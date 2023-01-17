Read full article on original website
Related
gamblingnews.com
Gaming Realms Returns with Asian-themed Slingo Golden Envelope
The new game is a mobile-focused title that will take players across the Orient and offer them a variety of ways to secure a neat little win. This Asian-inspired title builds on the popular Slingo concept which has seen its status in the iGaming market growth over the past years.
gamblingnews.com
Play’n Go Introduces Pilgrim of Dead Egyptian-Themed Slot Game
This time around, the company is bringing a brand new Egyptian-themed adventure slot in Pilgrim of Dead which will focus on the story of Book of Life and empower players as they pursue fabled riches and glory while trying to avoid being afflicted by ancient curses. The riveting experience is...
In just a few weeks, one MMO player reportedly made $100,000 selling gold from a loot exploit
Old School Runescape seems to have suffered a 500 billion gold dupe
geeksaroundglobe.com
What Are The Most Popular Slot Games In Casino
Slot machines have always drawn both new and seasoned gamers due to the excitement they provide and affordability, the fact that you do not need to plan a strategy. You should be able to enjoy yourself on the casino slots floor by learning the fundamentals and the most typical winning tactics and misconceptions.
ComicBook
Hogwarts Legacy Fans Get Disappointing News About Requested Feature
Those who are eager to play WB Games' upcoming title Hogwarts Legacy have been met with some disappointing news this week. As a whole, Hogwarts Legacy has been off to an incredible start to begin 2023. While the game isn't yet out, it has been topping the sales charts across Amazon, Steam, and other retail platforms for virtually the entirety of this month. As such, it seems like Hogwarts Legacy has the chance to be the biggest video game of the year, but that success won't come without some missing features.
dotesports.com
Call of Duty tops Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in US game sales to close 2022
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 led the way as the best-selling video game in December 2022, beating other notable titles like Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, God of War: Ragnarok, and Madden NFL 23. Modern Warfare 2 was the best-selling video game in December based on dollar sales of physical...
How long will Fortnite servers be offline?
The next Fortnite update is on the way, but before then we'll have to experience some server downtime
CNET
Sony Announces Additional PlayStation VR 2 Launch Titles
An additional 13 games will work with Sony's PlayStation VR 2 between its February launch and the end March, Sony said Thursday. Some of the titles included in the announcement are Rez Infinite and Tetris Effect: Connected. The additional 13 titles brings the total number of games available at or...
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’s 1.2 update to launch in late February
New wave of Tera Raids also announced.
Marvel Snap: What Are Infinity Splits?
"Marvel Snap" has plenty of great cosmetics to customize your deck with. There are variants available for every card, and new bundles are released regularly to introduce new looks for cards. Infinity Splits are another way to change the look of cards, but they can be pretty confusing since the game doesn't directly spell out what they are.
ComicBook
Netflix Just Added One of its Best Games Yet
As part of their subscription, Netflix users get access to a number of video games that can be accessed on mobile devices. A lot of different games have been made available since the feature was added in 2021, but Netflix just got one of its biggest additions yet: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge! Shredder's Revenge is a throwback to Konami's classic TMNT arcade games, offering a blend of classic gameplay mixed with modern features. For Ninja Turtles fans that haven't had a chance to check out the game just yet, this might be the perfect opportunity!
gamblingnews.com
Bayes Esports Forms Data Partnership with BLAST Premier
Bayes Esports, which focuses on collating data from official esports events and sharing it with third-parties, will work with BLAST until 2024. Bayes Esports and BLAST to Work on Data-Driven Solutions. According to the companies, they will seek to facilitate data comprehension and make it more accessible to fans and...
gamblingnews.com
OnAir Entertainment Teams with LeoVegas Group for More Live Content
This is the beginning of a global collaboration, the two companies confirmed in a press release. As a result, LeoVegas players will gain access to a number of outstanding titles developed by OnAir Entertainment. OnAir Entertainment Has Plenty to Offer to LeoVegas. Among those are games such as Roulette Blackjack,...
gamblingnews.com
Mohegan Sun to Throw a Super Bowl LVII Viewing Party
The viewing party, labeled “The Big Game,” will take place at Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook and starts on Sunday, February 12, 2023, the date planned for the kickoff of the Super Bowl LVII. The game is set to start at 6:30 pm, although the two teams that will be competing are yet to be confirmed.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Get Second Free Game of 2023
Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X have a new "free" game to enjoy, courtesy of Games With Gold and its offering for January. At the start of the month, the first free game with Games With Gold for 2023 was made available. This game is still available to download for free until the end of the month, and now it's been joined by the second free game with Games With Gold so far this year. Unlike the first game, this one will be free to download until the middle of next month, aka February 15.
Digital Trends
Move over Zelda: Tchia is officially my most anticipated game of 2023
There are many big-budget games to look forward to in 2023, like Starfield, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. But after going hands-on with a much smaller indie title, I have a new most anticipated title of 2023. The game in question is Tchia, a vibrant, cheerful, and free-flowing open-world game about a girl exploring a tropical archipelago in the Pacific Ocean.
Ash's "all-star" lineup of old friends makes his final Pokemon anime arc hit even harder
Ash's current team is spread across many generations
gamblingnews.com
Gaming Corps Expands with Napoleon in Belgium
Napoleon, which is a Belgium iGaming brand, will benefit from many of Gaming Corps prominent iGaming products and ancillary services. The alliance is doubly important for Gaming Corps which has been on the market for only six months in Europe. Gaming Corps Strengthens Content Reach in Belgium. Moving forward, Napoleon...
otakuusamagazine.com
Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 to Premiere First of Two Halves on March 3
It’s almost time to continue following the ever-expanding end of the Attack on Titan anime, which is still working to adapt the climax of the manga by Hajime Isayama. The latest update has Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 Final Arc being split into two halves, the first of which will kick off its broadcast in Japan on March 3.
dotesports.com
Olympus has fallen: Apex Legends disables ranked map to work on bug fixes
If you logged into Apex Legends today and were confused by the absence of Olympus in both the ranked and Play Apex game modes, you aren’t alone. Despite being the intended map for ranked for the last stretch of season 15, Respawn announced today that Olympus has been temporarily disabled.
Comments / 0