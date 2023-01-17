Read full article on original website
One Injured in Crash South of Brownton
A Brownton man was injured in a two-vehicle crash in McLeod County Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says 35-year-old Michael Pierson was taken to Hutchinson Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says Pierson and and semi were southbound on Highway 15 south of Brownton when they collided.
Three Injured in Wright Co Crash
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Wright County Monday night. The State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 55 west of Maple Lake when a mini-van lost control, spun around, and collided with an oncoming car. The Patrol says the driver of the van, 34-year-old Kristina...
Three Injured in Spin-Out Crash in Wright County Monday Night
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle traffic crash Monday night in Wright County. The State Patrol reports that around 8:45 PM, an eastbound mini-van spun out of control on Highway 55 in Albion Township between Annandale and Maple Lake, colliding with a westbound passenger car. The driver of the...
Maple Lake man killed by driver after crashing in ditch is identified
A fundraiser has been launched to support the family of a Maple Lake man who died after he was struck by a motorist. Scott Hollencamp, 36, was standing on the right shoulder on Hwy. 24 in Clearwater Township on the evening of Jan. 3., having got out of his car when it became stuck in a ditch due to snowy and icy road conditions.
Multiple Injuries in Tuesday Crash in Sherburne County
Five people were injured when two cars collided early Tuesday afternoon in neighboring Sherburne County. The State Patrol reports that around 1:40 PM, a mini-van that was southbound on Highway 25 collided with a westbound passenger car at the intersection with Sherburne County Road 3 in Palmer Township. The driver...
Man Killed in Rollover Crash on Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park
A man killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday in Brooklyn Park has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says Bradley Knowles, 55, of Blaine, died of multiple blunt force injuries. The crash occurred at about 1:15 a.m. Saturday on Highway 610 near Highway 252. According to the Minnesota...
One Injured in Sibley Co Crash
An 18-year-old from Hutchinson was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Sibley County Monday evening north of Winthrop. The State Patrol says Aileen Rodriguez was taken to Hutchinson Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says Rodriguez was was traveling northbound on Highway 15 when the vehicle left...
Young woman injured in roll over crash on Highway 15
A young woman was hospitalized after a rollover crash on Highway 15 in Sibley County Monday evening. Aileen Rosales, 19, was transported to Hutchinson Hospital with minor injuries, according to the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office. Rosales was driving northbound on Highway 15 just after 6:30 p.m. when she hit...
How Long Can you Expect to Wait at a Stop Light in St. Cloud?
Stop lights never seem to turn green fast enough when you are in a hurry. How long are you actually waiting? Blake Redfield is the Traffic Systems Manager for both the City of St. Cloud and Stearns County. He says the longest you could wait for a light in St. Cloud is 3 minutes unless there is an emergency vehicle situation happening at that intersection.
Storm drops more than a half-foot of snow on parts of Minnesota
Another week, another winter storm in Minnesota. Parts of the state were digging out from more than a half-foot of snow Thursday, and winter storm warnings and advisories remained in effect across much of southern and eastern Minnesota through Thursday afternoon. It's the sixth winter storm in seven weeks across...
One Person Arrested in Connection to Shooting in Monticello
MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- Wright County authorities are investigating a shooting in Monticello Monday. Authorities were called to the Montisippi Park/compost site at 1707 River Street West just after 8:30 p.m. Deputies arrived to find a man on the roadway near the entrance of the compost site who had been...
Missing: David Bigham Jr. last seen leaving White Bear Lake home
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities in White Bear Lake are asking for help finding David Bigham Jr., who was reported missing on Monday.Bigham, 29, left his home on foot, and it is not known where he was headed. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says he was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes. He has tattoos on his forearms that read "blood makes you related; loyalty makes you family." He has another tattoo of a heart on his hands, the BCA says.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the White Bear Lake Police Department at 651-429-8511.
Four suspects identified in shooting in central Minnesota
MILACA, Minn. – Charges are expected against four people in a weekend standoff in Mille Lacs County. Sheriff Kevin Burton said the incident started Saturday night when a deputy went to serve civil papers. Burton says a few minutes later, the deputy looked into a window and saw a man pointing a gun at him with a laser sight. The man who pointed the gun eventually came out of the house and surrendered.
Moorhead Man Charged In Monticello Shooting
MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- A Moorhead man has been formally charged for his role in a shooting in Monticello Monday. Eighteen-year-old Dillon Tilbury was charged with attempted 2nd degree intentional murder and 1st degree assault for the shooting at the compost site adjacent from Montissippi Park. According to the criminal...
Crews battle large fire at bus garage in Isanti County
BRAHAM, Minn. (FOX 9) - First responders are battling a large fire at a bus garage in Braham Tuesday morning. The Braham Police Department requested people stay clear of the area as fire crews battle the blaze. The department posted photos of the scene just after 9 a.m., showing plumes of black smoke coming from a structure consumed by heavy fire.
Woman seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in south Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities say that a woman was transported to the hospital overnight with life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash in south Minneapolis.The incident happened at about 12:30 a.m. Monday near the intersection of 26th Street West and Lyndale Avenue South.Responders found the woman on the ground. They believe she was standing outside of her own vehicle when she was struck by another vehicle, which continued on without stopping.The city police department and forensic scientists processed the scene and have collected evidence.It's not clear what condition the victim, who was not identified, is currently in.No one is currently in custody. Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
Locations to Find Good Ice Fishing Spots in Minnesota
Ice fishing has been challenging this season due to the heavy amounts of snow on area lakes. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the slush on the ice along with puddles, in some cases, from rain a few days ago make it messy and difficult to navigate on Central Minnesota lakes. Schmitt says because of the conditions area lakes just don't have road systems or they are very limited. He explains that locations on lakes that typically have lots of ice houses on them just don't right now.
MN Restaurant Closes – Did You Know That Some of These Still Existed?
Again, we hear of more restaurants closing. I hate hearing about these types of closing. Is it the economy? Is it worker shortage? Is it the high lease prices? Is it the high price of food? Is it the fact that many people are choosing to order food for delivery online or shop online?
Winter storm watch now includes south metro; latest Twin Cities snow projections
The winter storm watch for southern Minnesota has been expanded to include Scott and Dakota counties in the south Twin Cities metro. The National Weather Service has updated its watch map on Tuesday afternoon, ahead of heavy snow that is expected to start Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday. Scott...
Discover the Deepest Lake in the Twin Cities
© 1,024 × 660 pixels, file size: 76 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. In the US State of Minnesota, the term “Twin Cities” describes the metropolitan area around the confluence of Minnesota, Mississippi, and St. Croix Rivers. With an estimated population of 2.3 million people, this area is one of the most populous metropolitan areas in the country. The name Twin Cities is a reference to the two biggest cities in the area: Minneapolis and St. Paul. Both cities are hotbeds for arts and culture, offering everything from world-class museums to cutting-edge theaters and concerts. Outdoor enthusiasts will also love exploring the area’s numerous scenic trails, forests, and lakes. One of the many beauties of this region is Lake Phalen, the deepest lake in the Twin Cities. Read on to learn more about this lake, including its size, history, and other interesting facts.
