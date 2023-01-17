Read full article on original website
newberry.edu
Wagner continues musical tradition with free program
NEWBERRY — A group of Newberry College faculty and alumni, led by Dr. John Wagner, clarinetist, flutist and professor emeritus of music, will perform a free concert Sunday, Jan. 29, at 3 p.m. at the Newberry Opera House. The performance will cover a variety of music including Classical, Jazz, Romantic and a selection from "West Side Story." The program is a continuation of a tradition Wagner started in 2002.
Columbia Star
ColaJazz hosts Drink Small concert
The ColaJazz Foundation (ColaJazz) will host a celebratory concert in honor of Drink Small’s 90th birthday at the South Carolina State Museum Saturday, February 4 from 5–7:30 p.m. The event will feature performances by Drink Small and fellow blues legend Mac Arnold & Plate Full O’Blues. Photos with Drink Small will be available following the concert. Tickets can be purchased at bit. ly/drinksmallday.
This Is The Quirkiest Town In South Carolina
Reader's Digest found the 50 most unique towns in the country, including this quirky spot in South Carolina.
WIS-TV
Riot confirmed at McCrady training center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Major General Van McCarty with the U.S. National Guard confirmed a riot in the McCrady Training Center. Officials said the riot happened during the afternoon of Tuesday, January 17 at the McCrady Training Center where SC Youth and Job ChalleNGe program youth were housed. Several local agencies along with the Fort Jackson military police responded.
Columbia Star
Delta Dental awards $195,796 in oral health grants to three Columbia-area organizations
To help meet the dental health needs of children and adults, Delta Dental of South Carolina recently awarded $195,796 in oral health grant funding to three Columbia-area organizations in support of oral health initiatives and educational programming in South Carolina. This funding completes the second cycle of the non-profit company’s annual mission giving efforts, which provided a total of $344,296 to nine organizations in South Carolina. During cycle one earlier this year, Delta Dental of South Carolina awarded $175,000 in grants to five organizations for a combined total of $519,296 in oral health grants for 2022.
abccolumbia.com
Viral video of person using racial slurs in Downtown Columbia Five Points
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A video going viral on social media platforms shows an individual using racial and derogatory terms in Downtown Columbia Five Points. ABC Columbia has made the editorial decision not to show the video. A viral video with over 4 million views shows a white individual...
columbiabusinessreport.com
New eatery opens inside Richland Library in downtown Columbia
People can now check out a good book and then enjoy a good meal at a new eatery that has opened inside the Richland Library in downtown Columbia. Rambo’s Fat Cat Biscuits has opened in the café space at Richland Library Main at 1431 Assembly St. The café...
USC Gamecock
Students continue efforts to repeal Heritage Act, want more progress
In 2021, the NAACP chapter hosted a press conference where students gathered to protest the controversial names of buildings. In 2023, students like fourth-year broadcast student Courtney McClain are still continuing the fight. Since the movement to rename controversial buildings at USC began, the university has no plans to rename...
Parents react to departure of Richland Two superintendent
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Local leaders and parents are speaking on the alleged dysfunction that led to the resignation of Richland Two Superintendent. On Tuesday night, after hours of meeting, the board and Dr. Baron Davis agreed that he would step away from the position. This comes after months of controversy within the district.
'That dream has come true': Amelia Street in downtown Orangeburg renamed Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — When people walk the newly dedicated Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Orangeburg, they're asked to reflect on Dr. King's legacy and the path he paved for civil rights. The city commemorated the street's renaming with a march and ceremony on Martin Luther King Day. “In...
South Carolina witness observes hovering diamond-shaped object
A South Carolina witness at Holly Hill reported watching a hovering, diamond-shaped object with flashing lights at 9:03 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
'At least treat them like humans': Richland County responds to videos showing jail conditions
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Social media videos from inside the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center show living conditions that some may call disturbing. The videos show disconnected toilets and sinks, with sewage floating in cells. "No matter what they did wrong, yes, they did wrong, and some of them didn't...
Several cadets at SC Youth Challenge Academy taken to hospital after incident
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Several cadets at the South Carolina Youth Challenge Academy were taken to the hospital after an incident Tuesday evening. Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, Adjutant General of the South Carolina National Guard, gave a brief statement hours after the incident, saying the incident was "under control."
Residents of Beacon Hill in Irmo worried about crime
IRMO, S.C. — Some Irmo town residents are raising concerns again about crime in the Beacon Hill area. Beacon Hill is located near the Columbiana Centre Mall. Some residents in the area say they've been hearing gunshots. Harbison Gardens, within the Beacon Hill area is near the so called...
WLTX.com
Sentimental items recovered from former George I. Pair Elementary school site
Lexington Two is going through the process of finding safe places for recovered items from the old George I. Pair Elementary School. News19's Rachel Ripp reports.
WIS-TV
Dr. Baron Davis resigns as Richland Two Superintendent after hours-long meeting
COLUMBIA, S.C. – (WIS) After a nearly six-hour meeting behind closed doors in executive session, Richland School District Two Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis resigned Tuesday night. The Richland Two school board and Davis mutually agreed to separate its contractual agreement. The motion to accept his resignation was unanimous. Davis...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Lexington, South Carolina
Places to visit in Lexington, SC. If you’re looking for fun things to do in Lexington, South Carolina, there are a few things you’ll want to see. Check out the Icehouse Amphitheater, Lake Murray Dam North Recreation Area, and Virginia Hylton Park. Virginia Hylton Park in Lexington SC.
Old elementary school could become training center for SC law enforcement, school personnel
South Carolina's top cop detailed a proposed project he says could help make your child's school safer.
iheart.com
Fifteen People Sent To Hospital After Fights At McCrady Training Center
(Columbia, SC) - Fifteen people are recovering from injuries after two fights broke out at the McCrady Training Center. One staff member and 14 cadets were taken to the hospital after the incidents Tuesday evening. Everyone has since been released back to either the program or their parents. The fights...
Meet the candidates running for District 3 seat on Kershaw County Council
ELGIN, S.C. — The District 3 seat on Kershaw County Council is up for grabs. It's one of the most populated areas, as it includes the Town of Elgin. Brad Parsons and Derek Shoemake are running for the District Three seat on Kershaw County Council. We asked them to tell us a little bit about themselves.
