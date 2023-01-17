Read full article on original website
Related
knuj.net
NEW ULM RESTAURANT OPERATOR CHARGED WITH TAX CRIMES
The Minnesota Department of Revenue says the Ramsey County Attorney’s office has charged a New Ulm restaurant operator with 29 tax-related felonies. Juan Manuel Ocampo-Bunola of New Ulm is charged with 24 felony counts of assisting in the filing of false or fraudulent individual income tax returns. Complaints say Ocampo-Bunola is CEO of Plaza Garibaldi in New Ulm, Redwood Falls and also La Terrazza in Mankato. Ocampo-Bunolda allegedly removed hundreds of sales transactions each month assisting the restaurants in underreporting their sales on their tax returns for multiple periods from January 2017 through December 2020. He also allegedly underreported sales form the restaurants and also income on the individual income tax returns filed jointly with his wife for tax years 2016 through 2020. He allegedly owes over $570,000 in tax, penalties and interest. Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
KEYC
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The owner of multiple restaurants in southern Minnesota has been charged with 29 tax-related felonies. The Minnesota Department of Revenue says Juan Manuel Ocampo-Bunola of New Ulm is accused of fraudulently filing both sales and individual income tax returns. Ocampo-Bunola is the CEO of Las...
myklgr.com
Teen injured in Chippewa County rollover Tuesday afternoon
A teenage girl was injured when the vehicle she was driving rolled over in Chippewa County Tuesday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, an otherwise unidentified 16 year old girl was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on Highway 7. At about 3:15 p.m., she attempted to slow for another vehicle on the icy road, lost control, and went into the ditch.
Burtrum Woman Hurt in Rollover Near Swanville
SWANVILLE (WJON News) -- A Burtrum woman was hurt in a rollover crash near Swanville Wednesday. The incident happened just before 11:00 a.m. near the intersection of Cable Road and Basil Road, two miles east of Swanville. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Kelly Marty was heading east on...
How Long Can you Expect to Wait at a Stop Light in St. Cloud?
Stop lights never seem to turn green fast enough when you are in a hurry. How long are you actually waiting? Blake Redfield is the Traffic Systems Manager for both the City of St. Cloud and Stearns County. He says the longest you could wait for a light in St. Cloud is 3 minutes unless there is an emergency vehicle situation happening at that intersection.
Garage Destroyed in A Fire in Douglas County
MILTONA (WJON News) -- A garage and everything inside it were destroyed in a fire. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they got a call at about 1:30 p.m. Monday about the fire near Miltona. The owner, Brandon Hogrefe, called in the fire. By the time fire crews arrived the...
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured in rollover crash near Miltona
(Miltona, MN)--One person is reportedly injured following a crash in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place on Tuesday morning on Highway 29 north of Miltona. A Ford Ranger, driven by Joseph Zemba, 57, of Kensington, was travelling southbound on Highway 29 when it lost control, left the roadway and rolled. Zemba reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Alomere Health.
Metro Bus to Hold Public Meetings on Possible Future Transit Hub
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Metro Bus is considering building another transit hub on the western end of its service area and wants your input on where to put it. There will be two public meetings on Thursday, February 16th at Waite Park City Hall. The first meeting will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and the second will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
One Person Arrested in Connection to Shooting in Monticello
MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- Wright County authorities are investigating a shooting in Monticello Monday. Authorities were called to the Montisippi Park/compost site at 1707 River Street West just after 8:30 p.m. Deputies arrived to find a man on the roadway near the entrance of the compost site who had been...
ktoe.com
Minnesota Man Free After 25-Year Wrongful Imprisonment
(Moose Lake, MN) — A Minnesota man is out of prison after spending nearly 25 years there for a conviction reviewers say was based on faulty evidence. Thomas Rhodes was released Friday from the Moose Lake facility after the Minnesota Conviction Review Unit of the state’s Attorney General’s office examined his case in partnership with the Great North Innocence Project. Reviewers found that the 63-year-old had been convicted based on “erroneous and incomplete evidence.” He was found guilty in July 1998 of murdering his wife Jane Rhodes, who drowned during a nighttime boat ride with him on Green Lake in Spicer, Minnesota in 1996.
The City of Rice in Minnesota Just Added This Great Safety Feature
The City of Rice has joined in with other great cities around the country, in providing a Safe Exchange Zone. WHAT IS A 'SAFE EXCHANGE ZONE?" What is a Safe Exchange Zone? If you are someone that wants to sell or purchase something from a stranger, and perhaps you are using a social media site to promote the goods that you are trying to sell or purchase, a 'Safe Exchange Zone' is a place you can go to meet the person you are selling or buying from, and make the exchange in a safe place that is monitored.
Three People Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash Near Maple Lake
MAPLE LAKE (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Wright County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 8:45 p.m. Monday on Highway 55 near Maple Lake. A van was going east when it lost control, spun around, and collided with a vehicle that was going west.
knsiradio.com
New Healthy Fast Food Franchise Opening In St. Cloud Saturday
(KNSI) – A new fast food franchise is opening in St. Cloud with plans for a second location in Waite Park. Nautical Bowls will open at 305 5th Avenue South on Saturday. Co-owner and General Manager Brent Wagner says their slogan is ‘super food, super life.’ He described what the restaurant serves. “What we are is an acai bowl shop. So basically the product is healthy fast food. We are gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, with no refined sugars that are full of antioxidants and natural organic ingredients.”
Maple Lake man killed by driver after crashing in ditch is identified
A fundraiser has been launched to support the family of a Maple Lake man who died after he was struck by a motorist. Scott Hollencamp, 36, was standing on the right shoulder on Hwy. 24 in Clearwater Township on the evening of Jan. 3., having got out of his car when it became stuck in a ditch due to snowy and icy road conditions.
Women’s Snowshoeing Event Coming to Quarry Park
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Central Minnesota women will have the opportunity to get out and enjoy the trails at a local park this weekend. The 2023 Outdoor Women for Life Snowshoeing Event will be held at Quarry Park on Saturday. The event is open to all women ages 18 and up and will include an outdoor excursion followed by a potluck meal.
Sartell School Board Elects Board Chair, Approves E-Learning Plan
SARTELL (WJON News) -- It's back to work for the Sartell-St. Stephen school board. The board held their first meeting of the new year last week, coming away with a new e-learning plan. Superintendent Jeff Ridlehoover says with the district already losing four school days, they wanted to have another...
Sartell Schools Set to Open Pre-K, Kindergarten Registration
SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Sartell-St. Stephen school district is preparing to welcome the next generation of learners. Oak Ridge Early Learning Center is gearing up for registration for their preschool and kindergarten programs for this fall. Julie Thom is the early childhood coordinator at Oak Ridge. She says this...
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
St. Cloud, MN
14K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
Comments / 0