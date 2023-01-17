ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

NFL Draft Outlook: Notre Dame Tight End Michael Mayer Is An Elite Prospect

By Ryan Roberts
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SLRwq_0kHGKwoU00

Former Notre Dame star tight end Michael Mayer is set to start his NFL Draft journey with some questions to answer

Michael Mayer came to Notre Dame with a lot of expectations out of Covington Catholic in Kentucky, sitting as a consensus top 100 recruit by every major recruiting service. To say he met every expectation would be a massive understatement. He leaves South Bend as arguably the greatest tight end to ever dawn the blue and gold at a school that has developed the position as well as anyone historically.

He is set for his next challenge, the NFL. This draft process will be vital for Mayer to determine where he hears his name in the 2023 NFL Draft come this April. His time is now.

CAREER OVERVIEW

From the moment Mayer stepped on campus, he quickly showed that he belonged. Playing in 12 games as a true freshman in 2020, the Kentucky native tied for first on the team with 42 receptions and finished second with 450 yards receiving. Mayer also reached the end zone twice that season. His catches and yards totals were a record for a Notre Dame freshman tight end.

That freshman success would just be foreshadowing for things to come over his final two seasons. In 24 games during that span, he led all tight ends in college football with 138 receptions for 1,649 yards and 16 scores. Mayer was named an All-American honoree during each of those seasons. His 71 catches and 840 yards in 2021 were the most ever by a Notre Dame tight end, and his nine touchdown catches in 2022 set the single season touchdown mark by an Irish tight end.

Mayer leaves Notre Dame following his junior year, and he leaves owning every major tight end receiving record for the program. He set the Notre Dame all-time receiving record for receptions (180), receiving yards (2,099) and receiving touchdowns (18) for a tight end.

A look at Mayer's stats by year:

2020 - 42 catches, 450 yards, 10.7 YPC, 2 TD
2021 - 71 catches, 840 yards, 11.8 YPC, 7 TD
2022 - 67 catches, 809 yards, 12.1 YPC, 9 TD

EYE IN THE SKY

Since Mayer was a freshman, he's had the body of a seven year NFL veteran. Physically he is extremely well put together and proportioned throughout his frame. Mayer exhibits premier upper and lower body strength, able to absorb contact extremely well.

As a pass receiver, he displays soft hands and clear understanding for how to use his size in the passing game. Mayer plays like a power forward, boxing out and making plays at the highest point. He's made a number of contested highlight reel catches during his career at Notre Dame.

For a player with a dense frame, Mayer is also surprisingly loose as a route runner. He is able to get in and out of breaks to create some easy separation. After the catch, Mayer works with extreme physicality. He plays with reckless abandon and can be a task to take down in the open field.

In the run game, there have been some inconsistencies for Mayer over the last couple of years. Down the stretch of his junior year, he took a nice step forward. He must be more consistent in that area and has all the tools to excel.

CURRENT PROJECTION

As it currently stands, Mayer feels like a first round lock for the 2023 NFL Draft. There are some that question just what the upside may be but regardless this is a darn good football player. There is a reality where he locks in a spot inside the top 20, but it would be extremely surprising if he was not selected with one of the first 31 selections. Mayer is the clear cut top tight end in the class.

WHAT TO PROVE

The biggest question marks surrounding Mayer have been just how well he will test whether it is at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine or the Notre Dame pro day, specifically in terms of straight line speed. There is this assumption swirling that he isn’t a very good athlete and that testing could go a long way to disproving that narrative.

Nobody questions what they see on film, the size, the hands, the physicality, the upside as a blocker - it’s all there. Athletic testing can be used to determine upside for a player.

It’s an imperfect science but many will want to see that box checked for a player who projects as a potential top 20 overall selection.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

2023 Scholarship Chart
2023 Football Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Offense
2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news

As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Offered Alabama 5-Star Quarterback Commit

Ohio State football is still on the lookout for a quarterback in its 2024 recruiting class. The Buckeyes lost a commitment from five-star Dylan Raiola last month, and have been looking for replacements since then. On Tuesday, they offered another five-star signal caller, Julian Sayin.  The ...
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Reich lands second NFL head coach interview

Frank Reich is drawing more attention as a potential head coach. The former Indianapolis Colts head coach had an interview with the Arizona Cardinals for their head coach vacancy, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported on Tuesday. Former Colts coach Frank Reich interviewed today for the Arizona Cardinals' open head coach position, per sources. — Dan Graziano... The post Frank Reich lands second NFL head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
On3.com

JUST IN: Gators wide receiver signee Eugene Wilson unlocks five-star status

As the final On300 rankings goes live, Gator fans will be happy to hear that they have a new five-star in their 2023 class: Eugene ‘Tre’ Wilson III. Wilson, who signed with the Gators in December, continues to climb the rankings after an impressive senior campaign. The 5-foot-11, 162-pound receiver accumulated 764 yards on 40 receptions during his senior season at Gaither High, scoring 11 touchdowns as well.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State beats out Michigan, other top programs for 4-star linebacker

Penn State won a major recruiting battle on Tuesday afternoon. The Nittany Lions picked up a commitment from 4-star linebacker Anthony Speca in the class of 2024. Speca had offers from programs like Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State, Tennessee and Texas A&M, amongst others. He took unofficial visits to Michigan, Tennessee and South Carolina before last season. He’s also made multiple trips to Penn State.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-USC WR Kyle Ford announces surprising transfer decision

Kyle Ford announced last week that he was transferring from USC. He could not have picked a more surprising destination. Ford announced on Tuesday that he will continue his playing career at USC’s rival, UCLA. Need it all…Let’s work pic.twitter.com/C2httxdS88 — Kyle Ford (@Ford_Kyle6) January 18, 2023 In November, Ford had 3 catches for 73... The post Ex-USC WR Kyle Ford announces surprising transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Georgia football wide receivers have Bryan McClendon excited about 2023 season

On Wednesday, wide receiver AD Mitchell made the decision to enter the transfer portal. The departure came following the second-straight campaign that Georgia went most of the season without the player expected to be its No. 1 wideout. It was also the second year in a row that the Dawgs were able to ultimately win the College Football Playoff National Championship. Mitchell, like George Pickens in the previous season, came into 2022 expected to be the star wideout following his big touchdown catch in the CFP title win over Alabama. But Mitchell would finish sixth on the team with only nine receptions and seventh in receiving yards, playing in only six games. Dominick Blaylock, who finished fifth among Georgia wide receivers with 15 receptions, also entered the portal this week.
ATLANTA, GA
The Game Haus

2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18

The college football season is over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18. Chicago will be fielding offers for this pick, but if they decide to keep it, they can take a game-changing edge rusher in Anderson, who also play great run defense.
GEORGIA STATE
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to massive Ohio State news

With the departures of starting offensive linemen Dawand Jones, Paris Johnson Jr. and Luke Wypler – all of whom are leaving school early to enter the NFL Draft – the Ohio State Buckeyes are entering the 2023 season with a totally revamped offensive line. But it looks like that unit is getting a pretty big boost from the transfer portal.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

College baseball rankings: SEC places nine teams in preseason top 25 as LSU, Tennessee lead the way for 2023

The SEC is dominating college baseball preseason polls once again, as the league placed nine teams throughout the top 25 and seven in the top 10 of D1Baseball's initial rankings for the 2023 season. LSU ranks No. 1 after hitting the NCAA transfer portal hard during the offseason, and reigning SEC regular-season and tournament champion Tennessee ranks second. Reigning national champion Ole Miss ranks No. 4.
ALABAMA STATE
IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/notredame

Comments / 0

Community Policy