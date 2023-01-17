Read full article on original website
Related
royalexaminer.com
Del. Dave LaRock files “Sage’s Law,” HB 2432, to protect parental rights and at-risk children in Virginia
Sage’s Law seeks to address several failures of the government that were experienced first-hand by a Virginia teenager and her parents over the past year. Michele Blair, the mother of the bill’s namesake, shared her story of being intentionally kept in the dark about her daughter’s gender struggles while at school by both teachers and counselors, which led to Sage being bullied, assaulted, sex-trafficked, and then kept from returning to her parents after she was rescued because of unfounded claims of child abuse. Sage’s story is heartbreaking and compelling.
WTOP
Prince William County superintendent apologizes for National Merit ‘oversight’
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Prince William County Schools Superintendent LaTanya McDade said the school system was “deeply sorry” for what she called “sheer human error” that delayed the notification of more than 20 county students of their National Merit commendations.
ffxnow.com
Conservative activist joins race to represent Providence District on school board
The battle over transgender student rights has taken center stage in the race for the Fairfax County School Board’s Providence District seat. Consultant and Vienna resident Jeff Hoffmann officially launched a campaign on Tuesday (Jan. 17) to challenge incumbent Karl Frisch, who announced last week that he’ll seek a second term in office this November.
wufe967.com
Virginia mom shreds 'equity warriors' after son's merit award was kept secret for 2 years
A Fairfax County, Va. mom is calling out the “equity warriors” after officials allegedly delayed notifying her son and hundreds of others about their academic achievements to avoid hurting the feelings of other students. “What we have here is a pattern and practice of discrimination and systemic injustice,”...
WSET
Virginia bill calls for parental notification of transgender students
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Republican lawmaker touted a bill Thursday that would require Virginia school officials to notify parents if their child identifies as transgender in school, one of several proposals lawmakers are expected to debate this session that could significantly affect transgender people. The bill sponsored by...
virginiamercury.com
Foster youth in Virginia colleges have nowhere to go during breaks. A bill wants to fix that.
Virginia lawmakers are considering a solution for college and university students who came out of foster care and may not have a place to return during breaks. Del. Anne Tata, R-Virginia Beach, is proposing House Bill 1403 to require higher education institutions in Virginia to provide housing access at no cost to foster students during holiday, spring and summer breaks.
WJLA
FCPS superintendent meets with more parents of students affected by National Merit delay
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — While the fallout of the delay in notifying students of their National Merit Commended Scholar status is still being measured and scrutinized by district and state leaders, Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid once again met with parents of affected students Tuesday night.
Youngkin proposes legislation requiring schools to inform students, parents about scholarships, awards
VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin asked a state senator and a delegate to sponsor legislation requiring schools to inform students and their parents about National Merit Scholarships and other awards. This request came after a discovery that Fairfax County had been withholding National Merit awards from students. Youngkin said that Loudoun […]
Washington Examiner
Youngkin rips Fairfax schools for merit scandal, warns of 'human rights violation'
Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) has reiterated his criticisms of Fairfax County Public Schools, calling the withholding of National Merit awards from Virginia students a possible "human rights violation." "This overarching effort for equal outcomes is hurting Virginia's children and their future," Youngkin said in a statement to the Washington Examiner....
WSET
Virginia schools receive $15 million grant to expand mental health services
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Millions in mental health funding are heading to Virginia public schools. Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow announced today that seven school divisions in Virginia will receive funding through a five-year, $15 million federal grant awarded to the Virginia Department of Education in support of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s initiative to expand behavioral and mental health services for students.
Fairfax Times
Now 17 area schools withheld National Merit awards, mostly impact Asian students
The count just keeps growing. Marshall High School Principal Jeremy Litz just sent parents an email, telling them that “it has come to light that Marshall High School students designated as Commended Students this past fall were notified later than we would have hoped.”. This brings to 17 the...
CoinDesk
Fairfax County, Virginia, Pension Funds Exposed to Genesis Bankruptcy
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Genesis Global Holdco, the parent company of cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global Capital and a sister company of CoinDesk, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late Thursday because of its exposure to collapsed hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and fallen crypto exchange FTX.
Inside Nova
Dozens of Prince William County students weren't notified of merit commendations
Prince William County Schools officials say an accidental oversight delayed notification of National Merit commendations for 28 high school students, months after the commendations were originally awarded and schools were supposed to tell students. According to a school system spokesperson, 28 students at four county high schools were notified months...
NBC12
Legislation over gender pronouns and identity notifications heads to General Assembly
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At the Virginia State Capitol Thursday, there was a push for Sage’s Law. The legislation would require schools to tell parents if a student self-identifies as a gender different from the student’s biological sex. “Parents, you are not alone. This mother stands with you....
Youngkin Pushes Bill Over Scholarship Controversy
Youngkin Pushes Bill Over Scholarship Controversy
Washington Examiner
Virginia's 'equity' rot in schools is finally being addressed
The rot of “equity” runs deep in northern Virginia, and it has done so entirely unchecked until now. Four more high schools in Fairfax admitted to withholding notifications from students that they won National Merit awards, bringing the total up to seven. That makes up 25% of high schools in the county. In neighboring Loudoun County, 14 out of 17 high schools also delayed notifying students of their awards.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Youngkin said to back push to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is tentatively backing a top Republican lawmaker’s proposal to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia and use some of the money they generate to crack down on illegal gambling, according to multiple Capitol Square sources. That stance could potentially mean another reprieve for the slots-like games the state has spent years […] The post Youngkin said to back push to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia residents reject massive solar farm plan for third time over environmental concerns
A northern Virginia county moved closer to denying a third application for a large solar farm, citing concerns over environmental and agriculture impacts.
Comments / 6