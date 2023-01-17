Read full article on original website
travelawaits.com
A Rare Surprise Discovered At Florida’s Blue Spring State Park
Congrats are in order! Manatee fans are in love with the surprise new arrivals at Blue Spring State Park in Florida. Manatee twins are rare; they are born only 1.4 to 4 percent of the time in Florida. The last pair was seen in 2015. Manatees overwinter in Blue Spring...
Bay News 9
Big changes to accepted trash at Brevard's south area landfill
ORLANDO, Fla — Brevard County is making changes to a popular landfill, and it's going to be a big adjustment for small businesses that rely on the facility. Brevard County is no longer taking many common types of yard and construction waste. There is currently one other landfill in...
waste360.com
Sarno Road Landfill Reaches Capacity - Items No Longer Accepted
Sarno Road Landill in Brevard County, Fla. will no longer accept yard waste, construction debris or furniture going forward. Officials made the decision after they determined the landfill will meet capacity by February 2023. Small haulers who visited a couple times a week are worried about the impact it will have on their businesses.
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian North Jetty partially open with sheepshead, black drum, and snook
Fewer anglers were out during the recent cold snap, but those brave enough to withstand the chill reported success at the Sebastian Inlet. The North Jetty is partially open about halfway, with a wooden fence marking a restricted area. Daniel Miehle was one of the people at the inlet, casting...
theapopkavoice.com
Orange County Utilities sending out water testing notices
On Thursday, January 19th, the Orange County Utilities Department will begin sending out postcards to some of its customers regarding a small number of water samples that were not properly completed when testing for total coliform and bromate. All samples taken since have been properly processed as required. The water...
FWC rescues manatee in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A manatee has a new chance for survival. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission said their staff rescued a small manatee Wednesday near Desoto. FWC said the manatee was swimming alone in a ditch canal. Officials said a team at the Brevard Zoo helped to...
fox35orlando.com
New boardwalk debuts at Orlando Wetlands Park
ORLANDO, Fla. - Nature lovers, rejoice! The Orlando Wetlands Park is the gem of the city, and it's recently seen a surge in popularity thanks to the completion of the new half-mile-long Cypress Boardwalk. This man-made wetland park spans 1650 acres and is open seven days a week from sunrise to sunset.
Bay News 9
Blue Spring State Park breaks record with 729 manatees
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Following several days of cold weather, officials at Blue Spring State Park say they recorded the highest manatee count ever on Tuesday, with 729 manatees in the Blue Spring run. Manatees often travel to Blue Spring to warm themselves in the 72-degree waters. The previous...
Gov. DeSantis announces over $58 million to help fund central Florida dune restoration
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Central Florida’s coastal counties will be getting more than $50 million from the state to restore dunes after this year’s hurricanes. Ian and Nicole caused massive losses up and down the coast, especially in Volusia County. This announcement is just the beginning...
mynews13.com
Officials: SunRail to begin DeLand expansion this spring
DELAND, Fla. — SunRail officials say they are planning the rail line's next phase of expansion later this year, which will connect the commuter train service to DeLand in Volusia County. A spokesperson with the Florida Department of Transportation said a prime contractor has been selected and construction on...
floridaconstructionnews.com
Florida spending $17.7 million to protect five properties
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. Florida has approved $17.7 million to protect five properties stretching from Nassau County south to Charlotte County and protect or buffer lands within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a recently designated network of connected lands that is crucial for wildlife habitat.
mynews13.com
Apopka seeks to build all-inclusive playground at the Northwest Recreation Complex
APOPKA, Fla. — The city of Apopka is working to build an all-inclusive playground. City leaders are asking for public input amid the grant application process. Residents can reach out the Parks and Recreation Department. Stephen Hibbard, whose 11-year-old daughter Addison was born with a rare neurological disorder, said...
WESH
Construction of Brightline rail connecting Orlando to Miami nears completion, officials say
This year, Brightline's high-speed rail will connect Orlando to Miami, with a few stops in between. While we don't know the exact date yet, it's nearly 90% done, as some final rounds of testing will soon start in Brevard County. We've seen the work on the crossings and tracks in...
sebastiandaily.com
Body found behind home in Fellsmere, Florida
Police say a body of an unidentified man was found behind a home Thursday afternoon in Fellsmere, Florida. “No foul play is suspected at this time, but the investigation is in its infancy, and more information will be released when it can be made available,” Fellsmere Police Chief Keith M. Touchberry told Sebastian Daily.
It’s perfectly legal for Orange County landlords to reject tenants based on where their money comes from
But that could change soon, if the county board votes to prohibit ‘source of income’ housing discrimination.
sebastiandaily.com
Vice-Mayor requests special meeting to discuss corner lots on Roseland Road
Vice-Mayor Chris Nunn has requested a special City Council meeting regarding three corner lots at CR-512 and Roseland Road in Sebastian, Florida. City officials scheduled the meeting for Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 5 p.m. inside the City Council chambers. “I know many have expressed their concerns with the lot...
travelawaits.com
6 Amazing Things To Do In Beautiful Winter Park, Florida
Located just seven miles north of the City of Orlando in Orange County, Winter Park’s 30,000 residents enjoy abundant outdoor spaces, a decadent Saturday morning farmer’s market, golf courses, and more museums than you would ever expect to see in such a small area. Created by several wealthy industrialists as their winter haven in the late 19th and 20th centuries, boating, museums, shopping on Park Avenue, and great food make it as delightful today as it was then.
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Crime Report, week of 01-20-23
Haley Rose Roghelia, of Mims, possession of cocaine, introduction of controlled substance into county detention facility, possession of drug paraphernalia. Otwual Ramon Castillo, of Cocoa, aggravated battery with deadly weapon, burglary with assault or battery, assault with intent to commit a felony, false imprisonment of adult, driving while license suspended – third or subsequent offense, non support of children or spouse.
globalconstructionreview.com
Webuild wins $218m highway contract in Orlando, Florida
Webuild’s US subsidiary Lane Construction has landed a $218m contract to widen and upgrade 6km of Interstate 4 (I-4) in Orange County, Florida. Once completed, the project will reduce traffic, wait time at traffic lights, overall travel times and carbon dioxide emissions. The interchange connects tourist attractions such as...
Osceola County deputies recover body in retention pond near Kissimmee
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County deputies said the search for a missing woman has come to a tragic end. The search began Tuesday along Bridgewater Court, not far from East Lake Elementary in Kissimmee. Investigators found a body in a pond Wednesday around 11:45 a.m. Channel 9 reporter...
