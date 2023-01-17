ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leader Telegram

Analysis: In Paris, Quin Snyder briefly gets back to work

By By TIM REYNOLDS - AP Basketball Writer
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27sseg_0kHGKNMP00

PARIS (AP) — Quin Snyder was back in his element. Sweats, sneakers, T-shirt. Evaluating players, sharing ideas, connecting with new people and reconnecting with some others.

He was coaching again. For two days, anyway.

It’s a start.

Snyder was the director of the Basketball Africa League Combine that happened Sunday and Monday in Paris. It was his first time doing anything serious around the game since making the decision last spring to end his tenure as coach of the Utah Jazz after eight seasons.

“This is a sabbatical for me. A personal sabbatical,” Snyder told The Associated Press. “I think it’s just healthy. It was a hard decision to come to, but this time is unique and at this point in my career, it’s something really important to me.”

Snyder made no effort to hide how much he was enjoying the two-day gig, which he took on because of his 20-year friendship with BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall. Joakim Noah and Dwyane Wade were among those sitting courtside for the games Monday, while Snyder watched from a corner before leading a clinic for coaches after the games were completed.

It’s a big week for the sport in Paris. The Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons have arrived in advance of their game in France’s capital on Thursday night. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is scheduled to arrive Tuesday and of course, there’s constant talk about Victor Wembanyama — the 19-year-old, 7-foot-3 French phenom who is widely expected to be No. 1 pick in this year’s draft . Odds are, Wembanyama will be there Thursday night for the game, watching guys who he'll be playing against in about 10 months.

The Bulls landed in Paris on Monday, went right to the practice facility for a workout, and even they found themselves talking about Wembanyama.

“Hopefully, we get to meet him,” Bulls center Nikola Vucevic said.

And Snyder saw all the multi-cultural symmetry on Monday, standing in France, watching guys hoping for a chance to play in Africa, with Americans and Italians and Greeks and more in the gym watching and no shortage of languages getting spoken. Halfway around the world from home, he was right at home, since Snyder is comfortable just about anywhere. He’s spent time in Senegal with Fall, was part of a Russian league title as an assistant for CSKA Moscow a decade ago, coached in college, coached in the minors, coached in the NBA.

“Basketball builds bridges,” Snyder said. “I had a chance to come to the Euroleague, worked in Russia for a year with Ettore Messina. ... You can learn so much from other people, other countries, different philosophies that from a practical basketball standpoint make you better. And then all the things that come with that personally, learning about cultures and people. It’s one of the beautiful things about sport.”

That’s why he accepted this assignment, why he spent most of a long flight to Paris going over his plans, why he worked so hard on what would be about 45 minutes leading a clinic. The game has given him a ton, so he gave a little bit back this week.

And he needed a break. Known for how hard he works — “does the guy sleep?” former Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell once asked, and was serious when he asked it — Snyder stepped down in June after leading the Jazz to six consecutive playoff appearances. He was an NBA coach of the year finalist in 2020-21, won nearly 60% of his games with the franchise and is one of only two coaches to end their tenures in Utah with a winning record. Jerry Sloan is the other.

It was time for a change. The Jazz traded Mitchell and Rudy Gobert to start reimagining their roster, Will Hardy — who was one of the coaches-in-waiting hot names in the league — took over in Utah and Snyder has enjoyed uninterrupted family time for the first time in forever.

It was not a retirement. Snyder will coach again. When, nobody knows, not even him. But the last two days reminded him how much he needs to be on the floor, talking ball with somebody.

“Hopefully," Snyder said, “I’ll have the opportunity to do that again.”

Tim Reynolds is a national basketball writer for The Associated Press. Write to him at treynolds(at)ap.org

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74

Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
Leader Telegram

Silver, Macron meet to discuss goals with NBA back in Paris

PARIS (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver had a meeting this week in Paris and was asked by a gracious host how he takes his coffee. “Un sucre?” French President Emmanuel Macron asked. Over that coffee, the leader of the NBA and the leader of France struck a deal to work together with hopes of continuing to grow the game of basketball internationally — a marriage of perfect timing, given...
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls defeat Pistons in Paris as DeRozan returns

PARIS --- Joakim Noah sat courtside in a glorious, multi-colored, full-length robe and floppy hat. French star Tony Parker drew a thunderous ovation when introduced, as did Magic Johnson. The sellout French crowd at Accor Arena reacted with delight whenever a highlight-reel play occurred, several of them authored by Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Kuzma, Wizards beat Knicks 116-105 in Beal's return

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 27 points, Bradley Beal had 18 in his return from a five-game absence and the Washington Wizards never trailed in a 116-105 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night. Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points, 11 rebounds and five assists against...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Denver

Murray, Jokic help Nuggets rally past Timberwolves 122-118

Jamal Murray hit a go-ahead floater with 55.9 seconds remaining, Nikola Jokic broke Denver's record for assists on the way to his 14th triple-double of the season, and the Nuggets rallied for a 122-118 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.Jokic finished with 31 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds as he navigated foul trouble. The two-time reigning NBA MVP passed Alex English for the most assists in team history. Jokic has 3,686 career assists in 568 games — English recorded 3,679 over 837 games in a Denver uniform.Jokic's teammates made sure to appreciate the achievement."We clapped a little bit,"...
DENVER, CO
Leader Telegram

AP-Scorecard

Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events: NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION FinalWashington116New York105FinalAtlanta130Dallas122FinalMiami124New Orleans98FinalMemphis115Cleveland114FinalOklahoma City126Indiana106FinalCharlotte122Houston117FinalUtah126L.A. Clippers103FinalDenver122Minnesota118FinalSacramento116L.A. Lakers111 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Final OTOttawa5Pittsburgh4FinalBoston4N-Y Islanders1FinalColorado4Calgary1FinalTampa Bay5Vancouver2FinalSan Jose5Dallas3 ...
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy