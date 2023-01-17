ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

royalexaminer.com

Del. Dave LaRock files “Sage’s Law,” HB 2432, to protect parental rights and at-risk children in Virginia

Sage’s Law seeks to address several failures of the government that were experienced first-hand by a Virginia teenager and her parents over the past year. Michele Blair, the mother of the bill’s namesake, shared her story of being intentionally kept in the dark about her daughter’s gender struggles while at school by both teachers and counselors, which led to Sage being bullied, assaulted, sex-trafficked, and then kept from returning to her parents after she was rescued because of unfounded claims of child abuse. Sage’s story is heartbreaking and compelling.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Prince William County superintendent apologizes for National Merit ‘oversight’

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Prince William County Schools Superintendent LaTanya McDade said the school system was “deeply sorry” for what she called “sheer human error” that delayed the notification of more than 20 county students of their National Merit commendations.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WSET

Virginia bill calls for parental notification of transgender students

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Republican lawmaker touted a bill Thursday that would require Virginia school officials to notify parents if their child identifies as transgender in school, one of several proposals lawmakers are expected to debate this session that could significantly affect transgender people. The bill sponsored by...
VIRGINIA STATE
virginiamercury.com

Foster youth in Virginia colleges have nowhere to go during breaks. A bill wants to fix that.

Virginia lawmakers are considering a solution for college and university students who came out of foster care and may not have a place to return during breaks. Del. Anne Tata, R-Virginia Beach, is proposing House Bill 1403 to require higher education institutions in Virginia to provide housing access at no cost to foster students during holiday, spring and summer breaks.
VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

Youngkin proposes legislation requiring schools to inform students, parents about scholarships, awards

VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin asked a state senator and a delegate to sponsor legislation requiring schools to inform students and their parents about National Merit Scholarships and other awards. This request came after a discovery that Fairfax County had been withholding National Merit awards from students. Youngkin said that Loudoun […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Virginia schools receive $15 million grant to expand mental health services

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Millions in mental health funding are heading to Virginia public schools. Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow announced today that seven school divisions in Virginia will receive funding through a five-year, $15 million federal grant awarded to the Virginia Department of Education in support of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s initiative to expand behavioral and mental health services for students.
VIRGINIA STATE
CoinDesk

Fairfax County, Virginia, Pension Funds Exposed to Genesis Bankruptcy

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Genesis Global Holdco, the parent company of cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global Capital and a sister company of CoinDesk, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late Thursday because of its exposure to collapsed hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and fallen crypto exchange FTX.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Washington Examiner

Virginia's 'equity' rot in schools is finally being addressed

The rot of “equity” runs deep in northern Virginia, and it has done so entirely unchecked until now. Four more high schools in Fairfax admitted to withholding notifications from students that they won National Merit awards, bringing the total up to seven. That makes up 25% of high schools in the county. In neighboring Loudoun County, 14 out of 17 high schools also delayed notifying students of their awards.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Youngkin said to back push to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is tentatively backing a top Republican lawmaker’s proposal to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia and use some of the money they generate to crack down on illegal gambling, according to multiple Capitol Square sources. That stance could potentially mean another reprieve for the slots-like games the state has spent years […] The post Youngkin said to back push to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE

