EU chief von der Leyen announces massive clean tech plan to fund green industry, stay competitive with US, China

By AP
 2 days ago

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — EU chief von der Leyen announces massive clean tech plan to fund green industry, stay competitive with US, China.

Reuters

Davos 2023: UK Labour signals pragmatism over divergence on EU

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Britain's opposition Labour party, ahead in polls with an election due in less than two years, said that in government it would favour pragmatism over divergence for its own sake in dealings with the European Union.
travelawaits.com

Entering European Union Countries Changes In May — The New Tech Promising To Streamline The Experience

A new Entry/Exit System (EES) for Europe will take effect in May 2023. The European Union is implementing this large-scale IT system as part of the 2016 Smart Borders Package. This automated system will scan non-European Union travelers’ passports and register personal information, biometric data (i.e., fingerprints and facial images), and entry and exit dates as they pass through the EU’s external borders.
Reuters

Davos 2023: Europe must seize catch-up chance - EU's Gentiloni

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 (Reuters) - An improved economic outlook gives Europe the chance to double-down on efforts to boost its industrial competitiveness in key sectors from clean energy to semiconductors, EU Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Wednesday.
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

World reacts to controversial Brittney Griner news

Ever since Brittney Griner was finally released from Russian custody, many have suggested that not every imprisoned American gets the same treatment. While the United States worked tirelessly to secure Griner’s release, even trading a convicted Russian arms dealer for her freedom, others have come forward claiming the United States did not help them nearly as much.
Leader Telegram

North Korea sustains high defense spending with new budget

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s rubber-stamp parliament has passed a budget that sustains a high level of defense spending despite economic troubles as leader Kim Jong Un pushes for an aggressive expansion of his nuclear arsenal amid stalled diplomacy. State media reports indicated Kim didn't attend the Supreme People's Assembly’s two-day session that ended Wednesday. Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency didn't mention any comments by assembly members toward the United States or South Korea in its report of the meetings on Thursday. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
qhubonews.com

Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House Press Secretary, issued a statement about Prime Minister Rutte of the Netherlands’ visit.

President Biden looks forward to welcoming Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the Netherlands to the White House on Tuesday, January 17th to further deepen the historic ties between our two nations. As strong NATO Allies and global partners, the two leaders will reaffirm our shared efforts to strengthen transatlantic security and economic prosperity. They will discuss our steadfast support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s brutal war of aggression. The leaders will talk about a range of issues essential to strengthening democracy, respect for human rights, and the rules-based international order around the world, including as co-hosts of the upcoming second Summit for Democracy. They will also discuss our cooperation on critical technologies and shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific.
msn.com

German Decision to Send Tanks to Ukraine Would Be Made With US

(Bloomberg) -- A decision on sending Germany’s Leopard battle tank to Ukraine will be easier if the US sends equivalent vehicles to the war zone too, according to Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck. Most Read from Bloomberg. Microsoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services ‘Soon’. The Green Party...
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

