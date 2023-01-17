Anime director and Pokémon TCG artist KIYOTAKA OSHIYAMA has been contributing intense scenes to the hobby since Battle Styles. Throughout the years, the Pokémon Trading Card Game has featured a variety of incredible art styles. Now that the hobby has been around for more than a quarter of a century, we have seen the artwork of Pokémon TCG cards elevated by daring new artist choices as well as illustrators who have been veteran contributors since the very first releases. Let's take a journey through the eye-popping, mind-expanding history of Pokémon TCG artwork by exploring some of the hobby's most interesting and unique artists. Today, we will spotlight KIYOTAKA OSHIYAMA.

3 DAYS AGO