Watch: Footage emerges showing terrifying scene in Alabama where basketball player Darius Miles is charged with capital murder
Yesterday, it was reported that University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles had been charged with capital murder in the death of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris. Miles, 21, allegedly shot into a vehicle and killed the victim, which resulted in the capital murder charge. He was arrested earlier this morning, as the video showed him crying while being taken away by Tuscaloosa law enforcement.
Crimson Tide Basketball Player Charged With Murder For Shooting Death Near University of Alabama Campus
Darius Miles, 21, is no longer a member of the basketball team or university after he was charged with the murder of Jamea Harris, according to WVUA. A now former University of Alabama basketball player is one of two men charged with murder for the shooting of a 23-year-old woman in a heavily populated area just a mile from campus, according to the university-owned Tuscaloosa TV station, WVUA.
University of Alabama Basketball Player Shoots Woman Over Being Rejected
Jamea Jonae Harris was gunned down in Tuscaloosa, AL on January 15, 2023. University of Alabama forward, Darius Miles along with suspect Michael Davis is being charged with capital murder. It is rumored that the reason Darius and Michael opened fire on the vehicle was because Darius was rejected by Jamea Harris after trying to […]
Alabama linebacker enters transfer portal Tuesday evening. Will Golding make a move?
Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy entered the transfer portal on Tuesday evening and that has the attention of Ole Miss fans. Why? Because it was newly-hired Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding who recruited Kennedy to Tuscaloosa and coached his position on the field. Kennedy was mostly a special teams stalwart...
Huntsville basketball riding momentum into matchup with top-ranked Pinson Valley
The 256 vs. 205 Challenge is more than just a rivalry series — it's a chance for the Huntsville and Birmingham-area schools to compete at the highest level as the regular season wraps up.
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats details past few days since Darius Miles' murder charge
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats described the past few days as shocking since player Darius Miles was arrested and charged with capital murder.
Former Alabama Basketball Player's Role In Fatal Shooting Revealed
Former Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles is accused of providing the gun used during a fatal shooting of a 23-year-old woman over the weekend, according to court documents filed in Tuscaloosa and obtained by the Associated Press. Investigators said Miles admitted to providing the handgun moments before it was...
