Tuscaloosa, AL

sportszion.com

Watch: Footage emerges showing terrifying scene in Alabama where basketball player Darius Miles is charged with capital murder

Yesterday, it was reported that University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles had been charged with capital murder in the death of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris. Miles, 21, allegedly shot into a vehicle and killed the victim, which resulted in the capital murder charge. He was arrested earlier this morning, as the video showed him crying while being taken away by Tuscaloosa law enforcement.
Oxygen

Crimson Tide Basketball Player Charged With Murder For Shooting Death Near University of Alabama Campus

Darius Miles, 21, is no longer a member of the basketball team or university after he was charged with the murder of Jamea Harris, according to WVUA. A now former University of Alabama basketball player is one of two men charged with murder for the shooting of a 23-year-old woman in a heavily populated area just a mile from campus, according to the university-owned Tuscaloosa TV station, WVUA.
iheart.com

Former Alabama Basketball Player's Role In Fatal Shooting Revealed

Former Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles is accused of providing the gun used during a fatal shooting of a 23-year-old woman over the weekend, according to court documents filed in Tuscaloosa and obtained by the Associated Press. Investigators said Miles admitted to providing the handgun moments before it was...
