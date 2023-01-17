Read full article on original website
Jailed 'El Chapo' drug kingpin sends 'SOS' to Mexico president
Notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has appealed to Mexico's president for help due to alleged "psychological torment" he is suffering in a US prison, his lawyer said Tuesday. "He is suffering psychological torment," he said, adding that the lack of sunshine was also bad for the convicted drug trafficker's physical health.
International response to Ukraine ‘exposes double standards’ of most EU nations, says Human Rights Watch
The international response to the crisis in Ukraine came in for praise by the Human Rights Watch (HRW) in its annual report, but the non-profit also notably accused EU nations of employing “double standards”.HRW said in its World Report 2023 released on Thursday that the response to Russia’s invasion should be widely implemented as European states came together to welcome refugees. Millions of Ukrainian civilians fled across borders to take refuge in European countries after Vladimir Putin’s invasion in February 2022.“More than four million refugees from Ukraine – approximately 90 per cent of them women and children” crossed the...
Carscoops
China Surpasses Germany To Become World’s Second-Largest Auto Exporter
China increased its vehicle exports by more than 54 percent in 2022, compared to the previous year. That was enough to propel the country into second place globally, in terms of auto exports. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reports that the country shipped 3.11 million vehicles to foreign countries...
Everyone at Davos is celebrating China’s reopening—but Norway’s wealth fund head warns it could be ‘inflationary’ and ‘really bad for markets’
China's reopening has come as welcome news for markets, but it could also cause a global inflationary surge.
Dutch tech industry urges EU to take a stand on China chip exports
AMSTERDAM, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Dutch tech industry group FME on Tuesday called for the European Commission to draft a position on whether and how to restrict computer chip technology exports to China, saying "more unified and powerful action" was needed from Europe.
Biden administration imposes China chip curbs on Macau
Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Tuesday hit Macau with sweeping new export controls it previously imposed on shipments of advanced chips and chipmaking equipment to Beijing, flagging the risk that the technology could be diverted from the region to the rest of China.
The world’s most powerful passports revealed
A list of the world’s most powerful passports has been revealed, with Japan taking first place for the fifth year running. The Henley Passport Index is a comprehensive list which compares passports using data from the International Air Transport Association, specifically looking at holders able to gain visa-free access. Some 199 passports are examined as part of the process, for travel to 227 destinations. Singapore came joint second with South Korea, followed by Germany and Spain. The UK slid into sixth place alongside Ireland and Portugal, beating the US, which came joint seventh with Belgium, Czech Republic, New Zealand,...
gamblingnews.com
Betsson Extends Liga 1 Naming Rights Deal
Global online gaming and sports betting operator Betsson will continue to support sports in Peru while promoting safer gambling. To that end, the gambling company has extended its naming rights agreement with the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) by four more years. Betsson Extends Liga 1 Naming Rights by Four Years.
TravelPulse
As a Schengen Member, Does Croatia Have New Travel Requirements?
Stretching along the Adriatic Sea at the northern edges of the Mediterranean, the Central European country of Croatia has become increasingly popular among international tourists in recent years. And, it’s no wonder why. The unassuming nation closely neighbors such long-celebrated destinations as Italy and Greece, and boasts similarly rich...
Zionist group uses US anti-terrorism laws to sue Palestinian activists
One of the world’s oldest Zionist organisations with close ties to the Israeli government, the Jewish National Fund (JNF), is using American anti-terrorism laws to sue a major Palestinian rights group in the US over its support for the international boycott movement. The US Campaign for Palestinian Rights, a...
Yellen, China's Liu agree to enhance communication after 'frank exchange' - U.S. Treasury
ZURICH, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen agreed with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He to enhance communication about macroeconomic and financial issues during a "candid, substantive, and constructive" meeting in Zurich on Wednesday, the Treasury said.
Japan to lower COVID-19 to flu status, further easing rules
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday announced plans to downgrade the legal status of COVID-19 to the equivalent of seasonal influenza in the spring, a move that would further relax mask wearing and other preventive measures as the country seeks to return to normalcy. Kishida...
gamblingnews.com
SportingWin Turns to Pinnacle’s iFrame to Boost Operations in Bulgaria
The new partnership will allow SportingWin to access Pinnacle’s dedicated B2B iFrame solution and give the brand a further boost in the country. SportingWin has a reputation for being one of the go-to betting options in the market, and iFrame will hopefully consolidate this status, the company says. SportingWin...
On the edge of extinction: why western chimpanzees matter – photo essay
Pepe is starting to be fond of school. He often struggles to stay focused, since engaging in rough-and-tumble play with his new peer, Michelle, is much more fun. This baby chimp belongs to the most endangered subspecies of chimpanzees – western chimpanzees (Pan troglodytes verus). At a very young...
gamblingnews.com
Altenar marches towards global expansion with PalmsBet
The partnership will see Altenar power PalmsBet’s global operations, allowing both companies to access new markets but also consolidate their presence in existing ones. Altenar Moves Focus on Balkans with PalmsBet in Bulgaria. Altenar is particularly interested in strengthening its product offering and reputation as a leading tech provider...
gamblingnews.com
Digitain Opened New Office in the Capital of Romania
Provider of sportsbook software and online casino gaming platform, Digitain, announced it has opened a new office in Bucharest, Romania. The opening of Digitain’s new branch in the capital of Romania will allow the company to enhance the level of customer services it offers to a growing client base in the region and will further expand its footprint in Europe.
Yellen to meet with Chinese finance minister in Switzerland
The Zurich talks will be a follow-up to the November meeting between President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit.
gamblingnews.com
Ipsos Poll: Gambling Ads Fatigue Canadians
As the number of operators grows, so does the market. And, like any market, gambling is using advertisements to attract new clients and gain mindshare. Canadian citizens have a mind of their own, however. Canadians Don’t Like Gambling Ads. Ipsos is one of the largest polling companies on a...
Tri-City Herald
The Fastest-Growing Hubs for Digital Nomads
Many companies may be tightening their work-from-home policies, but the flocks of digital nomads--people who consistently combine travel with remote work--aren’t disappearing. One study says that 16.9 million American workers currently describe themselves as digital nomads--131% more than in 2019, and Forbes says that some estimate there are 35...
gamblingnews.com
SIS Boosts Jolibet Racing Content Offer, Expands in Africa
As a result, the operator will benefit from SIS’ advanced round-the-clock live betting content covering the greyhound and horse racing verticals. Jolibet now has a number of excellent premium content to offer to its players. SIS provides the operator with horse racing events in real-time from the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company similarly covers international meets from Latin America, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the United States, Canada, Dubai, Germany, and beyond.
