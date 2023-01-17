ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

KOMU

Forecast: Thursday will be a windy day and you could see a rain/snow mix

Thursday will be windy and don't be shocked if you see rain and snow today. We received a decent amount of rainfall yesterday with most seeing a total of around 0.50" rain. Some of the heaviest rain totals were seen over southern Missouri where accumulations of rain were around an inch, due to thunderstorm activity - thunderstorms produce heavier rainfall rates.
abc17news.com

Insider Blog: Rain and light snow accumulation possible late Saturday

The Stormtrack Weather Team is tracking the potential of rain changing to snow as low pressure moves in from the southwest this weekend. We'll close out the week with a dry Friday, but clouds roll in early on Saturday ahead of our next chance of precipitation. Temperatures on Saturday will...
KOMU

Forecast: This will be a rainy Wednesday, tracking more precip this weekend

Be ready with rain gear and umbrellas today. Wednesday will be a wet day. We will watch air temperatures closely over far northern Missouri where locations along and north of US HWY 36, like Macon and Monroe City, could briefly see a wintry mix due to air temps of 30-32 degrees until 8am. After 8am, everywhere in our immediate viewing area will be several degrees above freezing for the remainder of today -> no issues with winter weather here.
northwestmoinfo.com

Forecast Calls for Dry Weather and Drought Conditions to Continue Well Into 2023

(Radio Iowa) The U-S Army Corps of Engineers predicts -no- relief from dry conditions in the Missouri River basin during the year ahead, what’s forecast to be the fourth straight year of drought for the region. Last year was the 30th-lowest annual runoff for the basin in 125 years of recordkeeping. Hydrologist Kevin Lowe, with the National Weather Service, says that’s a result of around 63-percent of the basin being in drought.
gladstonedispatch.com

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Missouri history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Missouri using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KWCH.com

Rain and snow headed to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After some mild, January weather, get ready for a winter storm to track through the area with chances for rain and snow beginning Tuesday night and lasting through Wednesday. Most, if not all of the snow should fall in northwest and north central Kansas through Wednesday evening. We’ve issued a Weather Alert Day for the potential of dangerous driving conditions.
houstonherald.com

Snowfall is expected to move through southern Missouri Thursday morning

A band of snowfall is expected to move through the area early this morning, the National Weather Service said. Instances of moderate/heavy snowfall are expected. There will be minor accumulations up to 2 inches, with a few pockets of 2 to 3 inches. There is the potential for slushy roadways, it said.
nomadlawyer.org

Top Picks for Best Places to Live in Missouri

Best Places to Live in Missouri: Do you want to live in a charming place, with vibrant vibes and nightlife? I come to tell you a state is near to everything and has a cool culture with low life cost. Come to Missouri. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click...
kbsi23.com

Calling all Missouri deer hunters!

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- New changes lie ahead for Missouri deer hunters this year. “One of those is that we’re going to have an early firearms antlerless portion this year,” said Rachel Webster of the Missouri Department of Conservation. The early firearms antlerless portion, in addition to the...
KMOV

How you can save 40 cents off a gallon of gas on Friday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of gas for a few hours on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Between 3 and 6 p.m., participating locations will offer the discount in honor of Circle K Fuel Day. Circle K has over 300 locations between Missouri, Illinois and Iowa.
