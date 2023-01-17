ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Top Speed

What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?

If the outspoken CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is to be believed, General Motors may be in serious financial trouble. According to Musk, the United States' largest automaker and parent company of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC may even be forced to declare bankruptcy again. Musk’s criticism of GM is more than a little ironic since Tesla itself has been in a world of hurt lately, with its stock losing 65 percent of its value in 2022. But that doesn’t necessarily make Musk wrong and at least Tesla doesn't have any (net) debt to worry over.
torquenews.com

Should You Buy a 2023 Tesla Model Y?

Tesla recently did major price cuts on the Model Y - is now the time to buy one? Here's what we recommend. Tesla just did some drastic price cuts. Now is the perfect time to buy your 2023 Tesla Model Y if you are in the market for one. The...
The Week

Why car sales are falling in the U.S.

GM has reclaimed its title as America's top carmaker. A year after Toyota topped the domestic car sales charts — the first time a foreign company did that — Detroit returned to the top of the heap. But the victory comes during a tough year for the U.S. auto industry. "Supply chain issues, high interest rates, and low inventory meant that 2022 was a difficult year for car sales," Jalopnik reports. In fact, when all the sales are tallied up, 2022 might end up being the worst year for American car sales in more than a decade: Roughly 13.7 million...
NASDAQ

Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
KTLA

Why Tesla is dropping prices across the U.S.

Tesla is slashing prices amid slowing demand for cars and the introduction of new electric vehicle tax credits that come with strict price caps.  The EV giant cut the price of some of its vehicles by up to 20 percent. Tesla dropped the price of its base Model 3 car by $3,000 and slashed the […]
Money

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
insideevs.com

Carmax Sold Over Half Its Tesla Inventory In 24 Hours

Now that Tesla's new car prices are much lower, the same is becoming true of used Tesla prices. Just a quick look at the online car sales website Carmax shows a 57 percent drop in Tesla inventory over a 24-hour period. When Tesla first dropped its prices in the US...
NASDAQ

Ford's Defining Electric Vehicle Is Crushing It, and It's a Big Deal

Investors widely understand two things about the automotive industry: Trucks drive massive profits for manufacturers, and the future is trending toward electric vehicles. In the past, those two talking points have caused concern for some auto investors, because it wasn't a guarantee that electric trucks would be adopted as readily as cars.
TheDailyBeast

What Happens to the Future of Electric Cars if Tesla Dies?

Tesla had a rough 2022—to say the least.Everything from the economy, to inflation, to the Russian invasion of Ukraine dealt body blow after body blow to the electric carmaker—and the rest of the tech and auto industry at large. However, the recent actions of company CEO Elon Musk, following his reluctant purchase of Twitter, have only dragged the beleaguered Tesla further into the deep trenches of a financial crisis. In fact, Tesla has lost nearly 70 percent of its market cap over the year to date.It’s a whiplash shift from just a year ago when the company, valued at an...
greencarjournal.com

Caution Signs Ahead for Electric Vehicles

Many assume we’re heading for an electric vehicle future that will unfold according to plan. History has some contrary lessons to share. If we view the automobile’s history of environmental improvement in modern times – say, from the 1990s to present day – there is an important perspective to be gained. It has never been just about electric vehicles. That’s simply where we’ve ended up at present due to an intriguing alignment of influences and agendas, from technology advances and environmental imperatives to gas prices and political will.
insideevs.com

Woman Sure Tesla Model 3 Runs On Gas, Is Determined To Fill It Up

Despite the electric vehicle boom that we've been witnessing over the past few years, EV adoption is still in its early infancy, and that explains why some people are still adjusting to this new reality. Electric cars are as old as the automobile itself and quickly rose to popularity in...
Benzinga

Why GM, Ford, Stellantis Are In Reverse Gear In Premarket Today

Legacy automakers such as Stellantis NV STLA, Ford Motor Company F and General Motors Corp. GM were moving lower on fears that Tesla’s price cuts will impact their sales. What Happened: According to Benzinga Pro data, General Motors was sliding 2.56%, to $37.35, in premarket trading on Friday, Ford was falling 3.20%, to $13, and Stellantis was down 3.68%, to $15.44.
electrek.co

2023 Tesla prices: How much does your favorite model cost?

Although its lead has started to dwindle a bit going into 2023, Tesla continues to be the true #1 in EVs around the globe by market cap. While other automakers are driving their new electrified models through a door in the automotive industry that Tesla originally kicked in, the American automaker continues to offer four super popular EV models. That being said, prices have risen in recent years and continue to fluctuate… often. Here’s where Tesla prices currently sit in 2023.

