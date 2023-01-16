Read full article on original website
‘One of the good ones:’ What makes Auburn RB commit Christian Burnette special
Faith Academy senior Christian Burnette has all the tools to be a successful college football player at Auburn or anywhere else, according to his high school coach. “Christian can make an impact anywhere,” veteran coach Jack French said. “I have faith in him, but the biggest thing is he has faith in himself.”
Walk-on Lior Berman cherishing increased role in rotation for No. 16 Auburn basketball
Bruce Pearl didn’t know where to begin after Auburn’s win against Mississippi State. The verbose coach was at somewhat of a loss for words, opting to forgo opening remarks in his postgame press conference and instead diving right into questions. Why? Well, as Pearl explained, he wasn’t quite...
5 Alabama chefs and 2 restaurants that could be our next James Beard winner
Alabama chefs and restaurants have a long and glorious history at the James Beard Awards, which are often called “the Oscars of the food world.”. Previous James Beard winners include Birmingham chefs Frank Stitt, Chris Hastings and Dolester Miles, as well as Bessemer’s Bright Star, which has been recognized as an America’s Classic, and Birmingham’s Highlands Bar and Grill, which was named most outstanding restaurant in America in 2018.
CBS Sports says Bryan Harsin is a good coach but not a fit with Auburn football
CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli believes that Bryan Harsin is a better coach than his Auburn football tenure would lead you to believe, making a case for the Boise native in his college football second-year coach grades. Fornelli still gave Harsin an F, of course — because taking a team...
LOOK: Auburn teases statue of Frank Thomas
The Chicago White Sox legend and Hall of Famer will be getting a statue at his alma mater. Auburn baseball posted a video with close shots of the statue, without giving away it's look in one shot, and revealed it will be unveiled on April 8. Auburn had previously announced...
tdalabamamag.com
Who is Austin Armstrong? Alabama’s new defensive coach
A public announcement should come soon on Alabama football’s latest defensive coaching hire, but social media makes it appear that we have a done deal. Sources confirmed to Touchdown Alabama Magazine that Austin Armstrong would be a defensive position coach on Nick Saban’s staff. Several reports came afterward on him being expected to join the Crimson Tide. He is now on campus helping in recruiting, and his Twitter profile photo has the scripted “A” logo on it. Armstrong comes over as a young, innovative defensive coordinator from the University of Southern Mississippi.
Vanderbilt’s Jerry Stackhouse on Darius Miles, Alabama tragedy: ‘This game means nothing’
Jerry Stackhouse took the stat sheet and crumpled it up Monday night after No. 4 Alabama’s 78-66 win at Vanderbilt. “This game means nothing,” the Vanderbilt coach said. Stackhouse was asked about Alabama reserve junior forward Darius Miles being charged Sunday, a day after Alabama already had announced he would miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury. Investigators said Miles admitted to providing the handgun immediately before 23-year-old Jamea Harris was shot early Sunday near campus.
thebamabuzz.com
2 Chainz will headline the Battle of the Bands halftime show in Montgomery
As if we needed another reason to get excited about the Honda Battle of the Bands (HBOB), Alabama State University (ASU) alumni 2 Chainz will take the stage during the halftime show on Saturday, February 18. Keep reading for all the deets. Paying it forward. Multi-platinum Grammy winning hip hop...
thebamabuzz.com
5 fun things to try in Auburn-Opelika—Food Truck Fridays, wine nights + more
If you’re like me, you’re probably ready to get out of the winter funk and start doing things again. Great news—there’s already lots of cool events happening around Auburn-Opelika that will pull you out of those winter blues. Here are 5 fun events in Auburn and Opelika that you can make part of your weekly schedule!
opelikaobserver.com
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
HARDWOOD, LLC, Plaintiff v. Case No.: CV-2022-900402.00. A tract or parcel of land designated as: Lot 9, Lower Acres Estates Subdivision, being. More particularly described as follows, to wit: Commence at the Southwest corner of Section 8, Township 17 North, Range 27 East, in Lee County, Alabama; thence run North 88 degrees 50 minutes 49 seconds East, 485.92 feet; thence.
WTVM
Auburn Health and Fitness Fair cancelled
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) -The Health and Fitness Fair scheduled for Saturday, January 21, has been cancelled. The reasons for the cancellation are due to low vendor participation. All organizations that were interested have been notified. If you would like to suggest any alternative events, please email Active Auburn at activeauburn@auburnalabama.org.
WSFA
Montgomery Catholic wide receiver shares his love for music
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Catholic wide receiver Luke Harkless has appeared on Friday Night Football Fever plenty of times during the 2022 season. On the football field, the senior described himself as a “leader, playmaker, electrifying.” He’s no stranger to scoring touchdowns, He’s second all-time in most pass receptions for touchdowns in a single season.
Deadly Alabama tornado traveled a 77-mile path, one of the longest in state history
The National Weather Service has spent the past few days tracing the path of Alabama’s deadliest tornado since 2019. Meteorologists have rated the tornado that took seven lives in Autauga County on Jan. 12 an EF-3, with top winds estimated at 150 mph in spots along its path. The...
Auburn Buc-ee’s, Alabama’s fourth location, is opening soon
Buc-ee’s is planning to open its Auburn location in April. That’s according to the Opelika-Auburn News, citing the chain’s public relations firm. It’s the Texas-based convenience store chain’s fourth location in Alabama, following Athens, which opened in November, Leeds and Loxley. Several jobs are currently...
alreporter.com
Opinion | If a racially just Alabama is what you want, prove it
There were lots of speeches in Montgomery on Monday. Speeches about freedom and life and liberty. Speeches about the future. Speeches about justice and a brighter future. And seemingly every speaker who delivered those speeches – from Gov. Kay Ivey on down the list of warmup acts at Monday’s inauguration events – wanted to make sure that everyone knew they were speaking about ALL Alabamians. All.
Opelika Police set to reveal significant update in Baby Jane Doe case
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A significant update in Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe case is slated to be announced Thursday by Opelika police. The community may finally hear who investigators believe the little girl is, what happened to her, and who they allege is responsible. We may finally be able to speak Baby Jane Doe’s true […]
Popular Auburn business giving away free food on Thursday
Chicken Salad Chick is an Auburn success story. The company started with Stacy Brown and her husband, Kevin. Stacy was divorced and unemployed with three little kids at home in Auburn, Alabama, when she started making her signature chicken salad and selling it door to door.
‘It’s just garbage’: In Valley, Alabama, mother of three among dozens facing active arrest warrants over trash bills
It wasn't until days later, after the mother had spent a weekend incarcerated in the Chambers County Jail, that she learned she'd been arrested on a warrant issued over her failure to pay a $94 trash bill at her home in Valley, Alabama.
Deadly Eufaula crash claims the life of Randolph County man
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL)— Wednesday, Jan. 18, a fatal Eufaula crash claimed the life of one Randolph County man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) the crash occurred at 3:40 a.m. and involved two commercial vehicles. ALEA says Michael Stewart, 49, of Cuthbert, Ga. was critically injured when the poultry truck he was driving […]
alabamanews.net
Why Were Alabama Inauguration Celebrations Held on MLK Day?
Alabama’s Inauguration left many in Montgomery questioning why the ceremony was held on the same day as the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. WAKA investigated and found that according to the Alabama Constitution, the term for the governor and other constitutional officers begins on the first Monday after the second Tuesday in January. This year, that date, January 16, happened to fall on the federal holiday honoring Dr. King.
