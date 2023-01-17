ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wright County, MN

Comments / 0

Related
kduz.com

One Injured in Crash South of Brownton

A Brownton man was injured in a two-vehicle crash in McLeod County Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says 35-year-old Michael Pierson was taken to Hutchinson Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says Pierson and and semi were southbound on Highway 15 south of Brownton when they collided.
BROWNTON, MN
kduz.com

Three Injured in Wright Co Crash

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Wright County Monday night. The State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 55 west of Maple Lake when a mini-van lost control, spun around, and collided with an oncoming car. The Patrol says the driver of the van, 34-year-old Kristina...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
krwc1360.com

Three Injured in Spin-Out Crash in Wright County Monday Night

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle traffic crash Monday night in Wright County. The State Patrol reports that around 8:45 PM, an eastbound mini-van spun out of control on Highway 55 in Albion Township between Annandale and Maple Lake, colliding with a westbound passenger car. The driver of the...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
krwc1360.com

Multiple Injuries in Tuesday Crash in Sherburne County

Five people were injured when two cars collided early Tuesday afternoon in neighboring Sherburne County. The State Patrol reports that around 1:40 PM, a mini-van that was southbound on Highway 25 collided with a westbound passenger car at the intersection with Sherburne County Road 3 in Palmer Township. The driver...
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
ccxmedia.org

Man Killed in Rollover Crash on Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park

A man killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday in Brooklyn Park has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says Bradley Knowles, 55, of Blaine, died of multiple blunt force injuries. The crash occurred at about 1:15 a.m. Saturday on Highway 610 near Highway 252. According to the Minnesota...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
kduz.com

One Injured in Sibley Co Crash

An 18-year-old from Hutchinson was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Sibley County Monday evening north of Winthrop. The State Patrol says Aileen Rodriguez was taken to Hutchinson Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says Rodriguez was was traveling northbound on Highway 15 when the vehicle left...
SIBLEY COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Young woman injured in roll over crash on Highway 15

A young woman was hospitalized after a rollover crash on Highway 15 in Sibley County Monday evening. Aileen Rosales, 19, was transported to Hutchinson Hospital with minor injuries, according to the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office. Rosales was driving northbound on Highway 15 just after 6:30 p.m. when she hit...
SIBLEY COUNTY, MN
mprnews.org

Storm drops more than a half-foot of snow on parts of Minnesota

Another week, another winter storm in Minnesota. Parts of the state were digging out from more than a half-foot of snow Thursday, and winter storm warnings and advisories remained in effect across much of southern and eastern Minnesota through Thursday afternoon. It's the sixth winter storm in seven weeks across...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Missing: David Bigham Jr. last seen leaving White Bear Lake home

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities in White Bear Lake are asking for help finding David Bigham Jr., who was reported missing on Monday.Bigham, 29, left his home on foot, and it is not known where he was headed. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says he was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes. He has tattoos on his forearms that read "blood makes you related; loyalty makes you family." He has another tattoo of a heart on his hands, the BCA says.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the White Bear Lake Police Department at 651-429-8511.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
740thefan.com

Four suspects identified in shooting in central Minnesota

MILACA, Minn. – Charges are expected against four people in a weekend standoff in Mille Lacs County. Sheriff Kevin Burton said the incident started Saturday night when a deputy went to serve civil papers. Burton says a few minutes later, the deputy looked into a window and saw a man pointing a gun at him with a laser sight. The man who pointed the gun eventually came out of the house and surrendered.
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Moorhead Man Charged In Monticello Shooting

MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- A Moorhead man has been formally charged for his role in a shooting in Monticello Monday. Eighteen-year-old Dillon Tilbury was charged with attempted 2nd degree intentional murder and 1st degree assault for the shooting at the compost site adjacent from Montissippi Park. According to the criminal...
MONTICELLO, MN
fox9.com

Crews battle large fire at bus garage in Isanti County

BRAHAM, Minn. (FOX 9) - First responders are battling a large fire at a bus garage in Braham Tuesday morning. The Braham Police Department requested people stay clear of the area as fire crews battle the blaze. The department posted photos of the scene just after 9 a.m., showing plumes of black smoke coming from a structure consumed by heavy fire.
BRAHAM, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities say that a woman was transported to the hospital overnight with life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash in south Minneapolis.The incident happened at about 12:30 a.m. Monday near the intersection of 26th Street West and Lyndale Avenue South.Responders found the woman on the ground. They believe she was standing outside of her own vehicle when she was struck by another vehicle, which continued on without stopping.The city police department and forensic scientists processed the scene and have collected evidence.It's not clear what condition the victim, who was not identified, is currently in.No one is currently in custody. Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Locations to Find Good Ice Fishing Spots in Minnesota

Ice fishing has been challenging this season due to the heavy amounts of snow on area lakes. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the slush on the ice along with puddles, in some cases, from rain a few days ago make it messy and difficult to navigate on Central Minnesota lakes. Schmitt says because of the conditions area lakes just don't have road systems or they are very limited. He explains that locations on lakes that typically have lots of ice houses on them just don't right now.
MINNESOTA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in the Twin Cities

© 1,024 × 660 pixels, file size: 76 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. In the US State of Minnesota, the term “Twin Cities” describes the metropolitan area around the confluence of Minnesota, Mississippi, and St. Croix Rivers. With an estimated population of 2.3 million people, this area is one of the most populous metropolitan areas in the country. The name Twin Cities is a reference to the two biggest cities in the area: Minneapolis and St. Paul. Both cities are hotbeds for arts and culture, offering everything from world-class museums to cutting-edge theaters and concerts. Outdoor enthusiasts will also love exploring the area’s numerous scenic trails, forests, and lakes. One of the many beauties of this region is Lake Phalen, the deepest lake in the Twin Cities. Read on to learn more about this lake, including its size, history, and other interesting facts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
14K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy