexington, SC. If you’re looking for fun things to do in Lexington, South Carolina, there are a few things you’ll want to see. Check out the Icehouse Amphitheater, Lake Murray Dam North Recreation Area, and Virginia Hylton Park. Virginia Hylton Park in Lexington SC.
LEXINGTON, SC
iheart.com

Fifteen People Sent To Hospital After Fights At McCrady Training Center

(Columbia, SC) - Fifteen people are recovering from injuries after two fights broke out at the McCrady Training Center. One staff member and 14 cadets were taken to the hospital after the incidents Tuesday evening. Everyone has since been released back to either the program or their parents. The fights...
COLUMBIA, SC

