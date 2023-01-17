ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

waste360.com

Sarno Road Landfill Reaches Capacity - Items No Longer Accepted

Sarno Road Landill in Brevard County, Fla. will no longer accept yard waste, construction debris or furniture going forward. Officials made the decision after they determined the landfill will meet capacity by February 2023. Small haulers who visited a couple times a week are worried about the impact it will have on their businesses.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Orange County Utilities sending out water testing notices

On Thursday, January 19th, the Orange County Utilities Department will begin sending out postcards to some of its customers regarding a small number of water samples that were not properly completed when testing for total coliform and bromate. All samples taken since have been properly processed as required. The water...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

New boardwalk debuts at Orlando Wetlands Park

ORLANDO, Fla. - Nature lovers, rejoice! The Orlando Wetlands Park is the gem of the city, and it's recently seen a surge in popularity thanks to the completion of the new half-mile-long Cypress Boardwalk. This man-made wetland park spans 1650 acres and is open seven days a week from sunrise to sunset.
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Blue Spring State Park breaks record with 729 manatees

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Following several days of cold weather, officials at Blue Spring State Park say they recorded the highest manatee count ever on Tuesday, with 729 manatees in the Blue Spring run. Manatees often travel to Blue Spring to warm themselves in the 72-degree waters. The previous...
ORANGE CITY, FL
mynews13.com

Officials: SunRail to begin DeLand expansion this spring

DELAND, Fla. — SunRail officials say they are planning the rail line's next phase of expansion later this year, which will connect the commuter train service to DeLand in Volusia County. A spokesperson with the Florida Department of Transportation said a prime contractor has been selected and construction on...
DELAND, FL
floridaconstructionnews.com

Florida spending $17.7 million to protect five properties

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. Florida has approved $17.7 million to protect five properties stretching from Nassau County south to Charlotte County and protect or buffer lands within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a recently designated network of connected lands that is crucial for wildlife habitat.
FLORIDA STATE
sebastiandaily.com

Body found behind home in Fellsmere, Florida

Police say a body of an unidentified man was found behind a home Thursday afternoon in Fellsmere, Florida. “No foul play is suspected at this time, but the investigation is in its infancy, and more information will be released when it can be made available,” Fellsmere Police Chief Keith M. Touchberry told Sebastian Daily.
FELLSMERE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Vice-Mayor requests special meeting to discuss corner lots on Roseland Road

Vice-Mayor Chris Nunn has requested a special City Council meeting regarding three corner lots at CR-512 and Roseland Road in Sebastian, Florida. City officials scheduled the meeting for Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 5 p.m. inside the City Council chambers. “I know many have expressed their concerns with the lot...
SEBASTIAN, FL
travelawaits.com

6 Amazing Things To Do In Beautiful Winter Park, Florida

Located just seven miles north of the City of Orlando in Orange County, Winter Park’s 30,000 residents enjoy abundant outdoor spaces, a decadent Saturday morning farmer’s market, golf courses, and more museums than you would ever expect to see in such a small area. Created by several wealthy industrialists as their winter haven in the late 19th and 20th centuries, boating, museums, shopping on Park Avenue, and great food make it as delightful today as it was then.
WINTER PARK, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Crime Report, week of 01-20-23

Haley Rose Roghelia, of Mims, possession of cocaine, introduction of controlled substance into county detention facility, possession of drug paraphernalia. Otwual Ramon Castillo, of Cocoa, aggravated battery with deadly weapon, burglary with assault or battery, assault with intent to commit a felony, false imprisonment of adult, driving while license suspended – third or subsequent offense, non support of children or spouse.
COCOA, FL
globalconstructionreview.com

Webuild wins $218m highway contract in Orlando, Florida

Webuild’s US subsidiary Lane Construction has landed a $218m contract to widen and upgrade 6km of Interstate 4 (I-4) in Orange County, Florida. Once completed, the project will reduce traffic, wait time at traffic lights, overall travel times and carbon dioxide emissions. The interchange connects tourist attractions such as...
ORLANDO, FL

