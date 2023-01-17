Read full article on original website
KOMU
Forecast: Sunshine returns Friday, tracking a light rain/snow mix Saturday night
Temperatures felt much more like January today and that’s a trend that will continue in the days ahead. Friday will feature increasing sunshine through the day and much calmer winds that will become light in the afternoon. Morning temperatures will be the upper 20s and afternoon highs will be in the lower 40s.
KOMU
Forecast: Thursday will be a windy day and you could see a rain/snow mix
Thursday will be windy and don't be shocked if you see rain and snow today. We received a decent amount of rainfall yesterday with most seeing a total of around 0.50" rain. Some of the heaviest rain totals were seen over southern Missouri where accumulations of rain were around an inch, due to thunderstorm activity - thunderstorms produce heavier rainfall rates.
abc17news.com
Insider Blog: Rain and light snow accumulation possible late Saturday
The Stormtrack Weather Team is tracking the potential of rain changing to snow as low pressure moves in from the southwest this weekend. We'll close out the week with a dry Friday, but clouds roll in early on Saturday ahead of our next chance of precipitation. Temperatures on Saturday will...
KOMU
Forecast: This will be a rainy Wednesday, tracking more precip this weekend
Be ready with rain gear and umbrellas today. Wednesday will be a wet day. We will watch air temperatures closely over far northern Missouri where locations along and north of US HWY 36, like Macon and Monroe City, could briefly see a wintry mix due to air temps of 30-32 degrees until 8am. After 8am, everywhere in our immediate viewing area will be several degrees above freezing for the remainder of today -> no issues with winter weather here.
northwestmoinfo.com
Forecast Calls for Dry Weather and Drought Conditions to Continue Well Into 2023
(Radio Iowa) The U-S Army Corps of Engineers predicts -no- relief from dry conditions in the Missouri River basin during the year ahead, what’s forecast to be the fourth straight year of drought for the region. Last year was the 30th-lowest annual runoff for the basin in 125 years of recordkeeping. Hydrologist Kevin Lowe, with the National Weather Service, says that’s a result of around 63-percent of the basin being in drought.
West Central Missouri’s Spring-like Weather Ending, Will We See Snow?
The warmer temperatures and spring-like weather will be ending today as cooler temperatures settle in, and precipitation is expected for Wednesday. The big question is, will we see any snow?. Our current forecast from Weatherology is talking about cooler temperatures starting today, as well as precipitation on Wednesday. Weatherology says...
gladstonedispatch.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Missouri history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Missouri using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
I-70 reopens west of Hays following winter storm
The Kansas Department of Transportation said Interstate 70 has been reopened west of Hays to the Colorado line.
How much snow, sleet and rain has fallen in Kansas?
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Team is tracking snow, sleet and rain totals around the KSN viewing area. We will update this as more totals come in. Wednesday, 1 p.m. Wednesday, 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, 8:10 a.m. Wednesday, 4:15 a.m.
KWCH.com
Rain and snow headed to Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After some mild, January weather, get ready for a winter storm to track through the area with chances for rain and snow beginning Tuesday night and lasting through Wednesday. Most, if not all of the snow should fall in northwest and north central Kansas through Wednesday evening. We’ve issued a Weather Alert Day for the potential of dangerous driving conditions.
Spire customers in Missouri can expect gas bills to go up again starting Thursday
ST. LOUIS — Spire customers in Missouri should expect their monthly gas bills to go up again starting Thursday. Officials said the increase reflects estimated changes in the wholesale cost of natural gas. This rate hike applies to both Spire East and Spire West customers across the state. Spire...
houstonherald.com
Snowfall is expected to move through southern Missouri Thursday morning
A band of snowfall is expected to move through the area early this morning, the National Weather Service said. Instances of moderate/heavy snowfall are expected. There will be minor accumulations up to 2 inches, with a few pockets of 2 to 3 inches. There is the potential for slushy roadways, it said.
kttn.com
Audio: With deer season over, “Shed hunting” has arrived in Missouri
(Missourinet) – While Missouri’s deer season has come to an end, area residents still have an opportunity to take part in a postseason tradition, called “shed hunting.” Shelby County Conservation Agent Kevin Lockard explains the process:. Lockard adds there are particular places you can find these...
This Is The Most Beautiful Waterfall in Missouri
Readers Digest compiled a list of the most beautiful waterfalls in each state.
nomadlawyer.org
Top Picks for Best Places to Live in Missouri
Best Places to Live in Missouri: Do you want to live in a charming place, with vibrant vibes and nightlife? I come to tell you a state is near to everything and has a cool culture with low life cost. Come to Missouri. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click...
Arkansas asks people to avoid eating fish from Bull Shoals and Norfolk Lake
NORTHERN ARKANSAS — The Arkansas Department of Health has issued an advisory asking people to avoid eating fish from Bull Shoals Lake and Norfolk Lake. Bull Shoals Lake stretches across Marion, Baxter and Boone counties. Norfolk Lake is in Baxter and Fulton counties. According to a press release, walleye from both lakes were tested and […]
kbsi23.com
Calling all Missouri deer hunters!
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- New changes lie ahead for Missouri deer hunters this year. “One of those is that we’re going to have an early firearms antlerless portion this year,” said Rachel Webster of the Missouri Department of Conservation. The early firearms antlerless portion, in addition to the...
KMOV
How you can save 40 cents off a gallon of gas on Friday
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of gas for a few hours on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Between 3 and 6 p.m., participating locations will offer the discount in honor of Circle K Fuel Day. Circle K has over 300 locations between Missouri, Illinois and Iowa.
KCTV 5
Saving sea turtles - in Missouri? Limited-time event aims to lend a fin
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Saving sea turtles may seem like a downstream problem for animal lovers in Kansas and Missouri, but aquarist Traci Cameron says it’s closer to home than you may think. “Especially being here in the Midwest, any of our pollution that we do here it...
